



HONG KONG, July 29, 2025 - July 25, Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited ('GTJAI' or the 'Company', stock code: 1788.HK), a company of Guotai Haitong Group, is pleased to announce that while actively saving energy and reducing emissionsit has successfully offset its Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions totaling 609.29 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent for the year 2024 by subscribing to the carbon credits issued under the international Verified Carbon Standard (VCS). This marks the third consecutive year that GTJAI has achieved 'carbon neutrality' at the operational level, demonstrating the Company's leading practice and commitment to green operation.The carbon credits come from 'Guoluo Grassland Sustainable Management Project' located in Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province, China. It is dedicated to the restoration of degraded grassland ecosystems, based on the holistic nature of the ecosystems, in line with the concept of ecological civilization construction, and to effectively respond to the challenges of climate change. The project is also the first grassland carbon project in China receiving both VCS certification and the Climate, Community and Biodiversity Standards (CCB) - CCB-Biodiversity Gold Level certification.In recent years, GTJAI has been continuously reducing its operational carbon footprint through systematic energy saving and emission reduction initiatives, which is the core support for the achievement of 'carbon neutrality', including vigorously implementing energy-saving renovation of office space, deepening digitalization and paperless transformation, and implementing stringent waste management (100% safe recycling of hazardous waste by 2024). Solid internal emission reduction efforts, combined with carbon offsetting through high-quality carbon credits, enabled the Company to achieve 'carbon neutrality' at the operational level.Adhering to the core philosophy of 'finance for the country, finance for the people, finance for the good', GTJAI has always placed sustainable development at the core of its corporate strategy. The Company is committed to supporting the real economy through financial services while facilitating the green transformation of its corporate clients. In 2024, the Company successfully completed 90 sustainable finance projects covering green bonds, sustainable bonds and green sector IPOs with a total issuance volume of HK$179.8 billion, significantly broadening the financing pipeline for the green industry. Meanwhile, the private equity sector is actively engaged in the sustainability sector, with more than half of its investments focusing on ESG-related industries.Looking ahead, GTJAI will deepen the level of ESG governance, fully integrate ESG factors into its operations and management processes, further leverage its professional strengths and enhance the level of green financial services capabilities. Through innovative products and services, GTJAI will proactively contribute to the realization of the country's 'dual carbon' goal and promote the high-quality development of the economy and society.About GTJAIGuotai Junan International ('GTJAI', Stock Code: 1788.HK), a company of Guotai Haitong Group, is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company as well as the first Chinese securities broker listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange through initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong with subsidiaries in Singapore, Vietnam and Macau, GTJAI's business covers major markets around the world, offering high-quality and diversified comprehensive financial services for clients' overseas asset allocation. Core business includes brokerage, corporate finance, asset management, loans and financing, financial products, which cover three dimensions including individual finance (wealth management), institutional finance (institutional investor services and corporate finance) and investment management. GTJAI has been assigned 'Baa2' and 'BBB+' long term issuer rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively, as well as an MSCI ESG 'A' rating, Wind ESG 'A' rating and SynTao Green Finance 'A' rating in ESG. Additionally, its S&P Global ESG score leads 84% of its global peers. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Haitong Securities (Stock Code: 601211.SH; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the China's capital markets. For more information about GTJAI, please visit https://www.gtjai.com