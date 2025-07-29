Anzeige
29.07.2025 10:39 Uhr
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in First Development Resources plc ("FDR")

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in First Development Resources plc ("FDR") 
29-Jul-2025 / 09:05 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 July 2025 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
(the "Company") 
 
Investment in First Development Resources plc ("FDR") 
 
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has invested GBP50,000 in to FDR for 749,625  
ordinary shares at 6.67p per share and 749,625 warrants exercisable at 10p. 
 
FDR is a UK based, Australian focused exploration company with mineral interests in Western Australia and Australia's 
Northern Territory, its shares being admitted to trading on AIM today. 
 
The Company holds equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: 
 
  
 
Cel AI plc 
 
D3 Energy 
 
Electrum Discovery Corp 
 
Elephant Oil Corp 
 
Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Payments 
 
First Development Resources plc 
 
Hamak Gold Limited 
 
Laiva Gold Inc 
 
Mafula Energy Limited 
 
Mendell Helium plc 
 
Minergy Limited 
 
Mosi Copper Limited 
 
New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited 
 
Orcadian Energy Plc 
 
Oscillate plc 
 
Phoenix Digital Assets plc 
 
Pilar Gold Inc 
 
Rift Resources Limited 
 
Supernova Digital Assets plc 
 
Supernova Metals Corp 
 
Tap Global Group plc 
 
The Smarter Web Company Plc 
 
Trigon Metals Inc 
 
Tucano Gold Inc 
 
Unicorn Mineral Resources plc 
 
WeShop Holdings Limited 
 
  
 
The Company has reduced its holding in Cel Ai to 25,000,000 shares and reduced its holding in Hamak Gold Limited to 
3,750,000 shares. The Company also retains 12,500,000 warrants in Hamak Gold Limited. 
 
  
 
The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders. 
 
For further details please contact: 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 
 
  
 
Optiva Securities Limited 
 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 
 
  
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 397296 
EQS News ID:  2176024 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2176024&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2025 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
