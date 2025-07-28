Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866462 | ISIN: US9139031002 | Ticker-Symbol: UHS
Tradegate
29.07.25 | 12:23
134,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,00135,0012:48
133,00135,0012:24
PR Newswire
28.07.2025 22:16 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Financial Results For The Three And Six-month Periods Ended June 30, 2025, And Increases 2025 Full Year Operating Results Forecast

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted - Three-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $353.2 million, or $5.43 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $289.2 million, or $4.26 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2024. Net revenues increased by 9.6% to $4.284 billion during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $3.908 billion during the second quarter of 2024.

As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the second quarter of 2025 was $347.9 million, or $5.35 per diluted share, as compared to $292.6 million, or $4.31 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2024.

Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the second quarter of 2025, were aggregate net pre-tax incremental reimbursements (net of related provider taxes) of approximately $101 million recorded in connection with the following: (i) approximately $58 million, applicable to the period of July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025, resulting from the recently approved Tennessee Medicaid directed payment program, and; (ii) approximately $43 million of other combined additional net reimbursements recorded in connection with existing supplemental Medicaid programs in various states (approximately $21 million of which consisted of prior year retroactive reimbursements). Also included in our results of operations during the second quarter of 2025, was a pre-tax loss of approximately $25 million incurred in connection with a newly constructed, 142-bed acute care hospital located in Washington, D.C., that was completed and opened in April, 2025. The above-mentioned incremental Medicaid supplemental program reimbursements, and the substantial majority of the pre-tax loss incurred by the recently opened acute care hospital, were not included in our original 2025 operating results forecast, as previously disclosed on February 26, 2025.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the second quarter of 2025 were: (i) an unrealized after-tax gain of $4.5 million, or $.07 per diluted share ($5.9 million pre-tax), resulting from an increase in the market value of certain equity securities (included in "Other (income) expense, net"), and; (ii) a favorable net after-tax impact of $0.8 million, or $.01 per diluted share, resulting from the net tax benefit recorded in connection with "ASU 2016-09", Compensation - Stock Compensation: Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, net of the impact of executive compensation limitations pursuant to IRC section 162(m).

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the second quarter of 2024 were: (i) an unrealized after-tax loss of $5.9 million, or $.09 per diluted share ($7.7 million pre-tax), resulting from a decrease in the market value of certain equity securities, and; (ii) a favorable after-tax impact of $2.5 million, or $.04 per diluted share, resulting from the tax benefit recorded in connection ASU 2016-09.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $651.4 million during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $573.2 million during the second quarter of 2024. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $642.9 million during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $578.7 million during the second quarter of 2024.

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted - Six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

Reported net income attributable to UHS was $669.9 million, or $10.23 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2025, as compared to $551.0 million, or $8.08 per diluted share, during the comparable period of 2024. Net revenues increased by 8.2% to $8.384 billion during the first six months of 2025, as compared to $7.751 billion during the comparable period of 2024.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the first six months of 2025 was $667.4 million, or $10.19 per diluted share, as compared to $545.7 million, or $8.00 per diluted share, during the comparable period of 2024.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the first six months of 2025 were: (i) an unrealized after-tax gain of $1.2 million, or $.02 per diluted share ($1.6 million pre-tax), resulting from an increase in the market value of certain equity securities, and; (ii) a favorable net after-tax impact of $1.3 million, or $.02 per diluted share, resulting from the net tax benefit recorded in connection with ASU 2016-09.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the first six months of 2024 were: (i) an unrealized after-tax loss of $6.3 million, or $.09 per diluted share ($8.2 million pre-tax), resulting from a decrease in the market value of certain equity securities, and; (ii) a favorable after-tax impact of $11.6 million, or $.17 per diluted share, resulting from the tax benefit recorded in connection with ASU 2016-09.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our EBITDA net of NCI, was $1.255 billion during the first six months of 2025, as compared to $1.099 billion during the comparable period of 2024. Our Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, was $1.241 billion during the first six months of 2025, as compared to $1.104 billion during the comparable period of 2024.

