The National Law Review: National Law Review and INSIDE Public Accounting Launch a New Monthly Newsletter

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / The National Law Review (NLR) and INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) are proud to announce the launch of NLR x IPA Accounting News, a new monthly newsletter designed to bring accounting news, insights and data directly to legal, tax, and accounting professionals, accounting-adjacent service providers, as well as to the private equity community. In particular, the newsletter will focus on structural changes to the accounting industry, such as firm mergers and the increasing prevalence of private equity investment in the sector.

The newsletter will be available via the National Law Review's Newsletters section on its website and through monthly email subscription. The newsletter will feature curated articles, timely industry data and insights from the accounting profession with crossover relevance to the legal and financial sectors.

"This collaboration marks an exciting opportunity to expand the reach of our reporting and connect with a broader community of professionals," said Chelsea Summers, Executive Director of INSIDE Public Accounting. "We're looking forward to sharing timely, relevant content with a new audience that values high-quality insights into firm performance, leadership and strategy. It's a natural alignment, and we believe this partnership will bring meaningful value to both accounting and legal professionals navigating an increasingly complex business landscape."

The partnership brings together NLR's extensive reach in the legal sector and IPA's long-standing reputation for authoritative accounting industry analysis. Both organizations recognize the growing alignment between legal and accounting firm objectives, particularly in areas such as firm leadership, operational strategy, mergers and acquisitions and overall practice management.

NLR x IPA Accounting News builds on IPA's existing research and analysis, serving it up in a new format tailored specifically for NLR's professional readership and private equity investors.

About INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA)

INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) has been delivering benchmarking reports, practice management resources, and editorial insight to the public accounting profession for 35 years. IPA is known for its annual rankings, in-depth firm performance data, and trusted voice on trends shaping the accounting profession. Learn more at insidepublicaccounting.com

About The National Law Review (NLR)

The National Law Review is a leading online platform for legal and business news and analysis, offering a curated selection of articles authored by attorneys and other thought leaders. With millions of monthly readers and a strong newsletter subscriber base, NLR provides valuable legal insights to business leaders, attorneys, investors, and those following the tax and accounting field. Visit natlawreview.com

