SMX Public Limited: Stop the Corporate Rhetoric - SMX Makes Decarbonization Measurable, Not Marketing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Europe is reaching a pivotal moment in its industrial transformation. And Systemiq's latest report, Fossil-Free Plastics: Driving Clean Industrial Leadership in Europe, commissioned by Vioneo, presents a compelling roadmap for reducing carbon emissions from plastic production by accelerating green methanol-to-olefins (MTO) and other fossil-free pathways. It's a vital piece of the puzzle. But there's a critical missing layer-one that can't be filled by chemistry or policy alone.

That missing layer is infrastructure-not of pipes and plants, but of trust and traceability. Because scaling fossil-free plastics isn't just about making new materials or announcing new targets-it's about proving what something is, where it came from, and where it ends up. That's no small feat. But it's exactly what SMX Ltd. (NASDAQ:SMX) enables. In fact, it does all of that-and more.

The Systemiq report rightly emphasizes accelerating MTO as a viable, cost-competitive drop-in solution for polyethylene and polypropylene. It also identifies four essential drivers to achieve market readiness: early adopter customers, alignment with EU frameworks, harmonized carbon accounting, and smart public funding.

SMX Can Be the Digital Backbone of Circularity

What the report doesn't mention-but urgently should-is that none of those initiatives can succeed without a verifiable way to track, audit, and certify materials from origin to shelf to end of life. That's where SMX changes the game. It's not just a breakthrough-it's the enabling technology that ties it all together.

And the best part? SMX technology isn't speculative. It's operational right now for any company serious about turning circular economy goals into real, measurable action. In this space, SMX may be the only fully scalable platform that connects intention with accountability at the molecular level.

By permanently marking materials, including green methanol-based plastics, SMX enables seamless, end-to-end tracking across the entire supply chain. From production to post-consumer recovery, every link is traceable, transparent, and verifiable.

Imagine a polymer produced from forestry waste, converted through MTO, and encoded with a forensic signature at its origin. That material can then be audited in real time by brand owners, regulators, and recyclers at any stage of its lifecycle. It's not just about compliance. It's about building confidence.

And unlike outdated chain-of-custody systems, SMX provides tamper-proof verification. No guesswork. No greenwashing. Just proof.

Meeting the Market Where It's Headed

Systemiq's analysis makes one thing clear: even if Europe hits every recycling, reuse, and reduction target, the continent will still need around 28 million tonnes of virgin plastics annually by 2050. The solution isn't to cut demand-it's to decouple virgin production from fossil fuels. This means leveraging biomass, captured CO2, and other renewable resources to meet demand while reducing emissions.

It's a valid vision. But visions don't raise capital. Data does.

To unlock the billions in projected investments and demand-side commitments, this transition needs more than ambition. It needs infrastructure investors can trust. SMX delivers that.

Its PCT system lets companies permanently mark, register, and monetize plastic on an open platform-turning environmental claims into certified, tradable assets. Think of it as carbon credits 2.0, only grounded in physical reality. This is especially timely as EU frameworks like the Digital Product Passport (DPP) and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) begin requiring exactly this level of verifiable visibility.

Building Trust in a Low-Trust Transition

Let's not forget: Europe's shift to fossil-free plastics is as much a credibility challenge as a technical one. Green methanol producers, polymer converters, and brand owners won't just need to say their materials are sustainable-they'll need to prove it.

SMX gives them that power. With real-time, tamper-proof traceability, every player in the value chain can operate with confidence. That's how early-stage investments get de-risked. That's how high-spec offtake agreements in food packaging and healthcare get signed. And that's how entire markets get built, not just imagined.

Policy Can't Carry the Load Alone

Systemiq's recommendations for demand-side targets, harmonized metrics, and regulatory clarity are spot on. But they're not enough. Without standardized, verifiable systems to track compliance, even the best-intentioned regulations become bottlenecks instead of catalysts.

Europe has the ambition. MTO and similar innovations have the chemistry. But only SMX offers the infrastructure to make both scalable, provable, and investable.

If Europe wants to lead in fossil-free plastics, it must also lead in how those materials are verified, measured, and trusted. Traceability isn't optional-it's foundational. SMX has already built the infrastructure. It's proven. It's available. The time for rhetoric is over. With SMX as an ally, time and words are better spent on implementation.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

