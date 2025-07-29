Brewing Innovation: Univers and Starbucks China Redefine Green Retail from Store to Supplier

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Univers, the global AI for Energy leader, and Starbucks China have unveiled a technological partnership to accelerate sustainability across Starbucks' China value chain.

Through the deployment of Univers' advanced AI and Internet of Things (IoT) decarbonization solutions, the collaboration will enable Starbucks to digitally monitor, measure and actively reduce Scope 3 emissions across its supplier network.

This visibility will allow Starbucks to drive actionable emissions reductions, support its suppliers in their own low-carbon transitions, and strengthen compliance with evolving climate regulations.

Greener Store

Starbucks is not only making their stores greener, but also more intelligent. More than 7,500 Starbucks stores are now connected to a new AI and IoT platform jointly developed by Univers and Starbucks. This will enable real-time and remote monitoring of over 8 types of equipment per store including HVAC, lighting, and water filtration, optimizing energy use with AI-driven insights and enhancing partner and customer experience.

Greener Supply Chain

Leveraging Univers' EnOSTM Ark Carbon Management System, Univers and Starbucks will develop a Supply Chain Carbon Management Platform used to track carbon emissions across core suppliers and products-including but not limited to milk, beverages, food, and packaging.

Milk, the single largest carbon emitter in Starbucks value chain, is a major contributor to Scope 3 emissions. As a response, the companies developed a Sustainable Dairy Digital Management Tool to enable comprehensive carbon baseline tracking, decarbonization planning, and implementation of pilot farm solutions.

Future-Proofing Starbucks

With Univers' global innovative R&D capabilities in AI and IoT, Starbucks can now meet its future business expansion needs with the next-generation edge computing intelligent device One-Box, which integrates computing power and hardware management across five local application scenarios from point-of-sale systems to smart store control terminals.

By embedding Univers' EnOSTM Ark Carbon Management platform into its broader sustainability strategy, Starbucks is taking a major step toward future proofing its energy transition journey - combining technology, data and cross-sector collaboration to set new standards for decarbonization in the food and beverage retail industry.

About Univers

Univers is a global leader in AI for Energy. Our EnOSTM platform enables enterprises to solve complex energy challenges through intelligent, data-driven insights.

With 365 million connected devices and 845 GW of renewable energy managed, Univers is an AI-native company delivering end-to-end energy management solutions that support organizations across every stage of their energy transition journey

For more information, please visit univers.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brewing-innovation-univers-and-starbucks-china-redefine-green-retail-from-store-to-supplier-302515770.html