28.07.2025 20:50 Uhr
HCB Financial Corp. and Highpoint Community Bank Announce Intent to Expand into Ottawa County

HASTINGS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Highpoint Community Bank ("HCB") announces its intent to expand its West Michigan footprint with a new full-service branch in Hudsonville, Michigan, pending regulatory approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

The proposed branch will be located at 4675 32nd Avenue. The facility will undergo interior renovations to align with HCB's commitment to customer-focused design and operational excellence. The new full-service branch will offer a suite of consumer and commercial banking services, including deposit accounts and loan products. The anticipated opening date is expected for early first quarter 2026.

"Hudsonville is a vibrant and growing community, and we are excited about the opportunity to bring our personalized approach to banking to this market," said Mark Kolanowski, Chairman of both HCB Financial Corp. and Highpoint Community Bank. "Entering Ottawa County is a natural progression for us, reflecting our long-term strategic vision for growth in West Michigan while maintaining our core values of community engagement, personalized service, and financial integrity."

About HCBN and Highpoint Community Bank

HCB Financial Corp. (OTC pink:HCBN) is the holding company for Highpoint Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Hastings, Michigan. Highpoint Community Bank was founded in 1886 with offices currently located in Hastings, Middleville, Nashville, Caledonia, Wayland, Marshall, and a loan production office in Kalamazoo. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. Visit our website: highpointcommunitybank.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about HCB Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: HCBN)'s and HCB's industry, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or forecast in these forward-looking statements.

HCB Financial Corp. (OTC Pink:HCBN) and HCB does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

CONTACT:

Ashley Van Alstine
Vice President, Retail Banking
ashleyv@hcb.us

SOURCE: Highpoint Community Bank



