Lobe Sciences Ltd.: Lobe Sciences Announces $341,425 CAD Private Placement for General Corporate Purposes

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Lobe Sciences Ltd. ("Lobe Sciences" or the "Company") (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FWB:LOBE.F), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics for rare and underserved diseases, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 8,535,625 common share of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.04 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $341,425 CAD.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital and ongoing operational needs.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month and one day hold period.

None of the securities sold under the Offering have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FWB:LOBE.F) is a growth-stage biopharmaceutical company developing advanced treatments for rare and neurologically underserved conditions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Altemia, Inc., and majority-owned Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lobe is advancing a patented lipid-based delivery platform for the treatment of Sickle Cell Disease and a proprietary oral analog of psilocin-Conjugated Psilocin-targeted for Chronic Cluster Headache and related disorders. The Company's mission is to improve patient outcomes through innovation and precision-driven science.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Fred D. Sancilio, CEO

Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Investor and Media

Info@Lobesciences.com

Phone: +1 (949) 505-5623

Email: info@lobesciences.com

Website: www.lobesciences.com

Neither the "CSE" Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including, without limitation: the expectation that the Company will receive all necessary approvals to complete the Offering; the expectation that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms disclosed; and the intended use of proceeds of the Offering are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" or occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, among other things, that: the Company will receive all necessary approvals to complete the Offering; that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms and timing anticipated; and that the proceeds from the Offering will be used as anticipated. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that: the Company will not receive the necessary approvals to complete the Offering; that the Company will not complete the Offering on the terms disclosed, or at all; and that the Company will be unable to use the proceeds received from the Offering.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Lobe Sciences Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lobe-sciences-announces-341-425-cad-private-placement-for-general-corporate-purposes-1053925