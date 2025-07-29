Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (Nasdaq First North: DMXSE SDB) (OTCQB: DMXCF) (FSE: DFPP) ("District" or the "Company") is pleased to report on drill assay results for five drill holes (extension TOM-22-038, TOM-25-044, TOM-25-045, KVI-25-001 and KVI-25-002) completed during the February to April 2025 drill program at the base metal polymetallic Tomtebo Property located in the Bergslagen Mining District in south-central Sweden.

A total of 2,485 m were drilled in five holes at the Steffenburgs zone within the historic Tomtebo Mine area and at Kvistaberget, which is a prospective target located 5 km northeast of the historic Tomtebo Mine area within the Tomtebo Property. This drill program was carried out from early February to late April 2025 as part of the collaboration with Boliden Mineral AB.

The main objective of this drilling phase was to systematically test the broader Steffenburgs zone and its prospective polymetallic mineralized horizon with aggressive step outs of 150 m at depth in order to identify high-grade sea floor massive sulphide lenses in several directions. The Kvistaberget target was identified by a SkyTEM geophysical conductive anomaly associated with historic sulphide workings where rock sampling returned strong grades of copper and zinc.

Property-wide geological mapping and geochemical sampling provided evidence that the "Volcanic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralized horizon" at the historic Tomtebo Mine area extends into the Kvistaberget target area that has never been previously drill tested. A drilling update with detailed information was presented in the news release on April 24, 2025.

Highlights:

Drill hole TOM-25-044 intersected multiple zones of stringer style chalcopyrite (copper and gold) mineralization including: 0.40 m at 4.3% Cu, 34 g/t Ag, 0.66 g/t Au (45.70 to 46.10 m) 1.35 m at 1.2% Cu, 8 g/t Ag, 1.21 g/t Au (53.70 to 55.05 m) 4.10 m at 1.7% Cu, 11 g/t Ag, 0.76 g/t Au (58.50 to 62.60 m) 1.20 m at 0.5% Cu, 8 g/t Ag, 4.48 g/t Au (138.40 to 139.60 m)



Drill hole TOM-25-044 intersected 13.0 m at 36 g/t Ag, 2.0% Zn and 0.8% Pb, (561.0 to 574.0 m) including: 5.0 m at 65 g/t Ag, 3.1% Zn and 1.3% Pb (569.0 to 574.0 m)

Drill hole TOM-25-045 intersected multiple zones of strongly altered and mineralized footwall rocks including disseminated sphalerite-galena-pyrrhotite-pyrite (zinc, lead, silver) with abundant gahnite (zinc) mineralization which is currently interpreted as the prospective "VMS mineralized horizon" including: 7.85 m at 88 g/t Ag, 3.0% Zn and 1.9% Pb (680.40 to 688.25 m)

Down-hole electromagnetic results show multiple off-hole conductors: all drill holes were followed up by Boliden's in-house, state of the art, down-hole, three component electromagnetic (DHEM) survey1, and all holes within the broader Steffenburgs zone showed both in-hole and off-hole EM conductors that likely represent sulphide mineralization.

Drill hole plan maps are shown in Figures 1 and 2 and drill assay results are shown in Table 1.

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "These latest drill results from the Tomtebo Property, particularly the intersection of 7.85 meters at 88 g/t silver, 3.0% zinc, and 1.9% lead in hole TOM-25-045, show that extensive polymetallic mineralization at the Steffenburgs zone continues at depth with aggressive step outs that remain open. These grades and thicknesses of base metal polymetallic mineralization encountered at the Steffenburgs zone are consistent with the presence of VMS mineralized systems, which are characteristic of the prolific Bergslagen Mining District.

Importantly, the integration of down-hole EM surveys has revealed multiple off-hole conductors, providing us with highly compelling targets for follow-up drilling. These findings validate our geological model and exploration strategy.

In September 2025, we aim to commence drilling at the historic Lövås Mine located at the northeast end of the Tomtebo Property. The Lövås Mine shows substantial base metal polymetallic mineralization that is wide open below the mine workings at a depth of 190 m, and the most recent drilling at the Lövås Mine was in the 1950's."

All of the holes recently drilled at the Tomtebo Property have been systematically sampled for whole rock lithogeochemistry. Interpretation of these results should help with the understanding of the geological setting, alteration signature and guide exploration in defining new targets.

The Kvistaberget drilling did not intersect significant mineralization, except weakly disseminated chalcopyrite (copper) mineralization in KVI-25-002 with 2.85m at 0.2% Cu between 239.65 m and 242.50 m. The SkyTEM anomaly tested in KVI-25-001 could not be explained nor could the BHEM identify any off-hole conductive signature supporting further investigation.

Drilling at the historic Lövås Mine, located in the northeastern part of the Tomtebo Property, will commence in September 2025 followed by additional drilling at the Stollberg Property in Q4 2025.

