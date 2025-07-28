Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Financial Results For The Three And Six-month Periods Ended June 30, 2025, And Increases 2025 Full Year Operating Results Forecast

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted - Three-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $353.2 million, or $5.43 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $289.2 million, or $4.26 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2024. Net revenues increased by 9.6% to $4.284 billion during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $3.908 billion during the second quarter of 2024.
As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the second quarter of 2025 was $347.9 million, or $5.35 per diluted share, as compared to $292.6 million, or $4.31 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2024.
Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the second quarter of 2025, were aggregate net pre-tax incremental reimbursements (net of related provider taxes) of approximately $101 million recorded in connection with the following: (i) approximately $58 million, applicable to the period of July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025, resulting from the recently approved Tennessee Medicaid directed payment program, and; (ii) approximately $43 million of other combined additional net reimbursements recorded in connection with existing supplemental Medicaid programs in various states (approximately $21 million of which consisted of prior year retroactive reimbursements). Also included in our results of operations during the second quarter of 2025, was a pre-tax loss of approximately $25 million incurred in connection with a newly constructed, 142-bed acute care hospital located in Washington, D.C., that was completed and opened in April, 2025. The above-mentioned incremental Medicaid supplemental program reimbursements, and the substantial majority of the pre-tax loss incurred by the recently opened acute care hospital, were not included in our original 2025 operating results forecast, as previously disclosed on February 26, 2025.
As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the second quarter of 2025 were: (i) an unrealized after-tax gain of $4.5 million, or $.07 per diluted share ($5.9 million pre-tax), resulting from an increase in the market value of certain equity securities (included in "Other (income) expense, net"), and; (ii) a favorable net after-tax impact of $0.8 million, or $.01 per diluted share, resulting from the net tax benefit recorded in connection with "ASU 2016-09", Compensation - Stock Compensation: Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, net of the impact of executive compensation limitations pursuant to IRC section 162(m).
As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the second quarter of 2024 were: (i) an unrealized after-tax loss of $5.9 million, or $.09 per diluted share ($7.7 million pre-tax), resulting from a decrease in the market value of certain equity securities, and; (ii) a favorable after-tax impact of $2.5 million, or $.04 per diluted share, resulting from the tax benefit recorded in connection ASU 2016-09.
As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $651.4 million during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $573.2 million during the second quarter of 2024. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $642.9 million during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $578.7 million during the second quarter of 2024.
Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted - Six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:
Reported net income attributable to UHS was $669.9 million, or $10.23 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2025, as compared to $551.0 million, or $8.08 per diluted share, during the comparable period of 2024. Net revenues increased by 8.2% to $8.384 billion during the first six months of 2025, as compared to $7.751 billion during the comparable period of 2024.
As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the first six months of 2025 was $667.4 million, or $10.19 per diluted share, as compared to $545.7 million, or $8.00 per diluted share, during the comparable period of 2024.
As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the first six months of 2025 were: (i) an unrealized after-tax gain of $1.2 million, or $.02 per diluted share ($1.6 million pre-tax), resulting from an increase in the market value of certain equity securities, and; (ii) a favorable net after-tax impact of $1.3 million, or $.02 per diluted share, resulting from the net tax benefit recorded in connection with ASU 2016-09.
As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the first six months of 2024 were: (i) an unrealized after-tax loss of $6.3 million, or $.09 per diluted share ($8.2 million pre-tax), resulting from a decrease in the market value of certain equity securities, and; (ii) a favorable after-tax impact of $11.6 million, or $.17 per diluted share, resulting from the tax benefit recorded in connection with ASU 2016-09.
As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our EBITDA net of NCI, was $1.255 billion during the first six months of 2025, as compared to $1.099 billion during the comparable period of 2024. Our Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, was $1.241 billion during the first six months of 2025, as compared to $1.104 billion during the comparable period of 2024.
Acute Care Services - Three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:
During the second quarter of 2025, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased by 2.0% while adjusted patient days increased by 1.1%, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. At these facilities, during the second quarter of 2025, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 3.8% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 4.7%, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. Net revenues generated from our acute care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 7.9% during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the second quarter of 2024.
