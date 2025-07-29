Vena leading the pack in budgeting and planning and overall customer satisfaction with strong performance in six other categories

Vena, the only Complete FP&A platform powered by agentic AI and purpose-built to fully amplify the Microsoft technology ecosystem, today shared its eight total Outstanding and Excellent rankings in the new 2025-2026 Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix (VLM) produced by BPM Partners, the leading independent authority on business performance management. Vena was ranked as an all-around Outstanding provider, the highest possible ranking, with a score of 4.69 out of 5, signaling its ongoing success in providing customers with a holistic financial planning solution that meets their needs.

In addition to its overall ranking, Vena was a Top-rated provider in the Budgeting and Planning and Customer Support categories with scores of 4.85 and 4.62 respectively, well above competitors in both categories. The company also earned Excellent rankings in the following five categories: Performance and Scalability, Financial Reporting, Financial Consolidation, Finance Self-Sufficiency and Ease of Use.

The VLM found Vena's key strengths to be its intuitive interface, the platform's flexibility, the low total cost of ownership and its integrated business planning and AI-powered capabilities.

In BPM's report, 73% of survey respondents ranked the use of AI in CPM as either important or very important, showcasing Vena's future-forward focus and emphasis on providing customers solutions that integrate with the platforms they already know and trust. Vena is leading the way in FP&A with its agentic AI deployments and integrations, including industry-first reporting and analytics agents as well as Vena Copilot for Microsoft Teams, an integration that brings these powerful tools directly into business workflows and collaborations.

"Our VLM score jumped from 4.54 last year to 4.69 this year-concrete proof that Vena's AI-powered, customer-oriented approach is resonating more than ever with customers around the world," said Hugh Cumming, CTO of Vena. "We are particularly honored by the continued recognition for our integration capabilities. During times of volatility, a business needs better information flow and increased agility. Vena's integration and AI features help finance teams make more strategic decisions faster."

Finance teams are facing more pressure to provide fast and accurate information, reflected in 67% of VLM respondents saying pre-built templates were important or very important to them when evaluating a vendor's platform. In addition to its native integration with the Microsoft technology ecosystem, Vena offers a quick startup time and easy adoption no matter the industry, thanks to its robust library of 50+ pre-built templates that include everything from Power BI dashboards to employee growth kits.

"The VLM is an invaluable tool for anyone looking to purchase, upgrade or replace a performance management system," said Craig Schiff, President and CEO of BPM Partners. "We currently track more than 50 vendors that provide software to address one or more aspects of business performance management and related business intelligence. Only the most active vendors competing for and successfully delivering BPM solutions are included in the VLM report, and Vena is certainly making its mark."

From high-growth startups to global enterprises, finance and operations teams are turning to Vena to unify their planning in a single platform that's fast to deploy, flexible to use and powered by the tools finance teams already trust-Excel, Power BI, Teams and more. With agentic AI, real-time analytics and a seamless Microsoft-native user experience, Vena empowers finance leaders to go beyond the numbers and make confident, insight-driven decisions that move their business forward. To learn how companies are planning with confidence using Vena, visit our Customer Stories.

To download a copy of the 2025-2026 Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix (VLM) report produced by BPM Partners, click here

