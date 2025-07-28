McCormick Systems Releases Guide to Construction Estimating Best Practices

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / McCormick Systems, an all-in-one estimating and digital takeoff solution for electrical, plumbing and mechanical trades and part of the Foundation Software product offering, announced the release of "Frequently Asked Questions About Construction Estimating," a comprehensive guide addressing the challenges of precise cost estimation in an industry where contractors face razor-thin profit margins.

With construction projects increasingly competitive, even small estimation errors can significantly impact contractor profitability. To help contractors avoid these costly pitfalls, McCormick's new resource identifies the most frequent estimation errors that can derail bids:

Inaccurate labor costs

Omitted overhead expenses

Failure to create contingency plans

Beyond identifying common mistakes, the guide emphasizes primary factors that determine accuracy: understanding the scope, using appropriate measuring methods and engaging in competitive supplier pricing. Key topics include strategies for handling change orders, methods for tracking project costs in real-time and techniques for leveraging historical data to improve future bids.

The guide also addresses how to navigate complex project specifications and coordinate effectively with subcontractors and suppliers.

McCormick's expertise shines through practical recommendations that contractors can implement immediately. The company's integrated platform demonstrates how modern technology streamlines the entire estimation process, from initial takeoff through final accounting reconciliation, helping contractors win more profitable work while reducing administrative overhead.

For complete estimating best practices and to access the full FAQ guide, visit mccormicksys.com

