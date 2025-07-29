House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.: 2025-2026 WORLD TOUR OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY SUMMIT KICKS OFF IN DUBAI SEPT 8, 2025

BIC, IDS Borjomi International lead for 2025 Middle East Africa Edition.

DUBAI, UAE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) - the leader in global executive leadership development today announced that Dubai, UAE has been chosen as the kick-off city for its 2025-2026 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women, with BIC and IDS Borjomi International leading for the 2025 Middle East Africa (MEA) Edition of the summit to be held in Dubai on Sept 8, 2025. This reflects HORP's continued support of the UAE's commitment to gender balance. This is the eighth annual Middle East Africa edition of the summit and the 39th International edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® since 2015.

The 2025 MEA Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® summit will bring together the region's most successful executives and Companies to share best practices on leadership, gender balance and success; enable Participating Companies and leaders to interact and network with top leadership talent in the region including the Middle East's most inspirational women in leadership and Male champions for gender equality; learn about the latest trends impacting business and careers across the region and understand global and regional benchmarks on gender balance via HORP's proprietary Break the ceiling touch the sky® Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index.

The 2025 Middle East Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® has as its Industry Partners - AmCham Dubai, AmCham Abu Dhabi, AmCham Saudi Arabia, Canadian Business Council for Dubai and Northern Emirates etc. whose members are entitled to preferential Industry partner rates. Companies that wish to join and benefit from this unique, cross-industry initiative may sign up as Participating Companies at preferential Industry Partner rates (USD 4700 for 10 delegates) or support individual delegates to attend the summit.

A team of over 25 key executives will lead as speakers including Peter Van den Broeck, Senior VP, GM Middle East Africa - Global Export Markets, BIC; Afnan Ahsan, Group CEO, IDS Borjomi International;Chantal Templeton, General Manager - Mars Middle East and Africa;Nihan Belik Guneri, General Manager Asia/Middle East Distributor Operations, The Duracell Company; Rima Manna, Vice President, NI ME & UAE Country Director, Nokia; Diana Syzszka-Pompei, Executive Director, Canadian Business Council of Dubai and the Northern Emirates; Husam Malki, General Manager, Anantara Hotels, Resorts and Spas; Hana Agil, HR Director, Cigna Healthcare International Health; Dali Sanghera, Head - Venture & Acquisitions(V&A) and Post Merger Integration (PMI), Accenture Middle East; Sherifa Hady, VP of Worldwide Midmarket & SMB Sales, HPE Aruba Networking; Kirsty Koen, Group Chief HR Officer, IDS Borjomi International; Bana Badwan, Senior Regional Communications Manager - MEA, BIC, Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional.

Peter Van den Broeck, Senior VP, GM Middle East and Africa at BIC commented, "We are proud to partner with House of Rose Professional for the fifth year in a row to help bring gender equality to the top of the agenda, professionally and beyond. Our commitment to fostering a diverse and equal environment at BIC drives our actions externally. Our strategic partnership with House of Rose Professional provides us with a platform to exchange knowledge with likeminded organizations and individuals, so that collectively, we can reach industry-wide business and organizational goals."

Afnan Ahsan, Group CEO, IDS Borjomi International, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky to underline our commitment to high performance leadership that learns from industry and also shares some of the best practices of Borjomi. This partnership underscores our dedication to fostering an environment where diverse perspectives are valued and leveraged to build better business and a high performance organization in a rapidly changing world."

Cara Nazari, CEO, AmCham Dubai,"AmCham Dubai is proud to support the 2025 Middle East & Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®, a summit that aligns powerfully with our values of leadership, inclusion, and opportunity. As the UAE continues to champion gender balance as a national priority, platforms like this play a vital role in accelerating progress across sectors. We believe that empowering women in leadership is not only the right thing to do-it's a strategic imperative for the region's sustainable growth."

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. and best-selling author of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit, "Gender-balanced led companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens. We are delighted to kick off our 2025-2026 world tour in the Middle East and especially in Dubai. The Break the ceiling touch the sky® summit enables companies to learn rapidly across industries amongst the world's most successful companies, develop their leaders and accelerate business growth via gender-balanced leadership."

Break the ceiling touch the sky® is the world's leading forum for women in leadership, with editions across the world since 2015. Post the 2025 MEA edition in Dubai, Break the ceiling touch the sky will host its 2025 India Edition (Mumbai, Sept 30, 2025); the 2025 World Edition (Singapore, Nov 4, 2025), the 2026 Europe + UK Edition (London, Feb 25, 2026) and the Americas Edition (New York, April 20, 2026).DFI Retail Group, Reckitt, Spin MASTER, United Breweries, The Wella Company, Jio BP, BIC, Liberty Mutual Insurance and Borjomi are some of the early sponsor partners for the tour.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a leader in global executive leadership development (especially women in leadership) and provides international services in the areas of Talent, Training and Transformation. HORP has since 2014, enabled over 45000 women leaders (and several thousand other leaders) to greater success globally. HORP is also the owner of the annual Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index (BTC 101 Global Index) - the world's first and only statistically-based evaluation of gender diversity across the Board and C-suite of the world's 500 largest Companies.

