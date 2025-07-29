Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PB2X | ISIN: MHY7542C1306 | Ticker-Symbol: S0QA
Tradegate
28.07.25 | 18:12
38,320 Euro
-0,91 % -0,350
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCORPIO TANKERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCORPIO TANKERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,46039,03012:35
38,46039,03012:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCORPIO TANKERS
SCORPIO TANKERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCORPIO TANKERS INC38,320-0,91 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.