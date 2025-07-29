DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in First Development Resources plc ("FDR")

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in First Development Resources plc ("FDR") 29-Jul-2025 / 09:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 July 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Investment in First Development Resources plc ("FDR") The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has invested GBP50,000 in to FDR for 749,625 ordinary shares at 6.67p per share and 749,625 warrants exercisable at 10p. FDR is a UK based, Australian focused exploration company with mineral interests in Western Australia and Australia's Northern Territory, its shares being admitted to trading on AIM today. The Company holds equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: Cel AI plc D3 Energy Electrum Discovery Corp Elephant Oil Corp Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Payments First Development Resources plc Hamak Gold Limited Laiva Gold Inc Mafula Energy Limited Mendell Helium plc Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited Orcadian Energy Plc Oscillate plc Phoenix Digital Assets plc Pilar Gold Inc Rift Resources Limited Supernova Digital Assets plc Supernova Metals Corp Tap Global Group plc The Smarter Web Company Plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc WeShop Holdings Limited The Company has reduced its holding in Cel Ai to 25,000,000 shares and reduced its holding in Hamak Gold Limited to 3,750,000 shares. The Company also retains 12,500,000 warrants in Hamak Gold Limited. The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 397296 EQS News ID: 2176024 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2176024&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2025 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)