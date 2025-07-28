BCC Research LLC: Biologic Therapeutics Market to Hit $794.5 Billion by 2029

"Driven by Rising Chronic Disease Burden and Breakthrough FDA Approvals, Biopharmaceutical Market Surges with Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies, Gene and Cell Therapies, and Innovative Vaccines"

BOSTON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Biologic Therapeutic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets" is projected to increase from $499.2 billion in 2024 to reach $794.5 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2024 through 2029.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for biologic therapeutic drugs, segmented by product type (such as mAbs vaccines, and cell and gene therapies), source (mammalian, microbial, others), application (oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America). It explores key market trends, challenges, and ESG developments, and examines the emerging technologies shaping the industry. The report also includes a competitive landscape analysis with market share rankings and detailed profiles of leading companies.

This report is particularly relevant now due to the growing demand for innovative therapies and the rapid advances in regenerative medicine. Increased investments and intensified research activities are accelerating the development of biologic drugs, while a surge in product approvals is expanding treatment options in many medical fields. These factors are collectively driving significant growth in the biologics market, making timely insights into trends, challenges, and competitive dynamics more critical than ever.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Growing Demand for Biologics: Biologics are increasingly favored due to their high efficacy, targeted action, and ability to treat complex diseases like cancer and autoimmune disorders. Patients and healthcare providers are turning to these advanced therapies for better outcomes and fewer side effects.

Rising Investments in Biopharmaceuticals: The biopharma sector is seeing a surge in funding from pharmaceutical companies, investors, and governments. These investments support research, clinical trials, and manufacturing infrastructure, accelerating the development and availability of biologic drugs.

Product Development Collaborations and Agreements: Collaborations between biotech firms and large pharmaceutical companies are common, enabling shared expertise, reduced costs, and faster product development. Licensing deals and joint ventures also help expand market reach and streamline commercialization.

Transition Toward Personalized Medicines: Biologics are central to the shift toward personalized medicine, where treatments are tailored to individual genetic profiles. Advances in genomics and diagnostics enable more precise therapies, reducing trial-and-error in treatment.

Aging Population and the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: An aging global population is leading to a higher incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and arthritis. Biologics offer effective long-term treatment options for these conditions, making them essential in managing the health needs of older adults.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $456.9 billion Market size forecast $794.5 billion Growth rate CAGR of 9.7% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Type, Source, Application, Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

(South America and the Middle East and Africa). Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy,

China, India, Japan, Australia. Market drivers Growing Demand for Biologics

Rising Investments in Biopharmaceuticals

Product Development Collaborations and

Agreements

Agreements Transition Toward Personalized Medicines

Rising Aging Population and the Growing Prevalence

of Chronic Diseases

Interesting facts:

The biologic therapeutics market is witnessing higher number of approvals for several new therapies and an increase in biologics approvals yearly.

In 2023, the market witnessed approvals for breakthrough therapies such as gene editing therapy Casgevy from CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Leqembi (lecanemab) from Eisai for Alzheimer's disease.

Emerging startups

Arcus Biosciences

Allogene Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics

Bean Therapeutics

HiFiBiO Therapeutics

The report addresses the following questions:

1.What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for biologic therapeutic drugs was valued at $456.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2029 to reach $794.5 billion by the end of 2029.

2.What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The global market for biologics therapeutic drugs is growing due to the world's rising aging population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing numbers of product launches, and high demand for personalized medicine.

3.Which market segments are covered in the report?

The global market for biologics therapeutic drugs is segmented based on product type, source, application, and region.

4.Which product type segment will be dominant through 2029?

The monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) segment will dominate the market through 2029.

5.Which region has the largest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the market.

Market leaders include:

ABBVIE INC.

AMGEN INC.

ASTRAZENECA

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.

ELI LILLY AND CO.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GILEAD SCIENCES INC.

GSK PLC.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC.

MERCK & CO. INC.

NOVARTIS AG

NOVO NORDISK A/S

PFIZER INC.

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

SANOFI

