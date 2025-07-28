The "High Speed Knitting Machine Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Product Type (Flat Knitting Machines, Circular Knitting Machines), By Technology, By Application, By End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global High Speed Knitting Machine Market size is valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.61% over the forecast period.

High speed knitting machine market is growing steadily driven by rising demand for efficient, automated textile manufacturing in apparel, sportswear, and technical textiles sectors. These machines enable rapid production of seamless garments, socks, and industrial fabrics with programmable patterning and minimal labour requirements.

Key manufacturers focus on developing electronic flat knitting machines with multi-gauge compatibility, improved stitch accuracy, and reduced energy consumption to enhance productivity. Growth is supported by increasing fast fashion production, sportswear innovations, and regional textile industry expansions in Asia-Pacific.

However, challenges include high equipment costs and skilled operator shortages. Recent developments include Shima Seiki launching its MACH2XS high-speed flat knitting machine with WHOLEGARMENT technology, enabling seamless garment production with enhanced patterning flexibility and reduced wastage for apparel manufacturers globally.

High Speed Knitting Machine Market Size Data, Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Restraining Factors

This comprehensive High Speed Knitting Machine market report delivers updated market size estimates from 2024 to 2034, offering in-depth analysis of the latest High Speed Knitting Machine market trends, short-term and long-term growth drivers, competitive landscape, and new business opportunities. The report presents growth forecasts across key High Speed Knitting Machine types, applications, and major segments, alongside detailed insights into the current High Speed Knitting Machine market scenario to support companies in formulating effective market strategies.

The High Speed Knitting Machine market outlook thoroughly examines the impact of ongoing supply chain disruptions and geopolitical issues worldwide. Factors such as trade tariffs, regulatory restrictions, production losses, and the emergence of alternatives or substitutes are carefully considered in the High Speed Knitting Machine market size projections. Additionally, the analysis highlights the effects of inflation and correlates past economic downturns with current High Speed Knitting Machine market trends, providing actionable intelligence for stakeholders to navigate the evolving High Speed Knitting Machine business environment with precision.

Major trends include rising adoption of high-speed electronic knitting machines enabling seamless garment production, custom patterning, and operational efficiency in textile manufacturing.

Growth is driven by fast fashion trends, sportswear innovations, and expanding textile manufacturing capacities in China, Bangladesh, and Southeast Asia.

Key challenges include high initial capital investment, technical skill requirements for programming and operation, and maintenance costs for electronic knitting systems.

Companies are innovating with multi-gauge, energy-efficient machines featuring WHOLEGARMENT capabilities for seamless knitting to reduce material wastage and improve production flexibility.

Recent developments include Shima Seiki launching its MACH2XS high-speed flat knitting machine with WHOLEGARMENT technology, enhancing patterning versatility and efficiency for apparel manufacturers worldwide.

What's Included in the Report

Global High Speed Knitting Machine market size and growth projections, 2024- 2034

North America High Speed Knitting Machine market size and growth forecasts, 2024- 2034 (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe market size and growth forecasts, 2024- 2034 (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain)

Asia-Pacific High Speed Knitting Machine market size and growth forecasts, 2024- 2034 (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia)

Middle East Africa High Speed Knitting Machine market size and growth estimate, 2024- 2034 (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America High Speed Knitting Machine market size and growth outlook, 2024- 2034 (Brazil, Argentina, Chile)

High Speed Knitting Machine market size, share and CAGR of key products, applications, and other verticals, 2024- 2034

Short- and long-term High Speed Knitting Machine market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities

High Speed Knitting Machine market insights, Porter's Five Forces analysis

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry overview, key strategies, financials, product portfolio and SWOT analysis

Latest market news and developments

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $5.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Shima Seiki Mfg., Ltd.

Karl Mayer Textilmaschinenfabrik GmbH

Stoll GmbH Co. KG

Mayer Cie. GmbH Co. KG

Terrot GmbH

Santoni S.p.A.

Pai Lung Machinery Mill Co., Ltd.

Fukuhara Industrial Trading Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Tianyuan Textile Machinery Co., Ltd.

Jiunn Long Machine Industrial Co., Ltd.

Quanzhou Jingmei Machine Co., Ltd.

Cixing Group Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Yexiao Knitting Machinery Co., Ltd.

Lisky Technology (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Honghua Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

