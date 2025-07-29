Anzeige
29.07.2025
Henan Yangshao Liquor Co., Ltd.: Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media and Think Tank Summit Guests' Mianchi Tour: Experiencing the Charm of Yangshao Culture

Henan Yangshao Liquor Co., Ltd.

SANMENXIA, China, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From July 23 to July 27, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media and Think Tank Summit is being held in Zhengzhou City, Henan Province. On July 23, 19 guests from SCO member states traveled to Mianchi County, Sanmenxia City, where they visited distinctive sites such as Henan Xianmen Mountain Scenic Area, Yangshao Culture Museum, Henan Yangshao Liquor Co., Ltd., and Yangshao Ecological Winemaking Park. Through this immersive experience, they gained insight into the time-honored legacy and modern innovations of Yangshao culture.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media and Think Tank Summit Guests

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Henan Yangshao Liquor Co., Ltd. is a benchmark enterprise for baijiu in Henan Province and a leading player in China's baijiu industry. To better preserve and promote Yangshao Culture and Chinese drinking culture, the company has developed "Yangshao Winery: One Winery with Five Gardens".

Yangshao Caitaofang is a flagship product of the company. The bottle design takes inspiration from national treasures such as the "small-mouthed pointed-bottomed bottle" and "fish-patterned gourd bottle". It represents the 13th distinct aroma category in Chinese baijiu.

Moreover, Yangshao Caitaofang has been exported to 17 countries, including the UK, the Philippines, Laos, Kenya, and Indonesia. It serves as a messenger, spreading Yangshao Culture overseas and sharing the unique flavors of China.

Source: Henan Yangshao Liquor Co., Ltd



Contact person: Mr. Li, Tel: 86-10-63074558

