Thunderful Group AB: Martin Walfisz to leave the role as CEO of Thunderful Group AB

The Board of Directors of Thunderful Group AB ("Thunderful") today announces that it has agreed upon a transition plan with Martin Walfisz that will leave the role as CEO of Thunderful.

Martin Walfisz has served as CEO of Thunderful since August 28, 2023. The Board of Directors of Thunderful, together with Martin, have agreed that he will step down from his role as CEO of Thunderful upon identification of a successor. A process to recruit a new CEO has been initiated, and Martin will actively remain in his position until a new CEO has assumed the role, but no later than December 31, 2025.

The agreement was reached in light of the fact that Thunderful today, in a separate press release, announced a significant restructuring aimed at creating an organization better suited to Thunderful's release pipeline and existing catalogue sales.

"With the restructuring announced today, Thunderful is entering a new phase, and it is also an appropriate time for a change in leadership. These two years turned out to be neither what Martin nor the board had hoped for, but despite facing extreme adversity, Martin has tackled his tasks with determination, loyalty, and hard work. I thank Martin for this and wish him the best of luck" says Patrick Svensk, Chairman for Thunderful.

