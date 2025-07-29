Arctech will supply its SkyLine II tracking system to Shanghai Electric's 2. 3 GW Sadawi Solar Project in Saudi Arabia under a new deal. Shanghai Electric has formally signed a contract with Arctech, which will see the solar tracking and racking systems company become the exclusive supplier of tracking systems for its 2. 3 GW solar farm in Saudi Arabia, the Sadawi plant. Sadawi will use Arctech's Skyline II Independent Single Axis 1P Tracker, which has been designed to withstand higher stow windspeeds, reducing downtime and potential wind damage during adverse weather. The large-scale ground-mounted ...

