Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJ4Z | ISIN: SE0015195888 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JH
Frankfurt
29.07.25 | 09:59
0,029 Euro
-44,74 % -0,024
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THUNDERFUL GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THUNDERFUL GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2025 07:55 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thunderful Group AB: Martin Walfisz to leave the role as CEO of Thunderful Group AB

The Board of Directors of Thunderful Group AB ("Thunderful") today announces that it has agreed upon a transition plan with Martin Walfisz that will leave the role as CEO of Thunderful.

Martin Walfisz has served as CEO of Thunderful since August 28, 2023. The Board of Directors of Thunderful, together with Martin, have agreed that he will step down from his role as CEO of Thunderful upon identification of a successor. A process to recruit a new CEO has been initiated, and Martin will actively remain in his position until a new CEO has assumed the role, but no later than December 31, 2025.

The agreement was reached in light of the fact that Thunderful today, in a separate press release, announced a significant restructuring aimed at creating an organization better suited to Thunderful's release pipeline and existing catalogue sales.

"With the restructuring announced today, Thunderful is entering a new phase, and it is also an appropriate time for a change in leadership. These two years turned out to be neither what Martin nor the board had hoped for, but despite facing extreme adversity, Martin has tackled his tasks with determination, loyalty, and hard work. I thank Martin for this and wish him the best of luck" says Patrick Svensk, Chairman for Thunderful.

For more information, please contact:
Patrick Svensk, Chairman of the Board, Thunderful Group, +46 708 66 07 30

About Thunderful Group
Thunderful Group is focused on publishing and developing high-quality digital games for PC and console platforms. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Thunderful Group spans a significant part of the gaming industry value chain through its two main business segments: Publishing and Co-Development & Services. These segments work together to develop, market, and support a diverse portfolio of gaming experiences. Thunderful Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

This information is information that Thunderful Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-29 07:55 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.