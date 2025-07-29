TCN, Inc.: TCN's Advanced Chatbot Solution Advances Customer Service Beyond Traditional Limitations

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCN, a global provider of cloud-based call centre solutions, today announced the significant advantages of its advanced chatbot tool. By offering businesses a powerful alternative to more traditional solutions, TCN's chat technology enhances customer satisfaction, boosts agent productivity and streamlines communication for modern contact centres.

It is essential that businesses utilise the right solutions for the right scenario. While solutions like Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems are highly cost-effective and great for handling basic enquiries, they are not fully equipped to handle some of the more complex problems that are becoming more common every day.

This is where AI and chatbots come into play. As companies race to implement chatbots, many providers still rely on traditional IVR call flows to manage their chatbots and service their clients. These solutions are simply not powerful enough to encompass the full scope of what contact centres need.

TCN's advanced chatbot solution, however, redefines customer engagement by offering a more efficient, flexible and customer-centric approach that is powered by true generative AI and learning models as well as TCN's Smart Node AI.

"With TCN's AI chatbots, you can automate, personalise and manage customer conversations at scale and across all your contact centre channels," said Kerry Sherman, vice president of EMEA Region at TCN. "Our AI works hand-in-hand with your tech stack and contact centre, handling routine tasks and seamlessly handing off to live agents when a human touch is needed."

Key advantages of TCN's chatbot solution:

Agents can manage multiple chat conversations simultaneously, drastically reducing customer wait times and increasing overall efficiency. Automated and intelligent Chat Flows: TCN's Chat Flows leverages AI-powered chatbots to automate responses to common enquiries as well as more complex questions, providing instant resolutions for customers and significantly reducing the workload on live agents. This allows agents to dedicate their expertise to more sensitive or urgent customer needs, a stark contrast to systems that rely on old IVR call flows that often struggle with complex or unscripted issues.

TCN's Chat Flows leverages AI-powered chatbots to automate responses to common enquiries as well as more complex questions, providing instant resolutions for customers and significantly reducing the workload on live agents. This allows agents to dedicate their expertise to more sensitive or urgent customer needs, a stark contrast to systems that rely on old IVR call flows that often struggle with complex or unscripted issues. Enhanced customer experience: Customers gain the convenience of connecting instantly and resolving issues quickly through their preferred communication channel. The customisable chat widget and option for canned messages ensure consistent and efficient communication, leading to a more satisfying customer journey.

Customers gain the convenience of connecting instantly and resolving issues quickly through their preferred communication channel. The customisable chat widget and option for canned messages ensure consistent and efficient communication, leading to a more satisfying customer journey. Increased agent productivity and efficiency: By automating routine tasks and enabling simultaneous chat handling, TCN's solution maximises agent productivity. Managers can also monitor agent activity and prioritise notifications, ensuring that urgent conversations receive immediate attention.

By automating routine tasks and enabling simultaneous chat handling, TCN's solution maximises agent productivity. Managers can also monitor agent activity and prioritise notifications, ensuring that urgent conversations receive immediate attention. Comprehensive documentation and compliance: All chat conversations are thoroughly documented, providing a clear audit trail that helps businesses maintain compliance and improve service quality.

TCN's chatbot solution is the future of customer service, providing businesses with a powerful tool to enhance customer satisfaction, increase operational efficiency and move beyond the limitations of outdated communication methods.

About TCN

TCN is a global leader in cloud-based contact centre solutions for accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare providers, enterprises, contact centres and BPOs. TCN's comprehensive suite includes omnichannel solutions, automation, predictive dialers, IVR, Click2Pay, compliance solutions and real-time analytics, driving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

TCN promises immediate access to the latest TCN Operator platform, facilitating seamless scalability. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to meet evolving business needs from start to finish through industry-leading customer service, TCN continues to redefine the contact centre landscape. For further details, visit www.tcn.com .