Acute Care Services - Three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

During the second quarter of 2025, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased by 2.0% while adjusted patient days increased by 1.1%, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. At these facilities, during the second quarter of 2025, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 3.8% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 4.7%, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. Net revenues generated from our acute care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 7.9% during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the second quarter of 2024.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 2.2% while adjusted patient days increased by 0.7%, as compared to the comparable period of 2024. At these facilities, during the first six months of 2025, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 3.2% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 4.7%, as compared to the comparable period of 2024. Net revenues generated from our acute care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 7.2% during the first six months of 2025, as compared to the comparable period of 2024.

Behavioral Health Care Services - Three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

During the second quarter of 2025, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 0.4% while adjusted patient days increased by 1.2%, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. At these facilities, during the second quarter of 2025, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 8.6% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 7.8%, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 8.9% during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the second quarter of 2024.

During the first six months of 2025, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions decreased by 0.6% while adjusted patient days increased by 0.4%, as compared to the comparable period of 2024. At these facilities, during the first six months of 2025, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 7.9% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 6.8%, as compared to the comparable period of 2024. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 7.3% during the first six months of 2025, as compared to the comparable period of 2024.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Liquidity:

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, our net cash provided by operating activities was $909 million as compared to $1.076 billion during the first six months of 2024. The $167 million net decrease in our net cash provided by operating activities consisted of: (i) a favorable change of $142 million resulting from an increase in net income plus/minus depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense and gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, offset by; (ii) an unfavorable change of $159 million in accounts receivable; (iii) an unfavorable change of $83 million in accrued and deferred income taxes; (iv) an unfavorable change of $20 million in payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims, net of commercial insurance reimbursements; (v) a $19 million unfavorable change in other assets and deferred charges, and; (vi) $28 million of other combined net unfavorable changes.

Liquidity:

As of June 30, 2025, we had $1.08 billion of aggregate available borrowing capacity pursuant to our $1.3 billion revolving credit facility, net of outstanding borrowings and letters of credit.

Stock Repurchase Program:

In connection with our stock repurchase program, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions.

Pursuant to this program, during the second quarter of 2025, we have repurchased 875,000 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $150.8 million (average price of approximately $172 per share). During the first six months of 2025, we have repurchased 1.875 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $331.5 million (average price of approximately $177 per share).

As of June 30, 2025, we had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of approximately $492.9 million pursuant to our stock repurchase program.

Revised 2025 Operating Results Forecast:

Based upon the operating trends and financial results experienced during the first six months of 2025, as well as the recent approval of a new Medicaid supplemental payment program in Tennessee and changes in reimbursements to certain existing Medicaid supplemental payment programs in various states, as indicated on the Revised Forecast table below, we are increasing our operating results forecast range for consolidated net revenues; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization, and the impacts of other income/expense and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests ("Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI"), and adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share ("Adjusted EPS-diluted") for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The tables below include our revised full year 2025 operating results forecast, as well as our original 2025 operating results forecast which was previously disclosed on February 26, 2025.


Revised Forecast


Original Forecast


For the Year Ended


For the Year Ended


December 31, 2025


December 31, 2025


Low

High


Low

High

Net revenues

$17.096 billion

$17.312 billion


$17.020 billion

$17.364 billion

Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI

$2.458 billion

$2.543 billion


$2.357 billion

$2.484 billion

Adjusted EPS - diluted

$20.00 per share

$21.00 per share


$18.45 per share

$19.95 per share

  • Our revised 2025 forecasted net revenues are estimated to be approximately $17.096 billion to $17.312 billion, representing a change of 0.4% to -0.3% as compared to our original range of 2025 forecasted net revenues.
  • Our revised 2025 forecasted Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI, is estimated to be approximately $2.458 billion to $2.543 billion, representing increases of 4.3% to 2.4% over our original range of 2025 forecasted Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI.
  • Our revised 2025 forecasted Adjusted EPS-diluted is estimated to be $20.00 per share to $21.00 per share, representing increases of 8.4% to 5.3% over our original range of 2025 forecasted Adjusted EPS-diluted.

Because we do not believe we can forecast certain items with sufficient accuracy, our 2025 revised forecasted range of Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI, net income attributable to UHS, and Adjusted EPS-diluted, exclude the impact of future items, if applicable, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, the impact of ASU 2016-09, and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, potential impacts of non-ordinary acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods, and the impact of share repurchases that differ from our forecasted assumptions. It is also subject to certain conditions including those as set forth below in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Please see the Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures - 2025 Revised Operating Results Forecast schedule as included herein for additional information and a reconciliation of our 2025 revised forecasted range of adjusted net income attributable to UHS to our 2025 revised forecasted range of Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI.