During the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 2.2% while adjusted patient days increased by 0.7%, as compared to the comparable period of 2024. At these facilities, during the first six months of 2025, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 3.2% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 4.7%, as compared to the comparable period of 2024. Net revenues generated from our acute care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 7.2% during the first six months of 2025, as compared to the comparable period of 2024.
Behavioral Health Care Services - Three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:
During the second quarter of 2025, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 0.4% while adjusted patient days increased by 1.2%, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. At these facilities, during the second quarter of 2025, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 8.6% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 7.8%, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 8.9% during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the second quarter of 2024.
During the first six months of 2025, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions decreased by 0.6% while adjusted patient days increased by 0.4%, as compared to the comparable period of 2024. At these facilities, during the first six months of 2025, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 7.9% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 6.8%, as compared to the comparable period of 2024. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 7.3% during the first six months of 2025, as compared to the comparable period of 2024.
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Liquidity:
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
During the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, our net cash provided by operating activities was $909 million as compared to $1.076 billion during the first six months of 2024. The $167 million net decrease in our net cash provided by operating activities consisted of: (i) a favorable change of $142 million resulting from an increase in net income plus/minus depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense and gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, offset by; (ii) an unfavorable change of $159 million in accounts receivable; (iii) an unfavorable change of $83 million in accrued and deferred income taxes; (iv) an unfavorable change of $20 million in payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims, net of commercial insurance reimbursements; (v) a $19 million unfavorable change in other assets and deferred charges, and; (vi) $28 million of other combined net unfavorable changes.
Liquidity:
As of June 30, 2025, we had $1.08 billion of aggregate available borrowing capacity pursuant to our $1.3 billion revolving credit facility, net of outstanding borrowings and letters of credit.
Stock Repurchase Program:
In connection with our stock repurchase program, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions.
Pursuant to this program, during the second quarter of 2025, we have repurchased 875,000 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $150.8 million (average price of approximately $172 per share). During the first six months of 2025, we have repurchased 1.875 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $331.5 million (average price of approximately $177 per share).
As of June 30, 2025, we had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of approximately $492.9 million pursuant to our stock repurchase program.
Revised 2025 Operating Results Forecast:
Based upon the operating trends and financial results experienced during the first six months of 2025, as well as the recent approval of a new Medicaid supplemental payment program in Tennessee and changes in reimbursements to certain existing Medicaid supplemental payment programs in various states, as indicated on the Revised Forecast table below, we are increasing our operating results forecast range for consolidated net revenues; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization, and the impacts of other income/expense and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests ("Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI"), and adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share ("Adjusted EPS-diluted") for the year ended December 31, 2025.
The tables below include our revised full year 2025 operating results forecast, as well as our original 2025 operating results forecast which was previously disclosed on February 26, 2025.
Revised Forecast
Original Forecast
For the Year Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
Low
High
Low
High
Net revenues
$17.096 billion
$17.312 billion
$17.020 billion
$17.364 billion
Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI
$2.458 billion
$2.543 billion
$2.357 billion
$2.484 billion
Adjusted EPS - diluted
$20.00 per share
$21.00 per share
$18.45 per share
$19.95 per share
- Our revised 2025 forecasted net revenues are estimated to be approximately $17.096 billion to $17.312 billion, representing a change of 0.4% to -0.3% as compared to our original range of 2025 forecasted net revenues.
- Our revised 2025 forecasted Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI, is estimated to be approximately $2.458 billion to $2.543 billion, representing increases of 4.3% to 2.4% over our original range of 2025 forecasted Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI.
- Our revised 2025 forecasted Adjusted EPS-diluted is estimated to be $20.00 per share to $21.00 per share, representing increases of 8.4% to 5.3% over our original range of 2025 forecasted Adjusted EPS-diluted.
Because we do not believe we can forecast certain items with sufficient accuracy, our 2025 revised forecasted range of Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI, net income attributable to UHS, and Adjusted EPS-diluted, exclude the impact of future items, if applicable, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, the impact of ASU 2016-09, and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, potential impacts of non-ordinary acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods, and the impact of share repurchases that differ from our forecasted assumptions. It is also subject to certain conditions including those as set forth below in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Please see the Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures - 2025 Revised Operating Results Forecast schedule as included herein for additional information and a reconciliation of our 2025 revised forecasted range of adjusted net income attributable to UHS to our 2025 revised forecasted range of Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI.
