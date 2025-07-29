Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.07.2025
WKN: A0MVC1 | ISIN: SG1V12936232
ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2025 03:14 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MATRIXX Software Extends Monetization Partnership With StarHub

Cloud native charging architecture will transform consumer and enterprise operations

FOSTER CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / MATRIXX Software, a global leader in monetization solutions, today announced a five-year extension of its partnership with StarHub, a leading Singapore-based telecommunications company. Initially deployed to support the rapid launch of giga!, StarHub's all-digital offering, StarHub is further leveraging MATRIXX to support their main brand offerings for both consumer and enterprise customers.

"StarHub is modernizing from the inside out, driving growth in our consumer business through smarter cross-product bundling and a multi-brand, multi-segment strategy that creates meaningful value," said Adam Seyer, chief information officer at StarHub. "At the same time, we are scaling modern digital infrastructure across Singapore and the region to support our enterprise customers' ambitions. By extending our collaboration with MATRIXX, we are equipping ourselves to deliver simpler, faster, and more seamless digital experiences that cater to our customers' evolving needs."

Building on the success of its initial rollout, StarHub continues to leverage MATRIXX's cloud native monetization solution to unify its IT infrastructure, enhance both consumer and enterprise offerings and accelerate the delivery of new digital services and experiences in support of its long-term growth strategy.

By consolidating across its businesses with MATRIXX, StarHub will benefit from cloud native componentized architectures and simplified revenue operations. The unlimited configurability of its monetization rules and account relationships will enable the rapid deployment of innovative 5G services, driving new growth opportunities and delivering real-time digital experiences that its customers have come to expect.

"Singapore has one of the most dynamic mobile markets in the world, boasting among the highest smartphone penetration rates globally," said Tom Fisher, vice president of APAC sales at MATRIXX Software. "We are excited to continue our partnership with StarHub, delivering the agile, real-time charging capabilities that enable them to bring new digital products and services to market faster and deliver world-class customer experiences."

To learn more about MATRIXX and StarHub, visit https://www.matrixx.com/customers/starhub/.

About StarHub

StarHub is a leading homegrown Singapore company that delivers world-class communications, entertainment, and digital services. With our extensive fibre and wireless infrastructure and global partnerships, we bring to people, homes and enterprises quality mobile and fixed services, a broad suite of premium content, and a diverse range of communication solutions. We develop and deliver solutions incorporating artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, Internet of Things, and robotics for corporate and government clients.

StarHub is committed to conducting our business sustainably and responsibly. StarHub is named among TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2025 and ranked as the world's most sustainable wireless telecommunication provider on the Corporate Knights Global 100 (2025). StarHub also ranks 187 on the FORTUNE Southeast Asia 500 in 2025. Listed on the Singapore Exchange mainboard, StarHub is a component stock of the SGX iEdge Singapore Low Carbon Index, iEdge-OCBC Singapore Low Carbon Select 50 Capped Index; as well as the FTSE4Good Index series.

Visit www.starhub.com for more information.

About MATRIXX Software
MATRIXX Software delivers a dynamic billing, monetization and charging solution proven at scale. Global service providers like Telefónica, IoT providers like Tata Communications and network-as-a-service providers like DISH rely on MATRIXX to overcome the limitations of existing billing applications. MATRIXX provides a unified platform that transforms and simplifies billing operations across consumer, enterprise and wholesale businesses. With MATRIXX, operators can rapidly configure, deploy and monetize personalized offerings, enabling commercial innovation and real-time customer experiences that drive revenue and growth.?

matrixx.com

Media Contact
mediainquiry@matrixx.com

SOURCE: MATRIXX SOFTWARE



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/matrixx-software-extends-monetization-partnership-with-starhub-1053714

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