Conference call information:

We will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on July 29, 2025. A live webcast of the call will be available on our website at www.uhs.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the call will be available for one full year following the live call.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. (the "Company") has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues during 2024 were $15.8 billion. UHS ranked #271 on the Fortune 500; and #355 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Public Companies. In 2025, UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was upon the Company's founding in 1979, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has approximately 99,300 employees and, through its subsidiaries, operates 29 inpatient acute care hospitals, 338 inpatient behavioral health facilities, 61 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 39 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information visit www.uhs.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 2-Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and in Item 1A-Risk Factors, and Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including, but not limited to:

  • A significant portion of our revenues are derived from federal and state government programs including the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Payments from these programs are subject to statutory and regulatory changes, administrative rulings, interpretations and determinations, requirements for utilization review, and federal and state funding restrictions. Changes to these programs could materially affect program payments which could materially impact our results of operations. In addition, we receive substantial reimbursement from multiple states in connection with various supplemental Medicaid payment programs. Failure to renew these programs beyond their scheduled termination dates, failure of the public hospitals to provide the necessary Inter-Governmental Transfers for the states' share of the Medicaid disproportionate share hospital programs, and the failure of our hospitals that currently receive supplemental Medicaid revenues to qualify for future funds under these programs could cause our actual results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2025 to differ materially from our 2025 revised operating results forecast.
  • Legislation adopted on July 4, 2025, attaches work and community service requirements to eligibility for Medicaid benefits that will have the effect of limiting Medicaid enrollment and expenditures. That legislation also places limits on provider fees used to increase federal Medicaid funding to states and eliminates certain exchange premium tax credits beyond 2025 As these provisions become effective over the next several years, they may be expected to reduce our revenues and likely increase the level of uncompensated care provided by our facilities.
  • The increase in interest rates during the past few years has increased our interest expense significantly thereby reducing our free cash flow. As such, although interest rates have moderated more recently, the effects of increased borrowing rates have adversely impacted our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows. We cannot predict future changes to interest rates, however, significant increases in our borrowing rates could have a material unfavorable impact on our future results of operations and our ability to access the capital markets on favorable terms.
  • Changes in laws or policies governing the terms of foreign trade, and in particular, increased trade restrictions, tariffs or taxes on imports from where our products or materials are made (either directly or through our suppliers) could have an impact on our competitive position, business operations and financial results.
  • The outcome of known and unknown litigation, liabilities and other claims asserted against us and/or our subsidiaries, including, but not limited to, the matters related to Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents, located in New Kent, Virginia, as previously disclosed in various filings including, most recently, our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025. Although we can make no assurances regarding the ultimate outcome of these matters, or what damages will ultimately be awarded, the final resolution of these matters could have a material adverse effect on the Company.

We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, the impact of ASU 2016-09, net of the impact of executive compensation limitations pursuant to IRC section 162(m), and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, potential impacts of non-ordinary acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)










Three months


Six months


ended June 30,


ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Net revenues

$4,283,816


$3,907,604


$8,383,536


$7,751,186









Operating charges:








Salaries, wages and benefits

2,014,951


1,856,372


3,966,055


3,698,996

Other operating expenses

1,162,566


1,043,116


2,268,318


2,075,286

Supplies expense

418,785


388,063


821,666


791,636

Depreciation and amortization

152,004


147,480


300,349


288,483

Lease and rental expense

35,240


36,175


72,053


71,625


3,783,546


3,471,206


7,428,441


6,926,026









Income from operations

500,270


436,398


955,095


825,160









Interest expense, net

35,364


48,899


75,420


101,725

Other (income) expense, net

(8,479)


5,493


(14,138)


5,343









Income before income taxes

473,385


382,006


893,813


718,092









Provision for income taxes

110,773


87,676


209,573


157,940









Net income

362,612


294,330


684,240


560,152









Less: Net income (loss) attributable to








noncontrolling interests ("NCI")

9,394


5,178


14,342


9,166









Net income attributable to UHS

$353,218


$289,152


$669,898


$550,986









Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a)

$5.49


$4.32


$10.36


$8.22









Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a)

$5.43


$4.26


$10.23


$8.08

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)










Three months


Six months

(a) Earnings per share calculation:

ended June 30,


ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Basic and diluted:








