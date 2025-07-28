Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Analysten in diesem veganen Gamechanger viel mehr sehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QSAE | ISIN: NL00150006Z9 | Ticker-Symbol: 9Q9
Frankfurt
28.07.25 | 17:18
1,085 Euro
+3,83 % +0,040
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AZERION GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AZERION GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0601,23523:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2025 22:46 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Azerion Group NV: Azerion Announces Additional Share Purchases by Leadership Team Members

Amsterdam, 28 July 2025 - Azerion announces that it has been informed that several members of its Executive Committee along with other members of the operational leadership team have mandated or will mandate Arctic Securities to acquire shares in the company on their behalf. This decision highlights their strong belief in the company's strategic vision and its potential for future growth.

Arctic Securities may, at its own discretion in the period between 29 July 2025 and 30 September 2025, purchase Azerion shares on behalf of the relevant Executive Committee and leadership team members up to a collective value of up to €1.5 million and transfer them to each member's securities account. Under the arrangement, Arctic Securities may acquire up to approximately 1.3 million Azerion shares, based on the closing price on Euronext Amsterdam on 28 July 2025. Details of the transactions will be disclosed if and when required pursuant to applicable regulatory requirements.

About Azerion
Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe's largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 21 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@azerion.com

Media
press@azerion.com

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.


Attachment

  • Azerion leadership share purchases July 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3e2565c3-cd5e-4cf2-b796-2179588db599)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.