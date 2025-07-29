Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2025 01:26 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Byron Medical Introduces Ergo-V in Australia and New Zealand

Triple Magnification in One Set of Loupes: The Ergo-V Redefines and Revolutionises Ergonomic Loupes

BRISBANE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Byron Medical, a leading Australian provider of ergonomic solutions for dental and surgical professionals, is proud to announce the launch of Ergo-V and Ergo-V Pro. Developed by Admetec, The Ergo-V delivers a breakthrough in dental optics that offers three magnifications in one lightweight ergonomic loupe - enhancing visualisation and posture support in a single device.

Ergo-V: Redefining Ergonomic Loupes

Why Choose One Magnification When You Can Have All Three?

Dental professionals have long faced a difficult tradeoff: choose one magnification or invest in multiple pairs of loupes. The Ergo-V series changes everything. "This system gives you three magnifications - low, medium, and high - in one lightweight ergonomic frame. It's the flexibility practitioners need, without the cost or strain," says Ido Drory, CEO of Admetec.

The integrated magnification system - adjustable on the fly - helps reduce workflow interruptions and supports more accurate treatment planning. "This is about sustainable clinical excellence," said Amit Byron, Managing Director of Byron Medical. "Better posture, better visibility, better outcomes - for both practitioner and patient."

Key product features include:

  • Seamless switching between magnifications (e.g., 3.8x, 5.3x, 7.0x - all the way to a 10x magnification)

  • Ultra-lightweight frame for all-day comfort

  • Ergonomic design that supports a neutral spine posture

Learn more or book a trial at www.byronmedical.com.au.

Now Available Across Australia & New Zealand

About Byron Medical

Byron Medical is the exclusive distributor of Admetec products in Australia and New Zealand. Clinicians can request product demos, in-practice trials, and tailored fittings across all major cities.

Contact Information

Amanda McCartin
Events Manager, Byron Medical
admin@byronmedical.com.au
+61 7 3472 9159

.

SOURCE: Byron Medical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/byron-medical-introduces-ergo-v-in-australia-and-new-zealand-1052824

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
