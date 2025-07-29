Original-Research: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG - from GBC AG
Classification of GBC AG to DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG
Realignment of business model towards impact investing
Operating performance in the 2024 financial year was dominated by the implementation of the new strategy. On the one hand, the company reported total income of €204.45 million (previous year: €76.41 million), which resulted in particular from a revaluation of the investment in More Impact AG. However, this was offset by significantly higher other operating expenses, which are likely to be connected to the sale of publity below their carrying amount. The after-tax result of €20.19 million (previous year: €19.36 million), which mainly stems from valuation gains, was on a par with the previous year.
We determined the fair value of Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG using a NAV approach. The net asset value (NAV) represents the economic equity capital resulting from the market values of the assets less liabilities. The shares in affiliated companies, which are attributable exclusively to More Impact AG, represent by far the largest asset item of the company at €280.93 million. After adding other assets (investment in EasyMotion, own bonds) and deducting interest-bearing liabilities and overheads, we have determined a fair enterprise value of €282.62 million. This corresponds to €6.42 per share. Based on the current share price of €5.10, we assign a 'BUY' rating.
