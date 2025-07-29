Continuing UK growth, and growing international presence in India has significantly increased the number of Tide members in last 12 months

In the UK, Tide has increased its market share to 13% and has helped SMEs access more than £1 billion of credit

Rapid roll out of products across markets; including admin and accounting tools; enhanced subscription options; advanced payment solutions; government registrations; bill payments and credit

Tide, the UK's leading business management platform, today announces it has surpassed 1.5 million members globally. Tide has added over 500,000 members since September 2024, with the UK now at 750,000 and India at more than 750,000. Tide's share of the UK market has grown to 13%. Tide continues to expand its presence in Germany.

Oliver Prill, CEO of Tide, commented: "Reaching 1.5 million members globally and lending more than £1 billion to UK SMEs are major milestones for Tide. These achievements reflect our commitment to helping small businesses save time and money by giving them business critical tools across finance, admin and related commercial services that they need, to grow. We are enriching and expanding our range of highly connected products at pace. We will continue to explore markets to boost the geographic footprint of our business management platform."

Highlights:

Product delivery at pace across our global product platform:

Tide Credit Flex: Tide announced the rollout of Credit Flex; a short-term loan facility integrated into the Tide app to help members manage cashflow as a smart alternative to overdrafts, one of the critical issues for SMEs. Take up has been strong with nearly £23 million of credit already deployed in the UK and rising rapidly.

Tide announced the rollout of Credit Flex; a short-term loan facility integrated into the Tide app to help members manage cashflow as a smart alternative to overdrafts, one of the critical issues for SMEs. Take up has been strong with nearly £23 million of credit already deployed in the UK and rising rapidly. Credit Intermediation : Tide, has provided over £1 billion in funding to more than 17,000 UK businesses, through the Funding Options platform, which was acquired in 2023. Small businesses, with the support of business finance specialists, can borrow from £1000 to £20 million from around 85 lenders. Credit intermediation is also growing at pace in India and Germany.

: Tide, has provided over £1 billion in funding to more than 17,000 UK businesses, through the Funding Options platform, which was acquired in 2023. Small businesses, with the support of business finance specialists, can borrow from £1000 to £20 million from around 85 lenders. Credit intermediation is also growing at pace in India and Germany. Tide Instant Saver: Deposits have grown to more than £2 bn in the UK. Clients can boost their balances effortlessly with a market leading rate at Tide.

Deposits have grown to more than £2 bn in the UK. Clients can boost their balances effortlessly with a market leading rate at Tide. Fixed Deposits Intermediation: First launched in India, SMEs can earn up to 8.8% interest and grow their business funds securely.

First launched in India, SMEs can earn up to 8.8% interest and grow their business funds securely. Tide Card Reader: a reliable and affordable card reader for small businesses to receive payments on the go, requiring no additional hardware.

a reliable and affordable card reader for small businesses to receive payments on the go, requiring no additional hardware. Plans: a diverse set of four free and paid subscription plans to suit early stage to more sophisticated SMEs, including Free, Smart, Pro and Max. All currently available in the UK, with Smart accessible in Germany, the upper end of the plans provide priority phone support, unlimited transfers and a legal fraud helpline.

a diverse set of four free and paid subscription plans to suit early stage to more sophisticated SMEs, including Free, Smart, Pro and Max. All currently available in the UK, with Smart accessible in Germany, the upper end of the plans provide priority phone support, unlimited transfers and a legal fraud helpline. Accounting and Admin tools: a suite of features across markets including estimates for corporation tax and income tax, so that small businesses can get an idea of what their bills might be; a dedicated tax account to store money in for paying the bill, and cash flow and charts to track progress of spend.

a suite of features across markets including estimates for corporation tax and income tax, so that small businesses can get an idea of what their bills might be; a dedicated tax account to store money in for paying the bill, and cash flow and charts to track progress of spend. Business Registration: In India Udyam (MSME) Registration equates to paperless onboarding for official recognition and eligibility for a huge range of government benefits, including low-interest loans, priority in government tenders, subsidies on electricity certifications, and protection against delayed payments.

Udyam (MSME) Registration equates to paperless onboarding for official recognition and eligibility for a huge range of government benefits, including low-interest loans, priority in government tenders, subsidies on electricity certifications, and protection against delayed payments. Sales Registration : Following on from the UK VAT registration service, Tide offers GST Registration in India to help obtain a Goods Services Tax Identification Number (GSTIN), enabling compliance, marketplace selling, input tax credit claims, and vendor trust.