Conference call information:
We will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on July 29, 2025. A live webcast of the call will be available on our website at www.uhs.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the call will be available for one full year following the live call.
General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. (the "Company") has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues during 2024 were $15.8 billion. UHS ranked #271 on the Fortune 500; and #355 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Public Companies. In 2025, UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune.
Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was upon the Company's founding in 1979, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.
Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has approximately 99,300 employees and, through its subsidiaries, operates 29 inpatient acute care hospitals, 338 inpatient behavioral health facilities, 61 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 39 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information visit www.uhs.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 2-Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and in Item 1A-Risk Factors, and Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including, but not limited to:
- A significant portion of our revenues are derived from federal and state government programs including the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Payments from these programs are subject to statutory and regulatory changes, administrative rulings, interpretations and determinations, requirements for utilization review, and federal and state funding restrictions. Changes to these programs could materially affect program payments which could materially impact our results of operations. In addition, we receive substantial reimbursement from multiple states in connection with various supplemental Medicaid payment programs. Failure to renew these programs beyond their scheduled termination dates, failure of the public hospitals to provide the necessary Inter-Governmental Transfers for the states' share of the Medicaid disproportionate share hospital programs, and the failure of our hospitals that currently receive supplemental Medicaid revenues to qualify for future funds under these programs could cause our actual results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2025 to differ materially from our 2025 revised operating results forecast.
- Legislation adopted on July 4, 2025, attaches work and community service requirements to eligibility for Medicaid benefits that will have the effect of limiting Medicaid enrollment and expenditures. That legislation also places limits on provider fees used to increase federal Medicaid funding to states and eliminates certain exchange premium tax credits beyond 2025 As these provisions become effective over the next several years, they may be expected to reduce our revenues and likely increase the level of uncompensated care provided by our facilities.
- The increase in interest rates during the past few years has increased our interest expense significantly thereby reducing our free cash flow. As such, although interest rates have moderated more recently, the effects of increased borrowing rates have adversely impacted our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows. We cannot predict future changes to interest rates, however, significant increases in our borrowing rates could have a material unfavorable impact on our future results of operations and our ability to access the capital markets on favorable terms.
- Changes in laws or policies governing the terms of foreign trade, and in particular, increased trade restrictions, tariffs or taxes on imports from where our products or materials are made (either directly or through our suppliers) could have an impact on our competitive position, business operations and financial results.
- The outcome of known and unknown litigation, liabilities and other claims asserted against us and/or our subsidiaries, including, but not limited to, the matters related to Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents, located in New Kent, Virginia, as previously disclosed in various filings including, most recently, our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025. Although we can make no assurances regarding the ultimate outcome of these matters, or what damages will ultimately be awarded, the final resolution of these matters could have a material adverse effect on the Company.
