Company to Initially Hold 20% of Cash Reserves in Crypto Assets, with Ability to Increase to 50%

Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye's leading mobility super app, announced today that it will initiate a corporate treasury strategy that incorporates the acquisition of certain crypto assets as part of a diversified approach to managing cash reserves. As part of this strategy, the Company will initially hold approximately 20% of its cash reserves in Bitcoin. The Company has the ability to increase its crypto asset holdings to 50% of its cash reserves, and to purchase other crypto assets such as Ethereum and Solana.

In taking this step, Marti joins a growing number of publicly listed companies integrating digital assets into their treasury strategy alongside traditional holdings such as cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. These digital assets are recognized by the Company as potential long-term stores of value and as a hedge against systemic financial risk. All digital assets will be custodied through a regulated, institutional-grade custodian, and will be held in compliance with applicable laws and industry best practices related to security, custody, and reporting.

"Our decision to allocate capital to crypto assets acknowledges our belief that Bitcoin and other digital assets have proven their ability to store value alongside hard currencies and gold over the last several years," commented Oguz Alper Oktem, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marti. "We believe this strategy represents a prudent approach to treasury management, particularly in the current economic environment which carries both inflationary and hard currency risks. We intend to be long term holders of the crypto assets we purchase, and to add to our position over time."

This strategic initiative is not expected to impact the Company's current activities or the execution of its business plans. The Company will disclose any material acquisitions of digital assets in future news releases if and as required under applicable laws.

About Marti

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering multiple transportation services to its riders. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers, and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact and generally relate to future events, hopes, intentions, strategies, or performance may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's crypto asset strategy and its expected benefits and value, the amounts and types of the Company's crypto investments, and the Company's expectation with respect to its future performance and the timing of occurrence related to any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs as of the date they are made. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risks discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729433162/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Marti Technologies, Inc.

Turgut Yilmaz

investor.relations@marti.tech