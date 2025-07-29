A group led by Cambridge University has developed an adhesive-free method of bonding ultra-thin gallium arsenide solar cells to borosilicate glass. The proposed technique is reportedly compatible with standard planar device processing. A team of researchers led by the UK's University of Cambridge has developed an adhesive-free method of bonding ultra-thin gallium arsenide (GaAs) solar cells to borosilicate glass. The technique, based on anodic bonding, offers higher specific power for radiation protection in space missions. "Previous authors have demonstrated bonded thin solar cells with light ...

