International Schooling Celebrates Inaugural Graduation Ceremony 2025 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / In a world once defined by borders, International Schooling (IS) has redefined what it means to belong. At the iconic Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, the leading accredited K-12 American online school hosted its first-ever official Graduation Ceremony 2025 on July 26, 2025, marking a historic milestone in global education.

International Schooling Graduation Ceremony 2025 Palm Atlantis, Dubai, UAE



The ceremony was a heartfelt celebration of achievement, honoring 238 graduates from around the world, with 62 graduates attending in person, flying in from over 45 countries. More than 200 families joined the festivities, turning a virtual school community into a deeply emotional, real-world reunion. For many, it was the first time meeting peers, teachers, and mentors face to face - a moment of connection beyond screens and time zones.

Opening the ceremony, Head of School Dr. Rob Leveillee welcomed students and families with warmth and pride. He was joined by Executive Principal Dr. Jenni Kincaid and the event facilitator Mr. Alwin, Associate Director at International Schooling. Their messages celebrated not only academic success but also the spirit of global unity, resilience, and innovation in education.

In a moving highlight, a graduate embraced Dr. Rob and said, "I have loved International Schooling but I never dreamed of having an actual graduation - but here we are at MY graduation!" This powerful moment captured the essence of the school's mission - to provide meaningful, world-class education without borders.

The school recognized excellence across its global team by honoring the Top 10 Teachers and presenting Special Recognition Awards to:

Mr. Alwin, Associate Director

?Ms. Pooja, Head of Counseling

Ms. Samara, Teacher Coordinator

The graduating class also celebrated its outstanding students: Valedictorian Tala Wehbi and Salutatorian Nicolae Sula, who addressed their peers with grace and inspiration before all graduates proudly received their diplomas.

Dr. Jenni Kincaid shared a powerful message: "Today, we celebrate the beautiful truth that dreams don't recognize borders."

Mr. Paul Montague, IS Executive, echoed the sentiment. "The emotion, pride, joy, and incredible student stories of success made this an unforgettable night."

This event was more than a ceremony - it was the realization of a dream; a symbol of what's possible when education meets technology, compassion, and vision.

About International Schooling

International Schooling is a fully accredited K-12 American online school recognized by Cognia (USA) and WASC, approved by the College Board and NCAA, and a proud member of the UN Global Compact. With a presence in over 190 countries, the school serves more than 15,000 students with a team of 600+ internationally certified teachers from 50+ countries speaking 40+ languages. For more information, visit InternationalSchooling.org.

This isn't just education. It's a global movement.