Net income attributable to UHS

$353,218


$289,152


$669,898


$550,986

Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants

0


(5)


0


(50)

Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted

$353,218


$289,147


$669,898


$550,936









Weighted average number of common shares - basic

64,356


66,878


64,663


67,041









Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS:

$5.49


$4.32


$10.36


$8.22









Weighted average number of common shares

64,356


66,878


64,663


67,041

Add: Other share equivalents

635


1,042


851


1,160

Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted

64,991


67,920


65,514


68,201









Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS:

$5.43


$4.26


$10.23


$8.08

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")

For the Three Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

















Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and
Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")










Three months ended


% Net


Three months ended


% Net


June 30, 2025


revenues


June 30, 2024


revenues









Net income attributable to UHS

$353,218




$289,152



Depreciation and amortization

152,004




147,480



Interest expense, net

35,364




48,899



Provision for income taxes

110,773




87,676



EBITDA net of NCI

$651,359


15.2 %


$573,207


14.7 %









Other (income) expense, net

(8,479)




5,493



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI

$642,880


15.0 %


$578,700


14.8 %









Net revenues

$4,283,816




$3,907,604



















Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS










Three months ended


Three months ended


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024




Per




Per


Amount


Diluted Share


Amount


Diluted Share









Net income attributable to UHS

$353,218


$5.43


$289,152


$4.26

Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:








Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(4,534)


(0.07)


5,869


0.09

Impact of ASU 2016-09, net

(796)


(0.01)


(2,456)


(0.04)

Subtotal adjustments

(5,330)


(0.08)


3,413


0.05

Adjusted net income attributable to UHS

$347,888


$5.35


$292,565


$4.31

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")

For the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

















Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and
Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")










Six months ended


% Net


Six months ended


% Net


June 30, 2025


revenues


June 30, 2024


revenues









Net income attributable to UHS

$669,898




$550,986



Depreciation and amortization

300,349




288,483



Interest expense, net

75,420




101,725



Provision for income taxes

209,573




157,940



EBITDA net of NCI

$1,255,240


15.0 %


$1,099,134


14.2 %









Other (income) expense, net

(14,138)




5,343



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI

$1,241,102


14.8 %


$1,104,477


14.2 %









Net revenues

$8,383,536




$7,751,186



















Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS










Six months ended


Six months ended


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024




Per




Per


Amount


Diluted Share


Amount


Diluted Share









Net income attributable to UHS

$669,898


$10.23


$550,986


$8.08

Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:








Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(1,249)


(0.02)


6,313


0.09

Impact of ASU 2016-09, net

(1,257)


(0.02)


(11,612)


(0.17)

Subtotal adjustments

(2,506)


(0.04)


(5,299)


(0.08)

Adjusted net income attributable to UHS

$667,392


$10.19


$545,687


$8.00

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)











June 30,



December 31,




2025



2024

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

137,595


$

125,983

Accounts receivable, net



2,302,247



2,177,751

Supplies



222,783



220,940

Other current assets



327,357



291,614

Total current assets



2,989,982



2,816,288








Property and equipment



13,237,622



12,643,283

Less: accumulated depreciation



(6,354,633)



(6,071,058)




6,882,989



6,572,225








Other assets:







Goodwill



3,977,976



3,932,879

Deferred income taxes



147,680



118,449

Right of use assets-operating leases



389,836



418,719

Deferred charges



9,535



9,404

Other



587,579



601,785

Total Assets


$

14,985,577


$

14,469,749








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Current maturities of long-term debt


$

40,897


$

40,059

Accounts payable and other liabilities



2,197,635



2,081,479

Operating lease liabilities



73,168



74,649

Federal and state taxes



5,371



14,219

Total current liabilities



2,317,071



2,210,406








Other noncurrent liabilities



629,492



655,806

Operating lease liabilities noncurrent



351,932



376,239

Long-term debt



4,542,000



4,464,482








Redeemable noncontrolling interest



2,042



13,293








UHS common stockholders' equity



7,030,048



6,666,207

Noncontrolling interest



112,992



83,316

Total equity



7,143,040



6,749,523








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

14,985,577


$

14,469,749

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Six months


ended June 30,


2025


2024





Cash Flows from Operating Activities:




Net income

$684,240


$560,152

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net




cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation & amortization

300,349


288,483

Loss (gain) on sales of assets and businesses

2,833


(3,725)