Figure 1: Plan Map (-350m level) of 2025 Drilling at the Historic Tomtebo Mine

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/260466_a009d3fc34232956_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Plan Map of 2025 Drilling at Kvistaberget Target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/260466_a009d3fc34232956_003full.jpg

Table 1: Tomtebo and Kvistaberget 2025 Drill Assay Results

Drill Hole Depths and Interval Assay Results







Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Ag

(g/t) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) TOM22-038 35 -56 659.40 499.30 502.05 2.75 51 0.35 0.05 0.18 0.01 TOM25-044 0 -47 665.50 45.70 46.10 0.40 34 0.04 0.00 0.66 4.30







53.70 55.05 1.35 8 0.01 0.00 1.21 1.15







58.50 62.60 4.10 11 0.02 0.00 0.76 1.67







138.40 139.60 1.20 8 0.01 0.00 4.48 0.47







561.00 574.00 13.00 36 1.99 0.75 0.14 0.08





incl 569.00 574.00 5.00 65 3.11 1.31 0.22 0.07 TOM25-045 335 -51 779.50 70.00 74.00 4.00 5 0.01 0.00 0.27 0.80







80.30 82.00 1.70 3 0.01 0.00 0.10 1.33







554.95 560.80 5.85 56 1.20 0.78 0.27 0.01







603.00 607.00 4.00 13 1.84 0.85 0.10 0.03







662.00 663.00 1.00 19 0.73 0.68 0.14 0.06







667.00 667.75 0.75 11 1.38 0.34 0.08 0.09







680.40 688.25 7.85 88 3.02 1.93 0.24 0.02 KVI25-001 341 -50 452.80 No significant results KVI25-002 322 -50 319.90 No significant results

Notes:

All intervals are core lengths, and true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Mineral resource modeling is required before true thicknesses can be estimated.

References

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The drill core reported in this news release was logged and prepared at the District Metals AB core facility in Säter, Sweden before submittal to Palsatech Oy in Sala, Sweden where the NQ-size drill core is cut and bagged. The samples were prepared for analysis at ALS Geochemistry in Piteå, Sweden ("PREP-31Y"). Sample pulps were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Ireland (an accredited mineral analysis laboratory) for analysis. Samples were analyzed using a multi-element ultra trace method combining a four-acid digestion with ICP-MS analytical package ("ME-MS61"). Over limit sample values were re-assayed for: (1) values of copper >1%; (2) values of zinc >1%; (3) values of lead >1%; and (4) values of silver >100 g/t using the high-grade material ICP-AES analytical package ("ME-OG62"). Gold, platinum, and palladium were analyzed using the 30 g lead fire assay with ICP-AES finish analytical package ("PGM-ICP23"). Samples values zinc >1% for the historic Tomtebo Mine area were re-assayed for zinc using an aqua regia digestion with analytical package ("ME-OG46") to determine and test the gahnite vs sphalerite content. Certified standards, blanks, and duplicates were inserted into the sample shipment to ensure integrity of the assay process. Selected samples were chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject and pulps of the original sample. No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders.

District is a polymetallic exploration and development company focused on the Viken and Tomtebo Properties in Sweden. The Viken Property covers 100% of the Viken Energy Metals Deposit, which contains the largest undeveloped Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of uranium in the worldi along with significant Mineral Resource Estimates of vanadium, molybdenum, nickel, copper, zinc, and other important and critical raw materials.

For further information on the Viken Property, please see the technical report titled "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Viken Energy Metals Project, Jämtland County, Sweden" dated effective April 25, 2025, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden and is situated between the historical Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine that are located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district.

For further information on the Tomtebo Property, please see the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Update Technical Report on the Tomtebo Project, Bergslagen Region of Sweden" dated effective October 15, 2020 and amended and restated on February 26, 2021, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking Information"

This news release contains certain statements that may be considered "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and any similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, predictions, indications, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking information in this news release relating to the Company include, among other things, statements relating to the Viken Deposit; results of the Viken Deposit MRE and size thereof; realization of MRE; the results of exploration and drilling and interpretations thereof, and future exploration; the Company's Swedish polymetallic properties; and the Company's interpretations and expectations about the results on the Swedish properties.

These statements and other forward-looking information are based on opinions, assumptions and estimates made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation the reliability of exploration and drill results; reliability of data and the accuracy of publicly reported information regarding current, past and historic mines in the Bergslagen district and in respect of the Swedish properties; that the Swedish government will eventually lift or amend its moratorium on uranium exploration and mining in Sweden; the Company's ability to satisfy the terms of the Company's agreement with Boliden; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund planned exploration activities, maintain corporate capacity; stability in financial and capital markets; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration programs; the absence of adverse conditions at mineral properties; no unforeseen operational delays; no material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of metals remaining at levels that render mineral properties economic; and the ability to realize on the mineral resource estimates.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks associated with the following: the reliability of historic data on District's properties; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to finance planned exploration; that the Swedish government maintains its moratorium on uranium exploration and mining in Sweden for the foreseeable future; the Company's limited operating history; the Company's negative operating cash flow and dependence on third-party financing; the uncertainty of additional funding; the uncertainties associated with early stage exploration activities including general economic, market and business conditions, the regulatory process, failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals, technical issues, potential delays, unexpected events and management's capacity to execute and implement its future plans; the Company's ability to identify Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves; the substantial expenditures required to establish Mineral Reserves through drilling and the estimation of Mineral Reserves or Mineral Resources; the uncertainty of estimates used to calculated mineralization figures; changes in governmental regulations; compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition for future resource acquisitions and skilled industry personnel; reliance on key personnel; title matters; conflicts of interest; environmental laws and regulations and associated risks, including climate change legislation; land reclamation requirements; changes in government policies; volatility of the Company's share price; the unlikelihood that shareholders will receive dividends from the Company; potential future acquisitions and joint ventures; infrastructure risks; fluctuations in demand for, and prices of metals; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; legal proceedings and the enforceability of judgments; going concern risk; risks related to the Company's information technology systems and cyber-security risks; and risk related to the outbreak of epidemics or pandemics or other health crises. For additional information regarding these risks, please see the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 11, 2022 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, under the heading "Risk Factors", which is available at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors and assumptions are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors and assumptions that could affect the Company. These factors and assumptions, however, should be considered carefully. Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking information or information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of such factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

