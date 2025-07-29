Quinbrook Cements Leadership in Grid Stability with Irish Expansion

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners ("Quinbrook"), a specialist global investment manager focused exclusively on the infrastructure needed for the energy transition, today announced that it has closed its first investment in the Republic of Ireland with the acquisition of the Wexford Synchronous Condenser Project ("Wexford"), a proposed 963 MVA.s. facility to be located in Co. Wexford, Ireland.

Wexford, originally developed by Green Frog Power, was awarded a long-term revenue contract under the Low Carbon Inertia Services (LCIS) tender in June 2024. The project is configured to provide critical grid services including inertia, short-circuit level, and reactive power that are essential to maintain stability in the Irish electricity grid.

"Wexford marks a significant milestone for Quinbrook as we continue to grow our grid stability portfolio and mark our first investment in Ireland," said Keith Gains, Managing Director and UK Regional Leader for Quinbrook. "The Wexford project underscores our commitment to building critical infrastructure that supports Ireland's energy transition and strengthens grid resilience. As Ireland moves toward its goal of sourcing 80% of electricity from renewables by 2030, investments in grid stability are essential. We are excited to bring our team's expertise to Ireland to help accelerate the shift to a more sustainable power system."

This latest investment builds on Quinbrook's grid stability leadership in the UK where it is the largest private owner of synchronous condensers, with over £430 million now committed for investment across its portfolio. With three projects already operational and four more under construction, Quinbrook is applying its proven model to support Ireland's transition to a more resilient and decarbonised power system.

Synchronous condensers provide grid stability by providing system inertia, reducing the risk of blackouts. While thermal generation plants create inertia through large rotating turbines, renewables such as wind and solar do not, constraining the deployment of renewable energy. Synchronous condensers offer a cost-effective, zero-emissions solution to this challenge by replicating the stabilising effect of traditional generators, allowing more renewable energy to be used without compromising grid reliability.

Procurement and construction for Wexford will be overseen by Quinbrook's long-standing delivery partner, Welsh Power. Having successfully developed and managed construction for Quinbrook's existing synchronous condenser projects in the UK, Welsh Power brings deep technical expertise and a proven track record in delivering complex grid infrastructure. Quinbrook will fully fund the construction phase, with Wexford expected to commence operations in 2027.

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (http://www.quinbrook.com) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on the infrastructure needed to drive the energy transition in the UK, US, and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested c. USD 6.9 billion of equity capital in 40 GW of energy infrastructure assets representing a total transaction value of USD 29.8 billion. Quinbrook has completed a diverse range of direct investments in both utility and distributed scale onshore wind and solar power, battery storage, reserve peaking capacity, biomass, fugitive methane recovery, hydro and flexible energy management solutions in the UK, US, and Australia. Quinbrook is currently developing and constructing some of the largest renewables and storage infrastructure projects in the UK, US, and Australia.