We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, the impact of ASU 2016-09, net of the impact of executive compensation limitations pursuant to IRC section 162(m), and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, potential impacts of non-ordinary acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months
Six months
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net revenues
$4,283,816
$3,907,604
$8,383,536
$7,751,186
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits
2,014,951
1,856,372
3,966,055
3,698,996
Other operating expenses
1,162,566
1,043,116
2,268,318
2,075,286
Supplies expense
418,785
388,063
821,666
791,636
Depreciation and amortization
152,004
147,480
300,349
288,483
Lease and rental expense
35,240
36,175
72,053
71,625
3,783,546
3,471,206
7,428,441
6,926,026
Income from operations
500,270
436,398
955,095
825,160
Interest expense, net
35,364
48,899
75,420
101,725
Other (income) expense, net
(8,479)
5,493
(14,138)
5,343
Income before income taxes
473,385
382,006
893,813
718,092
Provision for income taxes
110,773
87,676
209,573
157,940
Net income
362,612
294,330
684,240
560,152
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to
noncontrolling interests ("NCI")
9,394
5,178
14,342
9,166
Net income attributable to UHS
$353,218
$289,152
$669,898
$550,986
Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a)
$5.49
$4.32
$10.36
$8.22
Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a)
$5.43
$4.26
$10.23
$8.08
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months
Six months
(a) Earnings per share calculation:
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Basic and diluted:
Net income attributable to UHS
$353,218
$289,152
$669,898
$550,986
Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants
0
(5)
0
(50)
Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted
$353,218
$289,147
$669,898
$550,936
Weighted average number of common shares - basic
64,356
66,878
64,663
67,041
Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS:
$5.49
$4.32
$10.36
$8.22
Weighted average number of common shares
64,356
66,878
64,663
67,041
Add: Other share equivalents
635
1,042
851
1,160
Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted
64,991
67,920
65,514
68,201
Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS:
$5.43
$4.26
$10.23
$8.08
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")
For the Three Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and
Three months ended
% Net
Three months ended
% Net
June 30, 2025
revenues
June 30, 2024
revenues
Net income attributable to UHS
$353,218
$289,152
Depreciation and amortization
152,004
147,480
Interest expense, net
35,364
48,899
Provision for income taxes
110,773
87,676
EBITDA net of NCI
$651,359
15.2 %
$573,207
14.7 %
Other (income) expense, net
(8,479)
5,493
Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI
$642,880
15.0 %
$578,700
14.8 %
Net revenues
$4,283,816
$3,907,604
Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Per
Per
Amount
Diluted Share
Amount
Diluted Share
Net income attributable to UHS
$353,218
$5.43
$289,152
$4.26
Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
(4,534)
(0.07)
5,869
0.09
Impact of ASU 2016-09, net
(796)
(0.01)
(2,456)
(0.04)
Subtotal adjustments
(5,330)
(0.08)
3,413
0.05
Adjusted net income attributable to UHS
$347,888
$5.35
$292,565
$4.31
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")
For the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and
Six months ended
% Net
Six months ended
% Net
June 30, 2025
revenues
June 30, 2024
revenues
Net income attributable to UHS
$669,898
$550,986
Depreciation and amortization
300,349
288,483
Interest expense, net
75,420
101,725
Provision for income taxes
209,573
157,940
EBITDA net of NCI
$1,255,240
15.0 %
$1,099,134
14.2 %
Other (income) expense, net
(14,138)
5,343
Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI
$1,241,102
14.8 %
$1,104,477
14.2 %
Net revenues
$8,383,536
$7,751,186
Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Per
Per
Amount
Diluted Share
Amount
Diluted Share
Net income attributable to UHS
$669,898
$10.23
$550,986
$8.08
Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
(1,249)
(0.02)
6,313
0.09
Impact of ASU 2016-09, net
(1,257)
(0.02)
(11,612)
(0.17)
Subtotal adjustments
(2,506)
(0.04)
(5,299)
(0.08)
Adjusted net income attributable to UHS
$667,392
$10.19
$545,687
$8.00
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
137,595
$
125,983
Accounts receivable, net
2,302,247
2,177,751
Supplies
222,783
220,940
Other current assets
327,357
291,614
Total current assets
2,989,982
2,816,288
Property and equipment
13,237,622
12,643,283
Less: accumulated depreciation
(6,354,633)
(6,071,058)
6,882,989
6,572,225
Other assets:
Goodwill
3,977,976
3,932,879
Deferred income taxes
147,680
118,449
Right of use assets-operating leases
