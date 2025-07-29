The milestone marks the first deployment of a centrifuge-based carbon capture technology in shipping. Delivering the most efficient carbon capture solution for the shipping industry, Carbon Ridge also secures further funding.

Carbon Ridge, a leading developer of onboard carbon capture and storage solutions for the maritime industry, has achieved a shipping industry first with the successful deployment of a centrifugal onboard carbon capture system (OCCS) aboard an LR2 product tanker owned by Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Carbon Ridges "Lone Ranger" OCCS system installed onboard STI SPIGA

The groundbreaking pilot marks the first deployment of a centrifugal OCCS system in maritime operations, establishing Carbon Ridge as the pioneer in bringing this method of carbon capture to the shipping industry.

Conducted in partnership with Scorpio Tankers Inc., a global leader in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products, the pilot aboard the vessel signals a significant milestone in the development and scaling of advanced OCCS solutions within the shipping industry.

The pilot commenced in July at Besiktas Shipyard in Turkey aboard the STI SPIGA

Carbon Ridge's technology offers a modular design that reduces both initial capital investment and ongoing operational costs while delivering superior capture efficiency compared to conventional technologies. The technology's compact design means that space requirements are reduced by up to 75% compared to conventional OCCS columns, while its flexible installation options vertical or horizontal depending on vessel constraints accommodate the requirements of shipping's diverse and globally operational fleet. Captured CO2 is compressed, liquefied, and stored safely for the duration of the voyage.

Combining optimized onboard OCCS technology with an end-to-end logistics solution for captured CO2, Carbon Ridge offers a turnkey solution that ensures full value-chain compliance with maritime and regional regulations.

Designed for both retrofit and seamless newbuild integration, the technology is future proof and scalable, agnostic to fuel type, and offers ship owners flexibility within their fleet decarbonization strategies without requiring major propulsion system overhauls. By integrating proven centrifugal technology into a compact, purpose-built system for the marine environment, Carbon Ridge is unlocking a scalable pathway for shipowners and charterers to meet increasingly stringent regulatory and climate targets.

Carbon Ridge also completed an additional financing led by Katapult Ocean and Alfa8, with participation from Crosscut Ventures and Berge Bulk. This brings the company's total funding to over $20M USD.

Speaking on the pilot, Chase Dwyer, CEO and Founder, Carbon Ridge said: "Unlike other CCS solutions, which are designed to be deployed on land and then adapted for ocean operation, we have specifically designed and developed this technology for the maritime industry. The centrifugal carbon capture system is unlike anything that has been deployed on a vessel before and, offers a cost effective, flexible and modular solution to support the maritime industry in its decarbonization efforts. Our ambition is to lead the way for CCS in shipping, and we are excited to see the results of this deployment with our partner Scorpio Tankers."

Cameron Mackey, Chief Operating Officer of Scorpio Tankers Inc. said: "We're proud to be part of this pilot project with Carbon Ridge, as they not only represent the leading edge of CCS technology, but they also have the requisite understanding of our industry to develop and implement practical solutions. We look forward to the results of the pilot and our continuing partnership as we face the challenges of decarbonisation for shipping."

About Carbon Ridge

Based in Santa Monica, California, and Houston, Texas, Carbon Ridge is a leading developer of onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS) solutions for the maritime industry. Its modular, scalable, and fuel-agnostic technology provides a low-cost, near-term pathway to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from commercial shipping. Designed for seamless integration with vessel exhaust systems, Carbon Ridge's OCCS enables up to a 75% reduction in equipment size and volume compared to conventional CCS systems and is engineered to withstand the rigor of maritime operations.

Carbon Ridge's system enables a 90%+ reduction in CO2 emissions and eliminates over 99% of particulate matter, NO?, and SO?, delivering a comprehensive approach to meeting and exceeding IMO global regulations. In addition to onboard carbon capture, Carbon Ridge offers end-to-end carbon solutions including CO2 transportation, sequestration, and credit monetization providing shipowners with a complete turnkey decarbonization platform. For more information, visit www.carbonridge.net

About Scorpio Tankers Inc

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns or lease finances 99 product tankers (38 LR2 tankers, 47 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 9.4 years. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com.

