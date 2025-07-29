Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29
[29.07.25]
TABULA ICAV
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA EURO SHORT DURATION INCOME UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.07.25
IE000CCQKON9
2,034,999.00
EUR
0
20,442,213.81
10.0453
28.07.25
IE000I8CR2Q4
5,005.00
EUR
0
50,236.40
10.0372
