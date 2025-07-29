Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2025 11:02 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MMJ International Holdings: Is DEA Marijuana Lies Civil Misconduct or Criminal Fraud? DEA Administrator's First Marijuana Decision

DEA Counsel's Conduct: Is It Fraud on the Tribunal?

DEA attorney Aarathi D. Haig submitted a formal legal response on July 25, 2025 to DEA Administrator Terry Cole, asserting that MMJ BioPharma Cultivation lacked a bona fide supply agreement (BFSA) - the critical requirement for Schedule I bulk manufacturing registration.

But this is provably false. That misrepresentation - made knowingly and in writing to the DEA Administrator and under the guise of the law - raises serious civil and criminal red flags.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / The Drug Enforcement Administration just perjured itself in the matter of MMJ BioPharma Cultivation. In a July 25 filing signed by attorney Aarathi D. Haig, the DEA outrageously claimed that MMJ "had no bona fide supply agreement (BFSA)" with a Schedule I registrant. That statement is not only false; it's demonstrably, documentably false.

We have the signed, sealed BFSA between MMJ BioPharma and a DEA-registered Schedule I manufacturer. The agreement meticulously satisfies every clause of DEA's own regulatory requirement under 21 C.F.R. § 1318.05(b)(3)(i).

This wasn't a technicality. It was a coordinated lie meant to bury seven years of federally compliant work, destroy a Huntington's Disease treatment before it reaches patients, and protect DEA insiders who have weaponized bureaucracy against medical marijuana science.

The Receipts DEA Pretends Don't Exist

Let's be crystal clear: MMJ's supply agreement with a schedule 1 registrant contains every single requirement DEA demanded in its own rules:

  • Schedule I registrant?

  • Specific strains and cannabis delivery quantities? Detailed in Article I.

  • Harvest notifications, packaging, DEA Form 222, and ownership transfer protocols? Articles II & III.

  • Secure vault storage, anti-diversion controls, payment terms, IRB-reviewed clinical trial data, IND approval from FDA?

Yet the DEA continues to write in federal filings, as though we're all too stupid to read the documents, that MMJ "failed" to provide a Bona Fide Supply Agreement.

This is not a misunderstanding. This is deception and fraudulent misrepresentation at the highest level.

Mulrooney's Kangaroo Court and Aarathi Haig's Legal Fiction

Chief Administrative Law Judge John J. Mulrooney II, now conveniently retired, rubber-stamped this lie and refused to even admit the supply agreement into evidence. He helped orchestrate a procedural sham that made it impossible for MMJ to present the truth.

And now DEA Counsel Aarathi Haig doubles down with a legal sleight of hand that should be called what it is: fraud on the tribunal.

Haig knows that MMJ's agreement complies with DEA's rule: she just chose to ignore it and assert to the Administrator that it never existed.

Who Will Hold DEA Accountable?

This isn't just about MMJ BioPharma anymore.

It's about whether facts still matter in federal law.

It's about whether a rogue federal agency can retroactively invent rules, then pretend applicants didn't comply, and get away with it while patients with deadly diseases like Huntington's continue to suffer.

This case exposes DEA's Diversion Control Division as a cartel of obstructionists who have abandoned science, betrayed public trust, and refused to follow the law.

DEA Terrance Cole's First Test as Administrator

New DEA Administrator Terrance Cole inherited a mess. But now he has a chance to do something Mulrooney and Haig never would: Tell the truth. Follow the law. And approve MMJ's long-blocked registration so clinical trials can finally begin.

If Cole doesn't act, he won't just be complicit; he'll become the latest face of a federal agency that has turned cannabis research into a rigged game; a game where the rules change, the facts don't matter, and the fix is always in.

This Is What Scientific Sabotage Looks Like

At stake here is not just one registration; it's the future of FDA compliant, patient focused cannabis research in the United States.

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation has done everything by the book. The DEA burned the book-and then accused MMJ of not reading it.

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

CONTACT:
Madison Hisey
MHisey@mmjih.com
203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/is-dea-marijuana-lies-civil-misconduct-or-criminal-fraud-dea-administ-1054154

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.