PR Newswire
29.07.2025 07:42 Uhr
HOTELEX Shanghai 2026 Unveiled: The Premier Convergence for Global Hospitality Equipment & Foodservice Leaders

SHANGHAI, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the unprecedented success of its 2025 edition - which attracted a record-breaking 284,581 professional visitors alongside a 34.2% increase in international buyer participation - HOTELEX Shanghai 2026 is poised to further cement its position as Asia's foremost hospitality equipment and foodservice exhibition. Scheduled from March 27 to April 2, 2026 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, the 34th edition promises to catalyze innovation, facilitate strategic sourcing, and deepen cross-border collaborations.

The 2025 event demonstrated HOTELEX's powerful capacity to convert industry exposure into business outcomes, with exhibitors reporting a 37% growth in sales leads and a 23% increase in on-site transactions. Capitalizing on this momentum, the upcoming show is expected to deliver even broader access to a highly qualified global buyer base and expanded commercial opportunities.

Covering an expansive 400,000 square meters, HOTELEX 2026 will showcase more than 3,500 leading suppliers across critical verticals including Kitchen Equipment & Supplies, Coffee & Tea, Catering Ingredients, Beverages, Tableware, Food & Catering Packaging and Baking Equipment & Raw Materials. This fully integrated platform is designed to streamline the sourcing process and accelerate business development across the hospitality value chain.

A distinctive feature of HOTELEX is its cross-sector integration model, which unites the hotel, catering, tourism, and retail supply chains under one umbrella. Supported by a shared buyer database exceeding 100,000 verified professional contacts, the exhibition enables precise matchmaking between suppliers and high-potential buyers, optimizing ROI for all participants.

With China's domestic market expanding and international investments resurging, HOTELEX Shanghai continues to represent the most strategic and dynamic platform for companies seeking to scale operations, innovate, and achieve sustainable growth in the Asia-Pacific hospitality sector.

Booth Inquiry: Junyan.jin@imsinoexpo.com
Media Cooperation: Lizzy.chen@imsinoexpo.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hotelex-shanghai-2026-unveiled-the-premier-convergence-for-global-hospitality-equipment--foodservice-leaders-302515740.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
