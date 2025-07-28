Pacific Defense, the market leader in C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) products and integrated mission systems, announces the launch of its SABER Multi-Function (MF) Electronic Warfare and Signals Intelligence (EW/SIGINT) product family. The first offering in the line is the EWS1090VP a 9-slot 3U OpenVPX system that seamlessly integrates counter-UAS, counter-communications, counter-IED, and counter-radar electronic support capabilities.

SABER 3U OpenVPX Multi-Function Electronic Warfare Product Line for Multi-Domain Missions. Designed for rapid capability insertion and adaptation, SABER addresses the complexity of today's electronic battlefield, where adversaries continuously adapt, and traditional countermeasures struggle to keep pace. Its tactical edge-based AI/ML capabilities enhance system performance, reduce operator burden, and counter emerging threats-all built on a MOSA framework

Designed for rapid capability insertion and adaptation, SABER addresses the complexity of today's electronic battlefield, where adversaries continuously adapt, and traditional countermeasures struggle to keep pace. With its wideband processing capabilities, SABER empowers operators to conduct comprehensive, full-spectrum surveys of the electromagnetic environment. Warfighters can pinpoint signals of interest in real-time, while advanced direction-finding and geolocation maintain persistent tracking of threat emitters. SABER also delivers electronic countermeasures through multiple low-latency active and reactive electronic attack (EA) modes, effectively neutralizing threats while enhancing situational awareness and force protection.

MOSA Standards Revolutionize Life-Cycle Management

Aligned with CMOSS and The Open Group's Sensor Open Systems Architecture, SOSA, technical standards, SABER is a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) solution that leverages Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) components-such as antennas and amplifiers-to reduce delivery timelines, lower costs, and enable rapid integration of multi-vendor technologies.

By adhering to SOSA and the CMOSS Modular Open Radio Frequency Architecture (MORA), SABER provides open interfaces for radio frequency (RF) systems. This ensures the platform remains adaptable and capable of addressing frequency-agile threats in congested electromagnetic environments. SABER can be quickly upgraded with any MORA-compliant third-party software application or software-defined radio (SDR), allowing operators to stay ahead of emerging threats. These accelerated upgrade cycles and cost efficiencies ensure warfighters are equipped with the most advanced RF systems available-from trusted, government-approved partners.

SABER Enhances Operator Effectiveness

SABER's software enables versatile orchestration, from interactive control to fully automated, remote managed operations. Through a unified user-friendly interface, warfighters can seamlessly monitor system hardware, operate battle management tools, integrate third-party applications, and deliver decisive effects across the electromagnetic spectrum.

Integrated advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) algorithms enhance SABER's ability to detect RF patterns of life and identify anomalous behaviors. This maximizes accuracy while reducing operator workload and increasing overall mission efficiency.

"SABER's tactical edge-based AI/ML capabilities enhance system performance, reduce operator burden, and counter emerging threats-all built on a MOSA framework," said Frank Pietryka, VP of EW, SIGINT, and Autonomy at Pacific Defense. "Warfighters gain theater-level EMS superiority today, with the flexibility to upgrade emergent capabilities tomorrow. The modular design behind SABER's multifunctionality allows us to continuously innovate and stay ahead of rapidly evolving EW threats."

About Pacific Defense

Pacific Defense is purpose-built to drive the open systems transformation necessary to unlock rapid innovation and the power of commercial technology. Specializing in C5ISR and Electronic Warfare (EW) solutions for mission-critical environments, Pacific Defense leverages Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) standards to deliver innovative, adaptable technology that enables faster response to emerging threats and evolving mission requirements. Learn more at www.pacific-defense.com and on LinkedIn.