389,836
418,719
Deferred charges
9,535
9,404
Other
587,579
601,785
Total Assets
$
14,985,577
$
14,469,749
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
40,897
$
40,059
Accounts payable and other liabilities
2,197,635
2,081,479
Operating lease liabilities
73,168
74,649
Federal and state taxes
5,371
14,219
Total current liabilities
2,317,071
2,210,406
Other noncurrent liabilities
629,492
655,806
Operating lease liabilities noncurrent
351,932
376,239
Long-term debt
4,542,000
4,464,482
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
2,042
13,293
UHS common stockholders' equity
7,030,048
6,666,207
Noncontrolling interest
112,992
83,316
Total equity
7,143,040
6,749,523
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
14,985,577
$
14,469,749
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Six months
ended June 30,
2025
2024
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$684,240
$560,152
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net
cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation & amortization
300,349
288,483
Loss (gain) on sales of assets and businesses
2,833
(3,725)
Stock-based compensation expense
45,707
46,162
Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from
acquisitions and dispositions:
Accounts receivable
(92,636)
66,174
Accrued interest
(4,532)
3,310
Accrued and deferred income taxes
(55,913)
26,970
Other working capital accounts
25,324
39,686
Other assets and deferred charges
(22,404)
(3,030)
Other
16,143
14,277
Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid
94,696
102,222
Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims, net of commercial insurance reimbursements
(84,781)
(64,994)
Net cash provided by operating activities
909,026
1,075,687
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Property and equipment additions
(505,040)
(449,933)
Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses
2,980
5,428
Acquisition of businesses and property
(8,314)
0
(Outflows) inflows from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment
(66,402)
6,830
(Increase) decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary
(462)
196
Net cash used in investing activities
(577,238)
(437,479)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Repayments of long-term debt
(18,548)
(382,675)
Additional borrowings
94,601
12,038
Repurchase of common shares
(378,542)
(237,987)
Dividends paid
(26,434)
(27,006)
Issuance of common stock
8,137
7,227
Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests
(9,621)
(5,089)
Purchase (sale) of ownership interests by (from) minority members
11,336
5,025
Net cash used in financing activities
(319,071)
(628,467)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
3,931
(392)
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
16,648
9,349
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
224,752
214,470
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$241,400
$223,819
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:
Interest paid
$77,448
$95,902
6,921
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
$251,786
$131,499
Noncash purchases of property and equipment
$148,887
$108,260
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Supplemental Statistical Information
(unaudited)
% Change
% Change
3 Months ended
6 Months ended
Same Facility:
6/30/2025
6/30/2025
Acute Care Hospitals (1)
Revenues
7.9 %
7.2 %
Adjusted Admissions
2.0 %
2.2 %
Adjusted Patient Days
1.1 %
0.7 %
Revenue Per Adjusted Admission
3.8 %
3.2 %
Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day
4.7 %
4.7 %
Behavioral Health Hospitals (1)
Revenues
8.9 %
7.3 %
Adjusted Admissions
0.4 %
-0.6 %
Adjusted Patient Days
1.2 %
0.4 %
Revenue Per Adjusted Admission
8.6 %
7.9 %
Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day
7.8 %
6.8 %
UHS Consolidated
Second Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2025
6/30/2024
6/30/2025
6/30/2024
Revenues
$4,283,816
$3,907,604
$8,383,536
$7,751,186
EBITDA net of NCI
$651,359
$573,207
$1,255,240
$1,099,134
EBITDA Margin net of NCI
15.2 %
14.7 %
15.0 %
14.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI
$642,880
$578,700
$1,241,102
$1,104,477
Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI
15.0 %
14.8 %
14.8 %
14.2 %
Cash Flow From Operations
$548,978
$679,281
$909,026
$1,075,687
Capital Expenditures
$266,014
$241,394
$505,040
$449,933
Days Sales Outstanding
50
51
Debt
$4,582,897
$4,544,239
UHS' Shareholders Equity
$7,030,048
$6,485,372
Debt / Total Capitalization
39.5 %
41.2 %
Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (2)
1.91
2.29
Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (2)
1.92
2.27
Debt / Cash From Operations (2)
2.41
2.69
(1) Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of May 1, 2024 to conform with current year presentation.
(2) Latest 4 quarters.
