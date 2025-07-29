Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.07.2025 11:06 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

isinwheel Champions Smart and Stylish Rides for Students in New Back-to-School Campaign

BERLIN, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- isinwheel, a leading innovator in electric mobility solutions, has officially launched its Back-to-School campaign across Europe. Running from July 23 to September 10, 2025, this initiative aims to inspire students of all ages to kick off the new academic year with fresh and stylish transportation options.

isinwheel back to school photo

Among the highlights is the isinwheel S9Max Electric Scooter. Engineered for adults seeking both performance and convenience, this model boasts a robust 500W front motor that propels it to a top speed of 21.7 mph while effortlessly conquering inclines up to 20%. The S9Max is equipped with a powerful 36V 10Ah battery that provides an impressive range of up to 25 miles on a single charge, taking only three to six hours for full recharging. Its high-quality aluminum alloy frame and puncture-resistant honeycomb tires ensure stability during rides, making it ideal for daily commutes or weekend adventures.

For those who prefer cycling as their mode of transport, the isinwheel U3 Foldable Electric Bike presents an excellent option. This bike features a collapsible frame paired with a convenient carrying handle for effortless portability. With front wheel suspension and a padded seat ensuring comfort on every journey, the U3 is perfect for navigating city streets or commuting between classes without exerting excessive energy thanks to its pedal-assist feature. Safety remains paramount; thus, it includes bright headlights and taillights suitable for early morning or evening rides.

Younger students can also join in on the fun with isinwheel's S7 Glow Adjustable Kids E-Scooter. Featuring vibrant lighting effects combined with safety-focused design elements makes this scooter perfect not just for school commutes but also after-school playtime at parks or neighborhoods. Many schools allow students access campus grounds using scooters like these, making them ideal companions during short trips around school.

isinwheel offers fantastic deals for families gearing up for the academic year. Discounts of up to 60% are available on select models, including special pricing on the S9Max and U3. Additional savings can be found when purchasing multiple units, such as a bundle of two S7 scooters that includes complimentary protective gear. In addition to sitewide discounts reaching up to £150, verified students can access exclusive additional savings.

For more information about isinwheel, please visit:

Website: https://www.isinwheel.co.uk

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/isinwheel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/isinwheel.Europe

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/isinwheel.eu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/isinwheel_global

X: https://twitter.com/isinwheelglobal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738118/isinwheel_back_to_school_photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isinwheel-champions-smart-and-stylish-rides-for-students-in-new-back-to-school-campaign-302513751.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.