DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DIST: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DIST (MFDD LN) Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DIST: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DIST DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 213.5521 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 110733 CODE: MFDD LN ISIN: LU0908501132 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD LN LEI Code: 213800BXN74KCDO6QM33 Sequence No.: 397244 EQS News ID: 2175908 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2175908&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2025 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)