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Acute Care Hospital Services
For the Three and Six months ended
June 30, 2025 and 2024
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services
Three months ended
Three months ended
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Net revenues
$2,272,316
100.0 %
$2,105,189
100.0 %
$4,516,378
100.0 %
$4,213,234
100.0 %
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits
905,960
39.9 %
858,559
40.8 %
1,800,061
39.9 %
1,719,645
40.8 %
Other operating expenses
646,546
28.5 %
579,981
27.6 %
1,276,571
28.3 %
1,157,563
27.5 %
Supplies expense
352,075
15.5 %
331,901
15.8 %
695,545
15.4 %
679,031
16.1 %
Depreciation and amortization
89,190
3.9 %
94,337
4.5 %
177,274
3.9 %
184,620
4.4 %
Lease and rental expense
24,101
1.1 %
24,314
1.2 %
49,172
1.1 %
48,147
1.1 %
Subtotal-operating expenses
2,017,872
88.8 %
1,889,092
89.7 %
3,998,623
88.5 %
3,789,006
89.9 %
Income from operations
254,444
11.2 %
216,097
10.3 %
517,755
11.5 %
424,228
10.1 %
Interest expense, net
(1,613)
(0.1) %
986
0.0 %
649
0.0 %
2,286
0.1 %
Other (income) expense, net
(1,011)
(0.0) %
(677)
(0.0) %
(9,583)
(0.2) %
(517)
(0.0) %
Income before income taxes
$257,068
11.3 %
$215,788
10.3 %
$526,689
11.7 %
$422,459
10.0 %
All Acute Care Hospital Services
Three months ended
Three months ended
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Net revenues
$2,401,034
100.0 %
$2,178,686
100.0 %
$4,750,263
100.0 %
$4,363,767
100.0 %
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits
937,105
39.0 %
859,147
39.4 %
1,847,829
38.9 %
1,720,694
39.4 %
Other operating expenses
757,120
31.5 %
655,760
30.1 %
1,472,460
31.0 %
1,310,743
30.0 %
Supplies expense
360,985
15.0 %
331,877
15.2 %
709,378
14.9 %
678,881
15.6 %
Depreciation and amortization
96,370
4.0 %
94,361
4.3 %
191,017
4.0 %
184,673
4.2 %
Lease and rental expense
24,239
1.0 %
24,316
1.1 %
49,578
1.0 %
48,149
1.1 %
Subtotal-operating expenses
2,175,819
90.6 %
1,965,461
90.2 %
4,270,262
89.9 %
3,943,140
90.4 %
Income from operations
225,215
9.4 %
213,225
9.8 %
480,001
10.1 %
420,627
9.6 %
Interest expense, net
(1,613)
(0.1) %
986
0.0 %
649
0.0 %
2,286
0.1 %
Other (income) expense, net
(916)
(0.0) %
(461)
(0.0) %
(9,183)
(0.2) %
173
0.0 %
Income before income taxes
$227,744
9.5 %
$212,700
9.8 %
$488,535
10.3 %
$418,168
9.6 %
We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of May 1, 2024 to conform with current year presentation.
The All Acute Care Hospital Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Behavioral Health Care Services
For the Three and Six months ended
June 30, 2025 and 2024
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Same Facility Basis - Behavioral Health Care Services
Three months ended
Three months ended
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Net revenues
$1,827,519
100.0 %
$1,677,876
100.0 %
$3,533,381
100.0 %
$3,294,117
100.0 %
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits
974,476
53.3 %
890,855
53.1 %
1,900,013
53.8 %
1,759,511
53.4 %
Other operating expenses
330,508
18.1 %
307,502
18.3 %
651,954
18.5 %
621,503
18.9 %
Supplies expense
58,183
3.2 %
56,777
3.4 %
113,562
3.2 %
113,486
3.4 %
Depreciation and amortization
52,963
2.9 %
50,183
3.0 %
104,331
3.0 %
97,780
3.0 %
Lease and rental expense
10,695
0.6 %
11,403
0.7 %
21,822
0.6 %
22,857
0.7 %
Subtotal-operating expenses
1,426,825
78.1 %
1,316,720
78.5 %
2,791,682
79.0 %
2,615,137
79.4 %
Income from operations
400,694
21.9 %
361,156
21.5 %
741,699
21.0 %
678,980
20.6 %
