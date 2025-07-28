Alfen N.V.: Alfen announces appointment of new CEO

Almere, 28 July 2025, The Netherlands - Alfen N.V. (AEX: ALFEN), announces the appointment of Michael Colijn as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and chairman of the Management Board, effective 1 October 2025.The appointment of Michael Colijn (born in 1973) ensures a careful and timely succession following Marco Roeleveld's decision to retire early and step down from his position for health considerations.Colijn brings a strong background in leadership within the energy and technology sectors, with extensive expertise in smart energy systems and sustainable mobility. In his most recent position as CEO of Heliox, a market leader in smart energy management solutions and fast-charging systems for public transport, e-trucks and port equipment, Colijn successfully drove growth and innovation. Michael Colijn brings a proven track record in shaping business strategy, leading strong teams, and growing companies in complex and fast-changing markets.Michael Colijn, commented:"I am truly excited to be joining Alfen - a leading company at the heart of the energy transition, in a sector I deeply connect with and have worked in for many years. I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to help shape Alfen's next chapter, and I look forward to working with the team to drive the continued development of the company in the years ahead."The appointment of Colijn is for a standard term of four years, following the requisite notification to the general meeting of shareholders at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to be held in October 2025.Henk ten Hove, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented:"The Supervisory Board is pleased to welcome Michael Colijn as Alfen's new CEO. His expertise, combined with his leadership capabilities, will be important in driving our strategic ambitions forward. Colijn's experience in complex and dynamic markets aligns with the strategic priorities of Alfen. We are confident that under his leadership, Alfen's strategic direction will be further advanced to maintain our position as a market leader and to create long-term value for all our stakeholders, including employees, customers, and suppliers."As previously communicated, Marco Roeleveld remains actively involved and will collaborate closely with Michael Colijn to ensure a seamless handover.About AlfenNetherlands-based Alfen operates internationally at the heart of the energy transition, as a specialist in energy solutions for the future. With more than 85 years of expertise in the electricity grid, Alfen offers a unique combination of energy solutions. The company designs, develops and produces smart grids, energy storage systems and electric vehicle charging equipment, and combines these into integrated solutions to address its customers' electricity challenges. Alfen holds a market-leading position in the Netherlands and beyond and benefits from its first-mover advantage. For further information, visit Alfen's website at alfen.com.