: Following on from the UK VAT registration service, Tide offers GST Registration in India to help obtain a Goods Services Tax Identification Number (GSTIN), enabling compliance, marketplace selling, input tax credit claims, and vendor trust. Bill Payments: SMEs in India can pay their utility bills with no extra costs and earn rewards. The product is backed by enhanced security.

SMEs in India can pay their utility bills with no extra costs and earn rewards. The product is backed by enhanced security. Structured partners: Provides disbursement of funds to employees, freelancers and vendors via a secure partner portal. Analytics on spending delivers real-time data so SMEs can make faster decisions about cashflow, a key pain point for SMEs.

International expansion: Tide now counts more members in India than it does in the UK. India is a substantial growth opportunity with 66 million micro, small and medium enterprises and unofficially nearly 140 million. Tide is building strong momentum in Germany, where the 5.5m SMEs are hallmarked by a powerful combination of ownership, responsibility and control. The company now has more than 20 employees in Germany and an office in Berlin, with Anna-Fromme Schoen as Country Managing Director. Tide is looking to expand its presence on the European mainland.

Tide now counts more members in India than it does in the UK. India is a substantial growth opportunity with 66 million micro, small and medium enterprises and unofficially nearly 140 million. Tide is building strong momentum in Germany, where the 5.5m SMEs are hallmarked by a powerful combination of ownership, responsibility and control. The company now has more than 20 employees in Germany and an office in Berlin, with Anna-Fromme Schoen as Country Managing Director. Tide is looking to expand its presence on the European mainland. AI: Tide is deploying its first agentic AI solutions to orchestrate multi-step and often non-linear processes. Tide is already using generative AI in connectivity between its products, to assess risk, and in member support. This follows its long established use of predictive AI/Machine Learning to provide probabilities for complex reasoning in its invoicing, transaction processing and general fraud detection.

Tide is deploying its first agentic AI solutions to orchestrate multi-step and often non-linear processes. Tide is already using generative AI in connectivity between its products, to assess risk, and in member support. This follows its long established use of predictive AI/Machine Learning to provide probabilities for complex reasoning in its invoicing, transaction processing and general fraud detection. Tideans: OneTeam strengthened: The growth in members has led to an expansion of the Tide team to 2,500 employees; in the UK; India, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Serbia. In India, Tide has been recognised for three years in a row as a Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work Institute, with 88% of Tideans saying they took immense pride in being part of Tide.

The growth in members has led to an expansion of the Tide team to 2,500 employees; in the UK; India, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Serbia. In India, Tide has been recognised for three years in a row as a Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work Institute, with 88% of Tideans saying they took immense pride in being part of Tide. Women in Business: Tide is dedicated to supporting female-led businesses in the UK and India, with a goal to onboard 700,000 women by the end of 2027 200,000 in the UK and 500,000 in India. In June, Tide was announced as the headline sponsor of the 2025 everywoman Entrepreneur Awards in the UK. The year-long partnership launched with a £20,000 grant, and is followed by a series of masterclasses and webinars, with the aim of unlocking new opportunities for female founders and therefore growth.

Tide is dedicated to supporting female-led businesses in the UK and India, with a goal to onboard 700,000 women by the end of 2027 200,000 in the UK and 500,000 in India. In June, Tide was announced as the headline sponsor of the 2025 everywoman Entrepreneur Awards in the UK. The year-long partnership launched with a £20,000 grant, and is followed by a series of masterclasses and webinars, with the aim of unlocking new opportunities for female founders and therefore growth. Continued commitment to Net Zero: Tide is committed to staying Net Zero through durable carbon removals to match its direct and indirect emissions, a course it's been following since 2022. Tide is on a path to reducing its own carbon footprint per employee by 90% by 2030, and by doing so it will achieve a 97% reduction in CO2 emissions by revenue. Lastly, SMEs play a key part in the journey to net zero, so Tide has made a commitment to making net zero simpler for its members by developing support for them to embark and reach this goal.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729705088/en/

Contacts:

Lloyd Purnell

PR and Communications Lead, UK, Tide.

Email: press@tide.co