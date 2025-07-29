BTS, a global consultancy specializing in strategy execution and people transformation, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Nairobi, Kenya. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's growth across Africa and underscores BTS's commitment to supporting business transformation across the dynamic East African region.

The new office, located in the heart of Nairobi's financial district, will serve as a hub for BTS's work across Kenya and the broader East African market, offering bespoke solutions in leadership development, strategy execution, change management, and AI-era learning transformation.

Kibugi Kigundu, BTS Associate Director and Country Lead shared, "Kenya is rapidly emerging as one of Africa's most influential business and technology hubs. With a thriving innovation ecosystem, strong regional connectivity, and established strength across all sectors, the country offers a young, dynamic talent pool and unparalleled opportunities for leadership, capability development, and transformative growth. BTS brings a unique blend of global expertise and deep local partnerships to this hub through immersive learning, data-driven people strategies, and decades of experience transforming organizations. Kenya is where Africa's future is being built and BTS is excited to help shape it."

BTS has worked with leading organizations across Africa for over 30 years and is now reinforcing its long-term commitment to the continent by establishing a permanent presence in Kenya. The new office will enable BTS to strengthen relationships with existing clients, forge new partnerships, and provide on-the-ground support for transformational projects in the region.

"We are excited to deepen our engagement in East Africa," said Soma Zaaiman, Vice President Managing Director, BTS Africa. "By partnering with organizations, we can together equip and inspire people to do the best work of their lives for impact in company and country. It will allow us to bring our signature approach to leadership, learning, and strategic alignment to co-create with a region full of potential, creativity, and ambition."

The Nairobi launch is the latest office in Africa after Stellenbosch and Johannesburg and joins BTS as its 39th office spanning across 24 countries reflecting the company's global strategy expertise and local presence.

BTS's entry into Kenya will be marked by its sponsorship and official launch at the RIKA Leadership Summit, taking place in Nairobi on July 31st, 2025. This year's summit theme, "Leadership and Work Redefined: Adapting to AI, Evolving Markets, and New Leadership Models," is a timely reflection of the expertise BTS brings to the region as the leader in AI-era learning, helping organizations navigate complexity, embrace transformation, and build future-fit leadership.

Natalie Manga, Program Director, RIKA Africa added, "We are excited to welcome BTS to East Africa and are honored that the RIKA Leadership Summit is part of this launch moment. Their focus on the people side of strategy deeply resonates with us. At RIKA, we are committed to building the next generation of human capital leaders in Africa, and this partnership reflects a powerful shift toward people-first leadership across the continent."