Interest expense, net
1,105
0.1 %
1,008
0.1 %
2,179
0.1 %
2,035
0.1 %
Other (income) expense, net
(837)
(0.0) %
(871)
(0.1) %
(1,662)
(0.0) %
(1,547)
(0.0) %
Income before income taxes
$400,426
21.9 %
$361,019
21.5 %
$741,182
21.0 %
$678,492
20.6 %
All Behavioral Health Care Services
Three months ended
Three months ended
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Net revenues
$1,880,076
100.0 %
$1,726,032
100.0 %
$3,627,725
100.0 %
$3,382,099
100.0 %
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits
977,156
52.0 %
895,494
51.9 %
1,905,322
52.5 %
1,767,690
52.3 %
Other operating expenses
383,841
20.4 %
351,579
20.4 %
747,425
20.6 %
698,847
20.7 %
Supplies expense
58,401
3.1 %
57,084
3.3 %
113,848
3.1 %
114,008
3.4 %
Depreciation and amortization
53,259
2.8 %
50,478
2.9 %
104,667
2.9 %
98,350
2.9 %
Lease and rental expense
10,964
0.6 %
11,760
0.7 %
22,333
0.6 %
23,278
0.7 %
Subtotal-operating expenses
1,483,621
78.9 %
1,366,395
79.2 %
2,893,595
79.8 %
2,702,173
79.9 %
Income from operations
396,455
21.1 %
359,637
20.8 %
734,130
20.2 %
679,926
20.1 %
Interest expense, net
1,104
0.1 %
1,008
0.1 %
2,179
0.1 %
2,035
0.1 %
Other (income) expense, net
(837)
(0.0) %
(871)
(0.1) %
(1,662)
(0.0) %
(1,547)
(0.0) %
Income before income taxes
$396,188
21.1 %
$359,500
20.8 %
$733,613
20.2 %
$679,438
20.1 %
We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of May 1, 2024 to conform with current year presentation.
The All Behavioral Health Care Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Selected Hospital Statistics
For the Three Months ended
June 30, 2025 and 2024
(unaudited)
AS REPORTED:
ACUTE
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
6/30/25
6/30/24
% change
6/30/25
6/30/24
% change
Hospitals owned and leased
29
27
7.4 %
331
332
-0.3 %
Average licensed beds
7,112
6,750
5.4 %
24,301
24,326
-0.1 %
Average available beds
6,940
6,578
5.5 %
24,201
24,226
-0.1 %
Patient days
410,246
395,868
3.6 %
1,623,458
1,613,648
0.6 %
Average daily census
4,508.2
4,350.2
3.6 %
17,840.2
17,732.4
0.6 %
Occupancy-licensed beds
63.4 %
64.4 %
-1.6 %
73.4 %
72.9 %
0.7 %
Occupancy-available beds
65.0 %
66.1 %
-1.8 %
73.7 %
73.2 %
0.7 %
Admissions
86,823
82,744
4.9 %
118,974
118,912
0.1 %
Length of stay
4.7
4.8
-2.1 %
13.6
13.6
0.0 %
Inpatient revenue
$13,879,739
$12,345,576
12.4 %
$3,000,362
$2,774,639
8.1 %
Outpatient revenue
9,638,377
8,634,202
11.6 %
295,178
286,240
3.1 %
Total patient revenue
23,518,116
20,979,778
12.1 %
3,295,540
3,060,879
7.7 %
Other revenue
285,688
234,356
21.9 %
93,544
82,196
13.8 %
Gross revenue
23,803,804
21,214,134
12.2 %
3,389,084
3,143,075
7.8 %
Total deductions
21,402,770
19,035,448
12.4 %
1,509,008
1,417,043
6.5 %
Net revenue
$2,401,034
$2,178,686
10.2 %
$1,880,076
$1,726,032
8.9 %
SAME FACILITY:
ACUTE
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
6/30/25
6/30/24
% change
6/30/25
6/30/24
% change
Hospitals owned and leased
27
27
0.0 %
335
335
0.0 %
Average licensed beds
6,820
6,750
1.0 %
24,130
23,861
1.1 %
Average available beds
6,648
6,578
1.1 %
24,030
23,761
1.1 %
Patient days
400,910
395,868
1.3 %
1,612,948
1,590,252
1.4 %
Average daily census
4,405.6
4,350.2
1.3 %
17,724.7
17,475.3
1.4 %
Occupancy-licensed beds
64.6 %
64.4 %
0.2 %
73.5 %
73.2 %
0.3 %
Occupancy-available beds
66.3 %
66.1 %
0.2 %
73.8 %
73.5 %
0.3 %
Admissions
84,529
82,744
2.2 %
118,170
117,423
0.6 %
Length of stay
4.7
4.8
-2.1 %
13.6
13.5
0.7 %
Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of May 1, 2024 to conform with current year presentation.
