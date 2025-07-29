Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Analysten in diesem veganen Gamechanger viel mehr sehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.07.2025 02:06 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cyble Introduces Cost-Effective Support Package to Help Financial Services in Australia Implement ACSC Essential 8

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyble, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions and a trusted Threat Intelligence Provider in Australia, has unveiled a dedicated support package designed to help Australian financial services organizations-including fintech and SMBs-implement the ACSC Essential 8 controls in a cost-effective and scalable manner.

Cyble Logo

Endorsed by APRA, the ACSC Essential 8 outlines key cybersecurity strategies to reduce cyber risks. Yet, smaller financial firms often face cost and complexity barriers. Addressing this, Cyble offers a tailored solution that enhances cyber resilience-particularly in areas like Endpoint Security-while minimizing operational strain, making cybersecurity more accessible for fintechs and SMBs.

"At Cyble, we have made a strategic commitment to the Australian market, recognizing its critical role in the Asia-Pacific region's financial landscape," said Beenu Arora, CEO and Co-Founder of Cyble. He further added, "Our continued investment in tailored cybersecurity solutions demonstrates our dedication to supporting fintechs, SMBs, and financial institutions across Australia as they navigate increasingly complex threats and regulatory requirements."

The Cyble Essential 8 Support Package maps directly to each of the eight controls, offering:

  1. Real-time vulnerability scans for timely patching of applications (Cyble Offers: Vulnerability Intelligence)
  2. EASM scans to detect OS vulnerabilities and unpatched systems (Cyble Offers: Attack Surface Management)
  3. Identify compromised endpoints and leaked credentials with MFA guidance (Cyble Offers: Dark Web Monitoring)
  4. Monitor leaked credentials and pastes across GitHub, Discord, etc., to limit admin access (Cyble Offers: Data Leak)
  5. Weekly scans of applications to support robust application control (Cyble Offers: Webscan Apps)
  6. Detect leaked scripts or code in cloud buckets to restrict Office macros (Cyble Offers: EASM and Data Leak)
  7. Hardening Assessment Tools to ensure user application hardening (Cyble Offers: EASM and Cloud Security Posture Management)
  8. Monitor cloud buckets for exposed backups and misconfigurations (Cyble Offers: Data Leak)

"At Cyble, we are deeply committed to supporting Australia's financial services sector through tailored, locally informed cybersecurity solutions," said Dipesh Ranjan, SVP at Cyble. "Our Essential 8 Support Package reflects substantial investment in the Australian market, enabling fintechs and SMBs to access enterprise-grade security aligned with APRA's standards. We aim to empower organizations of all sizes to build cyber resilience cost-effectively, removing barriers imposed by traditional complexity and cost."

Each component is powered by Cyble's advanced threat intelligence and digital risk monitoring capabilities, ensuring proactive identification and mitigation of cyber risks before they escalate.

With this initiative, Cyble reaffirms its commitment to supporting Australia's financial sector in building a cyber-resilient future-one that doesn't compromise between security and affordability.

About Cyble

Cyble, a leading Threat Intelligence provider in Australia, delivers real-time threat intelligence, digital risk monitoring, and AI-powered cyber defense. With platforms like Cyble Vision, Hawk, TIP, and Titan, it helps organizations reduce risk, anticipate threats, and strengthen cyber resilience across a dynamic digital landscape.

For more information, visit www.cyble.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470747/4833319/Cyble_Inc_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cyble-introduces-cost-effective-support-package-to-help-financial-services-in-australia-implement-acsc-essential-8-302514990.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.