Stock-based compensation expense

45,707


46,162

Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from




acquisitions and dispositions:




Accounts receivable

(92,636)


66,174

Accrued interest

(4,532)


3,310

Accrued and deferred income taxes

(55,913)


26,970

Other working capital accounts

25,324


39,686

Other assets and deferred charges

(22,404)


(3,030)

Other

16,143


14,277

Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid

94,696


102,222

Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims, net of commercial insurance reimbursements

(84,781)


(64,994)

Net cash provided by operating activities

909,026


1,075,687





Cash Flows from Investing Activities:




Property and equipment additions

(505,040)


(449,933)

Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses

2,980


5,428

Acquisition of businesses and property

(8,314)


0

(Outflows) inflows from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment

(66,402)


6,830

(Increase) decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary

(462)


196

Net cash used in investing activities

(577,238)


(437,479)





Cash Flows from Financing Activities:




Repayments of long-term debt

(18,548)


(382,675)

Additional borrowings

94,601


12,038

Repurchase of common shares

(378,542)


(237,987)

Dividends paid

(26,434)


(27,006)

Issuance of common stock

8,137


7,227

Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests

(9,621)


(5,089)

Purchase (sale) of ownership interests by (from) minority members

11,336


5,025

Net cash used in financing activities

(319,071)


(628,467)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

3,931


(392)

Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

16,648


9,349

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

224,752


214,470

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$241,400


$223,819





Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:




Interest paid

$77,448


$95,902


6,921



Income taxes paid, net of refunds

$251,786


$131,499





Noncash purchases of property and equipment

$148,887


$108,260

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Supplemental Statistical Information

(unaudited)




























% Change


% Change








3 Months ended


6 Months ended

Same Facility:







6/30/2025


6/30/2025











Acute Care Hospitals (1)










Revenues







7.9 %


7.2 %

Adjusted Admissions







2.0 %


2.2 %

Adjusted Patient Days







1.1 %


0.7 %

Revenue Per Adjusted Admission







3.8 %


3.2 %

Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day







4.7 %


4.7 %











Behavioral Health Hospitals (1)










Revenues







8.9 %


7.3 %

Adjusted Admissions







0.4 %


-0.6 %

Adjusted Patient Days







1.2 %


0.4 %

Revenue Per Adjusted Admission







8.6 %


7.9 %

Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day







7.8 %


6.8 %











UHS Consolidated



Second Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended




6/30/2025


6/30/2024


6/30/2025


6/30/2024











Revenues



$4,283,816


$3,907,604


$8,383,536


$7,751,186

EBITDA net of NCI



$651,359


$573,207


$1,255,240


$1,099,134

EBITDA Margin net of NCI



15.2 %


14.7 %


15.0 %


14.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI



$642,880


$578,700


$1,241,102


$1,104,477

Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI



15.0 %


14.8 %


14.8 %


14.2 %











Cash Flow From Operations



$548,978


$679,281


$909,026


$1,075,687

Capital Expenditures



$266,014


$241,394


$505,040


$449,933

Days Sales Outstanding







50


51





















Debt







$4,582,897


$4,544,239

UHS' Shareholders Equity







$7,030,048


$6,485,372

Debt / Total Capitalization







39.5 %


41.2 %

Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (2)







1.91


2.29

Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (2)






1.92


2.27

Debt / Cash From Operations (2)







2.41


2.69











(1) Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of May 1, 2024 to conform with current year presentation.

(2) Latest 4 quarters.










Universal Health Services, Inc.

Acute Care Hospital Services

For the Three and Six months ended

June 30, 2025 and 2024

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


















Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services




































Three months ended


Three months ended


Six months ended


Six months ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024



Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues

Net revenues


$2,272,316


100.0 %


$2,105,189


100.0 %


$4,516,378


100.0 %


$4,213,234


100.0 %

Operating charges:

















