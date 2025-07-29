The Freepod nasal spray pump, globally used with the Otrivinbrand, is now made from 52% bio-based feedstock

Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery and active material science solutions and services, is proud to announce that its Freepod nasal spray pump one of the delivery systems for Haleon's Otrivin brand is now made with mass balance bio-based resins. This is the first Aptar delivery system using such materials to be commercialized globally. The use of more sustainable renewable plastic resources is a meaningful measure to help reduce the use of fossil-based materials in healthcare primary packaging.

Aptar Pharma's Freepod® nasal spray pump delivers Haleon's Otrivin® (Image courtesy of Haleon)

Reinforcing circularity in pharmaceutical packaging

Aptar Pharma's Freepod spray pump used with Haleon's Otrivin Nasal Spray is made of 52% ISCC Plus certified bio-based feedstock. The bottle is produced using a mass balance approach equivalent to 100% bio-based content. Together, the pump and bottle components result in an overall circular material content of 60% for the full nasal spray device.

ISCC PLUS certified manufacturing and supply chain

Aptar Pharma is committed to helping its customers meet their sustainability goals, such as reducing the use of fossil-based materials in packaging. The Freepod nasal spray components are made from bio-based resins derived from renewable feedstocks like bio-waste and residual oils, using an ISCC PLUS-certified mass balance approach. The Aptar Pharma manufacturing site in Mezzovico, Switzerland, is ISCC PLUS certified, ensuring full traceability of materials throughout the manufacturing process and supply chain. ISCC Plus certification also covers all external suppliers including injection molding providers, service partners, and warehouses guaranteeing a fully (ISCC) certified supply chain for the Freepod components.

Partnership for a more sustainable approach

The joint sustainability approach between Haleon (formerly GSK Consumer Healthcare) and Aptar Pharma is built on a long-term partnership spanning over 30 years. This collaboration has led to significant achievements, including the Otrivin Freepod winning the World Packaging Award in 2019 for its innovative and sustainable design.

The use of bio-based or renewable feedstocks for the Otrivin products with Freepod technology supports Haleon's goal to reduce virgin petroleum-based plastic use by 10% by 2025** and by a third by 2030, compared to 2022 levels. Aptar Pharma's Freepod for Otrivin, available globally, demonstrates Aptar's commitment to sustainability and innovation. Looking ahead, this collaboration is anticipated to extend to Otrivin Nasal Mist, Haleon's latest microdroplet technology, which is being rolled out globally since 2023.

"At Aptar, sustainability is not just a responsibility it's a strategic advantage," commented Gael Touya, President of Aptar Pharma. "The launch of FreepodFuturity reflects our commitment to developing solutions that respond to consumers' increasing demand for more sustainable healthcare delivery technologies. As a trusted partner to Haleon, we are proud to help drive the success of the Otrivin brand while enabling a shift away from fossil-based materials in primary packaging. Supporting our partners in reaching their environmental goals reinforces our vision of supporting the healthcare industry, from Formulation to patient."

With a strong commitment to sustainability, Aptar Pharma continuously strives to reduce its environmental impact and support its partners in achieving their sustainability goals.

*ISCC Plus certified bio-based feedstock, mass balance approach.

**The end point for the goal delivery period is the end of the 2025 calendar year.

About Aptar Pharma

Aptar Pharma is part of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. Aptar's innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world's leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE/NYSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans six major categories Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

