Swiss Laser Eye Surgery Provider Announces Major Business Milestone

betterview, a Swiss provider of refractive eye surgery, has announced that it has reached the milestone of 20,000 eyes treated since its founding in 2021.

Since its launch, the company has built a network of ten clinics and its own surgical center, covering all language regions of Switzerland. This continued expansion has positioned betterview as one of the country's leading providers of laser vision correction.

betterview offers a range of refractive surgery procedures, including Femto-LASIK, Trans-PRK, and the modern SMILE Pro method. Treatments are performed using advanced laser systems from manufacturers such as Alcon and Zeiss.

In early 2025, the company introduced the SMILE Pro procedure, a minimally invasive laser eye surgery technique. Utilizing the ZEISS VisuMax 800 laser system, the procedure can reduce treatment time to under 10 seconds per eye.

The company's growth is driven by a combination of cutting-edge technology, transparent pricing, and patient care. Financing options are available starting at CHF 90 per month. betterview's strategy emphasizes both geographic accessibility and continuous innovation.

The 20,000 eyes treated include procedures across all clinic locations and methods, reflecting steady growth since the company's inception.

betterview is also the first company in Swiss ophthalmology to establish an independent ombuds office in partnership with the national consumer forum. This offers patients a neutral point of contact for inquiries or complaints and underscores the company's commitment to patient rights and transparency.

About betterview

Founded in 2021 in Winterthur, betterview specializes in refractive eye surgery. The company operates clinics in Zurich, Bern, Basel, Aarau, Lucerne, St. Gallen, Chur, Lugano, and Geneva.

Its services include various laser procedures to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. betterview uses technology from leading manufacturers such as Alcon and Zeiss, offering treatment methods including Femto-LASIK, Trans-PRK, and SMILE Pro.

The company follows a fixed-price model with flexible financing options. All locations are in urban areas and exclusively focus on laser vision correction.

Since its founding, betterview has consistently invested in new technologies and expanded its network of locations. The company prioritizes high standards of care and transparent pricing.

For more information, visit www.betterview.ch