Salaries, wages and benefits


905,960


39.9 %


858,559


40.8 %


1,800,061


39.9 %


1,719,645


40.8 %

Other operating expenses


646,546


28.5 %


579,981


27.6 %


1,276,571


28.3 %


1,157,563


27.5 %

Supplies expense


352,075


15.5 %


331,901


15.8 %


695,545


15.4 %


679,031


16.1 %

Depreciation and amortization


89,190


3.9 %


94,337


4.5 %


177,274


3.9 %


184,620


4.4 %

Lease and rental expense


24,101


1.1 %


24,314


1.2 %


49,172


1.1 %


48,147


1.1 %

Subtotal-operating expenses


2,017,872


88.8 %


1,889,092


89.7 %


3,998,623


88.5 %


3,789,006


89.9 %

Income from operations


254,444


11.2 %


216,097


10.3 %


517,755


11.5 %


424,228


10.1 %

Interest expense, net


(1,613)


(0.1) %


986


0.0 %


649


0.0 %


2,286


0.1 %

Other (income) expense, net


(1,011)


(0.0) %


(677)


(0.0) %


(9,583)


(0.2) %


(517)


(0.0) %

Income before income taxes


$257,068


11.3 %


$215,788


10.3 %


$526,689


11.7 %


$422,459


10.0 %


















All Acute Care Hospital Services




































Three months ended


Three months ended


Six months ended


Six months ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024



Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues

Net revenues


$2,401,034


100.0 %


$2,178,686


100.0 %


$4,750,263


100.0 %


$4,363,767


100.0 %

Operating charges:

















Salaries, wages and benefits


937,105


39.0 %


859,147


39.4 %


1,847,829


38.9 %


1,720,694


39.4 %

Other operating expenses


757,120


31.5 %


655,760


30.1 %


1,472,460


31.0 %


1,310,743


30.0 %

Supplies expense


360,985


15.0 %


331,877


15.2 %


709,378


14.9 %


678,881


15.6 %

Depreciation and amortization


96,370


4.0 %


94,361


4.3 %


191,017


4.0 %


184,673


4.2 %

Lease and rental expense


24,239


1.0 %


24,316


1.1 %


49,578


1.0 %


48,149


1.1 %

Subtotal-operating expenses


2,175,819


90.6 %


1,965,461


90.2 %


4,270,262


89.9 %


3,943,140


90.4 %

Income from operations


225,215


9.4 %


213,225


9.8 %


480,001


10.1 %


420,627


9.6 %

Interest expense, net


(1,613)


(0.1) %


986


0.0 %


649


0.0 %


2,286


0.1 %

Other (income) expense, net


(916)


(0.0) %


(461)


(0.0) %


(9,183)


(0.2) %


173


0.0 %

Income before income taxes


$227,744


9.5 %


$212,700


9.8 %


$488,535


10.3 %


$418,168


9.6 %


We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.




















Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of May 1, 2024 to conform with current year presentation.




















The All Acute Care Hospital Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Behavioral Health Care Services

For the Three and Six months ended

June 30, 2025 and 2024

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


















Same Facility Basis - Behavioral Health Care Services



































Three months ended


Three months ended


Six months ended


Six months ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024



Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues

Net revenues


$1,827,519


100.0 %


$1,677,876


100.0 %


$3,533,381


100.0 %


$3,294,117


100.0 %

Operating charges:

















Salaries, wages and benefits


974,476


53.3 %


890,855


53.1 %


1,900,013


53.8 %


1,759,511


53.4 %

Other operating expenses


330,508


18.1 %


307,502


18.3 %


651,954


18.5 %


621,503


18.9 %

Supplies expense


58,183


3.2 %


56,777


3.4 %


113,562


3.2 %


113,486


3.4 %

Depreciation and amortization


52,963


2.9 %


50,183


3.0 %


104,331


3.0 %


97,780


3.0 %

Lease and rental expense


10,695


0.6 %


11,403


0.7 %


21,822


0.6 %


22,857


0.7 %

Subtotal-operating expenses


1,426,825


78.1 %


1,316,720


78.5 %


2,791,682


79.0 %


2,615,137


79.4 %

Income from operations


400,694


21.9 %


361,156


21.5 %


741,699


21.0 %


678,980


20.6 %

Interest expense, net


1,105


0.1 %


1,008


0.1 %


2,179


0.1 %


2,035


0.1 %

Other (income) expense, net


(837)


(0.0) %


(871)


(0.1) %


(1,662)


(0.0) %


(1,547)


(0.0) %

Income before income taxes


$400,426


21.9 %


$361,019


21.5 %


$741,182


21.0 %


$678,492


20.6 %


















All Behavioral Health Care Services




































Three months ended


Three months ended


Six months ended


Six months ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024



Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues

Net revenues


$1,880,076


100.0 %


$1,726,032


100.0 %


$3,627,725


100.0 %


$3,382,099


100.0 %

Operating charges:

















