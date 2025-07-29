Anzeige
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
29.07.25 | 08:06
1,690 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Halfords Group PLC: Annual Financial Report

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Annual Financial Report 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Annual Financial Report 
29-Jul-2025 / 08:04 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Halfords Group plc 
 
  
 
Annual Report and Accounts for period ended 28 March 2025 
 
including the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") - convened for 3 September 2025 
 
  
 
The Company announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 28 March 2025 and Notice of Annual 
General meeting of the Company, have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders and published on its 
website www.halfordscompany.com. 
 
  
 
The Company's 2025 AGM will be held at Halfords Group plc, Support Centre, Icknield Street Drive, Washford West, 
Redditch, B98 0DE on Wednesday 3 September 2025 commencing at 3:00pm.  
 
  
 
As detailed in the Notice of AGM, we strongly encourage shareholders to vote on all resolutions by casting their votes 
through the use of a proxy (details of how to do this can be found in the Notice of AGM). 
 
  
 
The Board is committed to ensuring that shareholders can exercise their right to ask questions, and as in previous 
years, shareholders will be able to submit questions to the Directors in advance of the AGM via email to the Company 
Secretary (tim.ogorman@halfords.co.uk) Written answers to all questions received will be sent directly to shareholders 
by email and answers to frequently asked questions will, to the fullest extent practicable, be published on the 
Company's website ahead of the meeting or, to the extent that has not been possible, will be addressed at the meeting 
itself. 
 
  
 
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1, a copy of the Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of Annual General 
Meeting of the Company have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly 
at  https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
 
  
 
In accordance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required to be communicated to the media by DTR 6.3.5 is 
available in unedited full text within the Annual Report as uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and the 
Company's website. 
 
  
 
Tim O'Gorman 
 
Company Secretary 
 
Halfords Group plc 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  397194 
EQS News ID:  2175800 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2175800&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2025 03:04 ET (07:04 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
