aT Center Los Angeles: K-Food Goes Virtual and Local at the Big Eat 2025 in Denver

aT Center LA showcases Korean food products through metaverse gaming and local restaurant collaborations at Denver's premier food event.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / On July 24, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation Los Angeles Branch (aT Center LA) proudly participated as a sponsor of The Big Eat 2025, held at the Denver Performing Arts Complex (1400 Curtis Street, Denver, CO). The event drew over a thousand attendees eager to explore the city's vibrant food scene-and this year, Korean cuisine took center stage with an innovative digital twist.

Exploring K-Food in the Metaverse

A participant plays the K-Food Simulator, experiencing Korean food culture through the metaverse.

As part of their activation, aT Center LA unveiled a K-Food Simulator inside Roblox, allowing guests to explore Korean food culture in the metaverse. The interactive booth provided visitors with the opportunity to play a metaverse game and win real Korean food products based on their virtual experience, blurring the lines between the digital and physical worlds.

The aT Center LA team also collaborated with two beloved Denver restaurants-SAME Café and El Camino Tavern-to present fusion dishes using authentic Korean ingredients such as kimchi, gochujang (Korean chili paste), and bulgogi sauce. Highlights included Kimchi Egg Rolls, which quickly became a fan favorite among attendees.

In addition to the metaverse activation and food tastings, the booth featured samples of trend-forward Korean products, including cookie snacks, kimchi sprinkles, sugar-free fruit soju, and hangover recovery drinks-offering a modern take on traditional Korean flavors.

The event also welcomed several distinguished guests, including Flavia Light (Vice President, Chief Tourism Development Officer at VISIT DENVER), Justin Bresler (Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer at VISIT DENVER), and Elaine Minjy Limmer (Associate Director of Outreach, Denver Mayor's Office). Their visit highlighted the growing partnership between the City of Denver and aT Center LA and opened the door for future collaborations focused on local engagement.

Yutae Paik, President of aT Center Los Angeles, stated, "We are committed to continuing our collaboration with U.S.-based events and organizations to support local communities and actively promote Korean food products."

aT Center LA remains dedicated to increasing awareness and exports of Korean food across the U.S. through innovative outreach and meaningful partnerships.

SOURCE: aT Center Los Angeles