Salaries, wages and benefits


977,156


52.0 %


895,494


51.9 %


1,905,322


52.5 %


1,767,690


52.3 %

Other operating expenses


383,841


20.4 %


351,579


20.4 %


747,425


20.6 %


698,847


20.7 %

Supplies expense


58,401


3.1 %


57,084


3.3 %


113,848


3.1 %


114,008


3.4 %

Depreciation and amortization


53,259


2.8 %


50,478


2.9 %


104,667


2.9 %


98,350


2.9 %

Lease and rental expense


10,964


0.6 %


11,760


0.7 %


22,333


0.6 %


23,278


0.7 %

Subtotal-operating expenses


1,483,621


78.9 %


1,366,395


79.2 %


2,893,595


79.8 %


2,702,173


79.9 %

Income from operations


396,455


21.1 %


359,637


20.8 %


734,130


20.2 %


679,926


20.1 %

Interest expense, net


1,104


0.1 %


1,008


0.1 %


2,179


0.1 %


2,035


0.1 %

Other (income) expense, net


(837)


(0.0) %


(871)


(0.1) %


(1,662)


(0.0) %


(1,547)


(0.0) %

Income before income taxes


$396,188


21.1 %


$359,500


20.8 %


$733,613


20.2 %


$679,438


20.1 %


We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.




Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of May 1, 2024 to conform with current year presentation.




The All Behavioral Health Care Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Selected Hospital Statistics

For the Three Months ended

June 30, 2025 and 2024

(unaudited)














AS REPORTED:




























ACUTE


BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/25


6/30/24


% change


6/30/25


6/30/24


% change














Hospitals owned and leased


29


27


7.4 %


331


332


-0.3 %

Average licensed beds


7,112


6,750


5.4 %


24,301


24,326


-0.1 %

Average available beds


6,940


6,578


5.5 %


24,201


24,226


-0.1 %

Patient days


410,246


395,868


3.6 %


1,623,458


1,613,648


0.6 %

Average daily census


4,508.2


4,350.2


3.6 %


17,840.2


17,732.4


0.6 %

Occupancy-licensed beds


63.4 %


64.4 %


-1.6 %


73.4 %


72.9 %


0.7 %

Occupancy-available beds


65.0 %


66.1 %


-1.8 %


73.7 %


73.2 %


0.7 %

Admissions


86,823


82,744


4.9 %


118,974


118,912


0.1 %

Length of stay


4.7


4.8


-2.1 %


13.6


13.6


0.0 %














Inpatient revenue


$13,879,739


$12,345,576


12.4 %


$3,000,362


$2,774,639


8.1 %

Outpatient revenue


9,638,377


8,634,202


11.6 %


295,178


286,240


3.1 %

Total patient revenue


23,518,116


20,979,778


12.1 %


3,295,540


3,060,879


7.7 %

Other revenue


285,688


234,356


21.9 %


93,544


82,196


13.8 %

Gross revenue


23,803,804


21,214,134


12.2 %


3,389,084


3,143,075


7.8 %

Total deductions


21,402,770


19,035,448


12.4 %


1,509,008


1,417,043


6.5 %

Net revenue


$2,401,034


$2,178,686


10.2 %


$1,880,076


$1,726,032


8.9 %














SAME FACILITY:




























ACUTE


BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/25


6/30/24


% change


6/30/25


6/30/24


% change














Hospitals owned and leased


27


27


0.0 %


335


335


0.0 %

Average licensed beds


6,820


6,750


1.0 %


24,130


23,861


1.1 %

Average available beds


6,648


6,578


1.1 %


24,030


23,761


1.1 %

Patient days


400,910


395,868


1.3 %


1,612,948


1,590,252


1.4 %

Average daily census


4,405.6


4,350.2


1.3 %


17,724.7


17,475.3


1.4 %

Occupancy-licensed beds


64.6 %


64.4 %


0.2 %


73.5 %


73.2 %


0.3 %

Occupancy-available beds


66.3 %


66.1 %


0.2 %


73.8 %


73.5 %


0.3 %

Admissions


84,529


82,744


2.2 %


118,170


117,423


0.6 %

Length of stay


4.7


4.8


-2.1 %


13.6


13.5


0.7 %














Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of May 1, 2024 to conform with current year presentation.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Selected Hospital Statistics

