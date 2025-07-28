Engage Fi Launches Executive Affiliate Program, Transforming Experience Into Impact for the Evolving Financial Industry

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Engage fi, a national consulting firm guiding financial institutions through transformative growth and technological advancement, announces the launch of its Executive Affiliate Program. The initiative will infuse the financial services industry with experienced leadership and timely insights.

Bridging Generations of Leadership

In a climate of accelerating innovation and disruption in banking and leadership, the voice of experience is critical. Participants of the program will serve as strategic advisors to Engage fi's clients, drawing on their widespread experience to address contemporary financial challenges. As the industry undergoes significant change, the program aims to apply their insights to help institutions navigate new complexities.

The Executive Affiliates

Candidates were hand-selected for their demonstrated accomplishments, forward-thinking outlook, and alignment with Engage fi's focus on purposeful innovation. The inaugural list includes:

Cathy Pace , former CEO of Allegacy Federal Credit Union

Gene Pelham , former CEO of Rogue Credit Union

John Cassidy, former CEO of Sierra Central Credit Union

"Each of our Executive Affiliates embodies a legacy of leadership that continues to inspire," said Andres Pasantes, President & COO of Engage fi. "They are not only advisors but also catalysts for growth, cultural strength, and visionary thinking across the financial ecosystem."

Mirroring Pasantes' enthusiasm, John Cassidy had this to say. "I was motivated to partner with Engage fi to support its mission to become the most dynamic technology partner for financial institutions in the U.S. I've seen too many well-intentioned tech initiatives fall short and I'm excited to help create a more productive and satisfying experience."

A Platform for Impact

At its core, the Executive Affiliate Program elevates influential industry voices. It serves as a platform for:

Sharing practical leadership insights

Publishing thought leadership

Advising future financial leaders

Promoting values-driven organizational culture

Monitoring industry trends

Supporting philanthropy and community mentorship

Engage fi stands out by delivering these insights at scale, turning experience into tangible value for clients.

Cathy Pace commented, "In the ecosystem of financial services, this program can create transformative outcomes by drawing on best practices by experienced leaders that foster collaborative innovation, boost reach and efficiency, and enable knowledge sharing... all amplifying results across the industry."

Empowering the Next Generation

Through direct advisory, collaborative workshops, and curated leadership content, the Executive Affiliates will guide tomorrow's change-makers in strategic thinking, organizational culture, values-based leadership, and sustainable innovation and transformation.

"When someone retires it doesn't mean they no longer have valuable insights," said Gene Pelham. "The experience gained from a career of turning challenges into opportunities can provide valuable context to critical strategic decisions leaders must make; it is my desire to serve the leaders of the future."

About Engage fi

With over 1,500 successful projects completed, Engage fi employs 85 consultants, advising banks and credit unions to make informed decisions surrounding vendor relationships and technology solutions. Founded in 2014, the company has negotiated over $3 billion in savings and incentives for its clients.