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Selected Hospital Statistics
For the Six Months ended
June 30, 2025 and 2024
(unaudited)
AS REPORTED:
ACUTE
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
6/30/25
6/30/24
% change
6/30/25
6/30/24
% change
Hospitals owned and leased
29
27
7.4 %
338
332
1.8 %
Average licensed beds
6,983
6,704
4.2 %
24,263
24,353
-0.4 %
Average available beds
6,811
6,532
4.3 %
24,163
24,253
-0.4 %
Patient days
830,935
811,192
2.4 %
3,220,352
3,222,638
-0.1 %
Average daily census
4,590.8
4,457.1
3.0 %
17,792.0
17,706.8
0.5 %
Occupancy-licensed beds
65.7 %
66.5 %
-1.1 %
73.3 %
72.7 %
0.9 %
Occupancy-available beds
67.4 %
68.2 %
-1.2 %
73.6 %
73.0 %
0.9 %
Admissions
173,475
166,325
4.3 %
236,762
238,842
-0.9 %
Length of stay
4.8
4.9
-2.0 %
13.6
13.5
0.7 %
Inpatient revenue
$28,181,348
$25,255,678
11.6 %
$5,861,932
$5,529,323
6.0 %
Outpatient revenue
18,965,661
16,980,491
11.7 %
569,724
564,768
0.9 %
Total patient revenue
47,147,009
42,236,169
11.6 %
6,431,656
6,094,091
5.5 %
Other revenue
566,125
480,607
17.8 %
181,929
162,407
12.0 %
Gross revenue
47,713,134
42,716,776
11.7 %
6,613,585
6,256,498
5.7 %
Total deductions
42,962,871
38,353,009
12.0 %
2,985,860
2,874,399
3.9 %
Net revenue
$4,750,263
$4,363,767
8.9 %
$3,627,725
$3,382,099
7.3 %
SAME FACILITY:
ACUTE
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
6/30/25
6/30/24
% change
6/30/25
6/30/24
% change
Hospitals owned and leased
27
27
0.0 %
335
335
0.0 %
Average licensed beds
6,762
6,704
0.9 %
24,114
23,888
0.9 %
Average available beds
6,590
6,532
0.9 %
24,014
23,788
1.0 %
Patient days
815,640
811,192
0.5 %
3,199,646
3,174,499
0.8 %
Average daily census
4,506.3
4,457.1
1.1 %
17,677.6
17,442.3
1.3 %
Occupancy-licensed beds
66.6 %
66.5 %
0.2 %
73.3 %
73.0 %
0.4 %
Occupancy-available beds
68.4 %
68.2 %
0.2 %
73.6 %
73.3 %
0.4 %
Admissions
169,773
166,325
2.1 %
235,245
235,831
-0.2 %
Length of stay
4.8
4.9
-2.0 %
13.6
13.5
0.7 %
Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of May 1, 2024 to conform with current year presentation.
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures
2025 Revised Operating Results Forecast
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revised Forecast For The Year Ending December 31, 2025
% Net
% Net
Low
revenues
High
revenues
Net revenues
$17,096,000
$17,312,000
Adjusted net income attributable to UHS (a)
$1,298,461
$1,363,549
Depreciation and amortization
622,675
622,675
Interest expense
147,155
147,155
Other (income) expense, net
(18,408)
(18,408)
Provision for income taxes
407,795
428,237
Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (b)
$2,457,678
14.4 %
$2,543,208
14.7 %
Adjusted net income attributable to UHS, per diluted share (a)
$20.00
$21.00
Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share
64,922
64,922
(a) Adjusted net income attributable to UHS/per diluted share exclude the following items because we do not believe we can forecast these items with sufficient accuracy. Such items include: the impact of future items, if applicable, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as pre-tax unrealized gains/losses resulting from changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, the impact of ASU 2016-09, and other potential material items including, but not limited to, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, potential impacts of non-ordinary acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods, and the impact of share repurchases that differ from our forecasted assumptions. Adjusted net income attributable to UHS/per diluted share is also subject to certain conditions including those as set forth in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
(b) Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is helpful to our investors as a measure of operating performance.
