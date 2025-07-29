Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.07.2025
29.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Circ re Renewal of Issuance Authority and Notice of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

29 July 2025

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

Renewal of Issuance Authority and Notice of General Meeting

The Company announces that it has today published a circular (the "Circular") to seek renewal of the shareholder authority to issue Shares without first offering them to all existing Shareholders, pro rata to their holdings.

The Circular contains the background to, and reasons for, the proposed early renewal of the Share issuance authority and incorporates a notice to convene a general meeting at which shareholder approval of the new authority will be sought. The general meeting will a be held at 11 a.m. on 14 August 2025 at the offices of Invesco Asset Management, 60 London Wall, London EC2M 5TQ.

A copy of the Circular will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Circular and the notice of the General Meeting will also be available on the Company's website at https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-global-equity-income-trust.html.

Unless otherwise defined, all definitions used in this announcement will have the same meaning as described in the Circular.

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Equity Income Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Robert Peel

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (corporate broker)

Telephone: 020 7220 0500


