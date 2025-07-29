Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.07.2025 07:30 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LiYu Group invited to attend "Sustainable Markets Initiative" China Forum

BEIJING, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the inaugural China Forum of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), founded by HM King Charles III, Wang Yuefeng, Chairman of Liyu Group, delivered a compelling vision for the future of global energy-one where innovation, efficiency, and sustainability drive profitability and long-term growth.

Wang Yuefeng, Chairman of LiYu Group

In his speech, "Powering the Future-Electrification & the Integration of Generation, Grid, Load, and Storage," Chairman Wang outlined how LiYu Group is leading the charge in distributed energy solutions, offering businesses a competitive edge in the accelerating energy transition.

The Global Energy Shift: A Trillion Dollar Opportunity

Chairman Wang emphasized that electricity's share in global energy consumption is surging from 30% toward 70%, creating unprecedented opportunities for forward-thinking enterprises. To capitalize on this shift, LiYu Group combines high-efficiency gas engine technology (4.2 kWh per m³ of natural gas) with cutting-edge distributed energy systems, already worked with 20+ countries and regions.

Three-Source Strategy: Profitability Meets Sustainability

Liyu's Three-Source Application Strategy redefines energy generation by maximizing cost efficiency and decarbonization:

  • Eco-Source: Turn waste industrial gas into profit, covering 30% of corporate energy needs with zero additional fuel costs.
  • Clean Source: Near-zero emissions from fossil fuels like methane, ensuring compliance with tightening global regulations.
  • Renewable Source: Future-proof investments in hydrogen, methanol, and ammonia-scalable, sustainable, and subsidy-ready.

2025: LiYu's Global Partnership Expansion

"We're not just selling technology-we're building alliances," declared Chairman Wang. In 2025, LiYu will ramp up support for international partners, delivering high-margin, low-risk energy solutions tailored for industrial and commercial users.

Call to Action for Business Leaders:
"Join us in shaping the energy landscape of tomorrow. Let's turn sustainability into your next competitive advantage." - Wang Yuefeng, Chairman, LiYu Group

Why This Matters for Your Business:

  • Cut energy costs with ultra-efficient distributed power.
  • Future-proof operations against carbon taxes and supply chain demands.
  • Unlock new revenue from waste-to-energy and clean tech incentives.

Connect with Liyu's Global Team to explore partnership opportunities at liyu@liyupower.com Or https://www.liyupower.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2739890/1061753757930__pic_hd.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2739891/1051753757918__pic_hd.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liyu-group-invited-to-attend-sustainable-markets-initiative-china-forum-302515696.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
