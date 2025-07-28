Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.: Ekso Bionics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) ("Ekso Bionics" or the "Company"), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Recent Highlights and Accomplishments

Named Bionic Prosthetics & Orthotics Group ("Bionic P&O") as its first Ekso Indego Personal device distributor within the orthotics and prosthetics industry

Accepted into the NVIDIA Connect program, supporting Ekso's new strategic initiative to build a proprietary foundation model for human motion and to help develop and integrate related new artificial intelligence ("AI") capabilities across Ekso's portfolio of Enterprise Health and Personal Health devices

Just over a month after its acceptance into the NVIDIA Connect program, announced initial proof-of-concept in the form of a new AI voice agent ('Ekso Voice Agent') designed for intelligent control of the Company's legacy EksoNR device

Launched eksoUniversity, a new platform offering a library of continuing education courses targeted to physical therapists and physical therapy assistants who work with patients who have neurological conditions

"While there was abnormal weakness in the second quarter, in large part due to what we believe are short-term delays in completing some multi-device Enterprise Health sales, we are working to get back on track for the second half of the year and beyond," said Scott Davis, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to pulling in those aforementioned sales deferrals and continuing to meet anticipated Enterprise Health customer demand, we expect that to be bolstered by an increasing contribution from our Personal Health products, which grew by more than 50% year-over-year in the first half of 2025."

Summary Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded revenue of $2.1 million, compared to $5.0 million for the same period in 2024. The change was primarily due to lower sales of Enterprise Health devices, partially offset by higher Ekso Indego Personal device sales.

Gross profit for the 2025 second quarter was $0.8 million, representing a gross margin of approximately 40%, compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2024, representing a gross margin of 53%. The change in gross profit was driven by a decrease in revenues associated with Enterprise Health devices, partially offset by an increase in revenues associated with Ekso Indego Personal devices and a reduction in service costs. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by fixed costs of goods in relation to the decrease of Enterprise Health device sales, lower margin sales related to increased volume through distribution, and an increase in shipping costs, partially offset by improved margins in service.

Sales and marketing expenses for the 2025 second quarter were $1.7 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower discretionary payroll expense.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $0.9 million, compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2024. The change was primarily due to lower headcount.

General and administrative expenses for the 2025 second quarter were $2.3 million, compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to lower allocable costs to manufacturing.

Net loss applicable to common stockholders for the 2025 second quarter was $2.7 million, or $1.24 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.4 million, or $1.99 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and restricted cash of $5.2 million.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2025

2024

Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and restricted cash $ 5,242 $ 6,493 Accounts receivable, net 4,533 7,238 Inventories 5,439 4,571 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 760 541 Total current assets 15,974 18,843 Property and equipment, net 1,435 1,577 Right-of-use assets 730 788 Intangible assets, net 4,235 4,580 Goodwill 431 431 Other assets 362 433 Total assets $ 23,167 $ 26,652 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,448 $ 1,552 Accrued liabilities 1,760 2,352 Deferred revenues, current 1,808 1,956 Notes payable, current 1,250 1,250 Lease liabilities, current 448 427 Total current liabilities 6,714 7,537 Deferred revenues 1,689 1,920 Notes payable, net 3,335 3,854 Lease liabilities 358 452 Warrant liabilities 0 1 Other non-current liabilities 141 181 Total liabilities 12,237 13,945 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 36 22 Additional paid-in capital 267,878 262,203 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (683 ) 957 Accumulated deficit (256,301 ) (250,475 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,930 12,707 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,167 $ 26,652