For the Six Months ended

June 30, 2025 and 2024

(unaudited)














AS REPORTED:




























ACUTE


BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/25


6/30/24


% change


6/30/25


6/30/24


% change














Hospitals owned and leased


29


27


7.4 %


338


332


1.8 %

Average licensed beds


6,983


6,704


4.2 %


24,263


24,353


-0.4 %

Average available beds


6,811


6,532


4.3 %


24,163


24,253


-0.4 %

Patient days


830,935


811,192


2.4 %


3,220,352


3,222,638


-0.1 %

Average daily census


4,590.8


4,457.1


3.0 %


17,792.0


17,706.8


0.5 %

Occupancy-licensed beds


65.7 %


66.5 %


-1.1 %


73.3 %


72.7 %


0.9 %

Occupancy-available beds


67.4 %


68.2 %


-1.2 %


73.6 %


73.0 %


0.9 %

Admissions


173,475


166,325


4.3 %


236,762


238,842


-0.9 %

Length of stay


4.8


4.9


-2.0 %


13.6


13.5


0.7 %














Inpatient revenue


$28,181,348


$25,255,678


11.6 %


$5,861,932


$5,529,323


6.0 %

Outpatient revenue


18,965,661


16,980,491


11.7 %


569,724


564,768


0.9 %

Total patient revenue


47,147,009


42,236,169


11.6 %


6,431,656


6,094,091


5.5 %

Other revenue


566,125


480,607


17.8 %


181,929


162,407


12.0 %

Gross revenue


47,713,134


42,716,776


11.7 %


6,613,585


6,256,498


5.7 %

Total deductions


42,962,871


38,353,009


12.0 %


2,985,860


2,874,399


3.9 %

Net revenue


$4,750,263


$4,363,767


8.9 %


$3,627,725


$3,382,099


7.3 %














SAME FACILITY:




























ACUTE


BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/25


6/30/24


% change


6/30/25


6/30/24


% change














Hospitals owned and leased


27


27


0.0 %


335


335


0.0 %

Average licensed beds


6,762


6,704


0.9 %


24,114


23,888


0.9 %

Average available beds


6,590


6,532


0.9 %


24,014


23,788


1.0 %

Patient days


815,640


811,192


0.5 %


3,199,646


3,174,499


0.8 %

Average daily census


4,506.3


4,457.1


1.1 %


17,677.6


17,442.3


1.3 %

Occupancy-licensed beds


66.6 %


66.5 %


0.2 %


73.3 %


73.0 %


0.4 %

Occupancy-available beds


68.4 %


68.2 %


0.2 %


73.6 %


73.3 %


0.4 %

Admissions


169,773


166,325


2.1 %


235,245


235,831


-0.2 %

Length of stay


4.8


4.9


-2.0 %


13.6


13.5


0.7 %














Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of May 1, 2024 to conform with current year presentation.

Universal Health Services, Inc.


Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures


2025 Revised Operating Results Forecast


(in thousands, except per share amounts)
















Revised Forecast For The Year Ending December 31, 2025







% Net




% Net





Low


revenues


High


revenues


Net revenues



$17,096,000




$17,312,000















Adjusted net income attributable to UHS (a)


$1,298,461




$1,363,549















Depreciation and amortization



622,675




622,675




Interest expense



147,155




147,155




Other (income) expense, net



(18,408)




(18,408)




Provision for income taxes



407,795




428,237




Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (b)



$2,457,678


14.4 %


$2,543,208


14.7 %













Adjusted net income attributable to UHS, per diluted share (a)

$20.00




$21.00















Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share


64,922




64,922















(a) Adjusted net income attributable to UHS/per diluted share exclude the following items because we do not believe we can forecast these items with sufficient accuracy. Such items include: the impact of future items, if applicable, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as pre-tax unrealized gains/losses resulting from changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, the impact of ASU 2016-09, and other potential material items including, but not limited to, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, potential impacts of non-ordinary acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods, and the impact of share repurchases that differ from our forecasted assumptions. Adjusted net income attributable to UHS/per diluted share is also subject to certain conditions including those as set forth in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.












(b) Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is helpful to our investors as a measure of operating performance.

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.