Lithuania's Solitek has launched full-black 425 W bifacial solar modules with matte, satin-textured glass for glare-sensitive sites such as airports, road barriers, and buildings. SoliTek, a Lithuanian solar modules and battery solution manufacturer, now offers full-black 425 W bifacial solar modules made with a satin-textured, matte finish for glare-sensitive locations, such as airports, roadway noise barriers, and aesthetically demanding projects. The new bifacial models belong to the company's Solid line of products and come in a framed 40 mm and 35 mm glass/glass version, a frameless glass/glass ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...