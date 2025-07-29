Info-Tech Research Group Extends Annual Awards Nomination Deadlines as Recognition Program For IT Leadership Grows

Info-Tech Research Group has extended the nomination deadline for two categories in its annual awards program that celebrates excellence across the evolving landscape of IT leadership: Innovator of the Year and Women Leading IT. In its recently expanded format for 2025, the Info-Tech Awards recognise both individuals and organisations that are driving measurable outcomes through strategic alignment, innovation, and operational impact.

LONDON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, has extended the nomination deadline for two of its 2025 Info-Tech Awards categories: Innovator of the Year andWomen Leading IT. Due to increased demand and interest, nominations for these two categories will now be accepted until August 31, 2025, as applicants showcase leadership, innovation, and measurable impact in the field of IT.

In an expanded format of the firm's annual awards program that now includes a total of five new award categories, the Info-Tech Awards are designed to spotlight leaders and organisations that go beyond operational delivery to create strategic value. Through a mix of data from Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision diagnostic, nomination materials, and expert evaluation, the program ensures that recipients are recognised not only for their accomplishments but also for the impact they've had across their organisations and industries over the past year.

"We've seen firsthand how technology leaders are elevating their organisations, not just through IT excellence, but by driving real and measurable value," says Geraldine Mongay Vignau, Vice President of Customer Marketing at Info-Tech Research Group. "The Info-Tech Awards were expanded to reflect this shift, recognising not just titles or projects, but lasting, measurable impact across the organisation and the people and teams who are redefining what IT leadership looks like."

Info-Tech Awards 2025 Categories Applications Due August 31, 2025

Innovator of the Year Award - An organisation that has implemented groundbreaking IT initiatives, used technology in innovative ways, or has set new industry standards that are shaping the future of IT.



Women Leading IT Award - IT professionals who exemplify innovation, inclusive leadership, and mentorship within their organisations and the broader industry, inspiring the next generation of women.

Spotlighting Award-Winning IT Leaders at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas

As part of Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas, a standout panel session titled Lessons From Exceptional IT Leaders brought together past award recipients from various sectors, including higher education, healthcare, public health, and manufacturing. Moderated by Geoff Nielson, Senior Vice President at Info-Tech Research Group, the discussion highlighted practical strategies for driving stakeholder satisfaction, leading transformation, and earning organisational trust. The expert panel included the following IT leaders and previous honorees:

Isaac Abbs , Assistant Vice Chancellor for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at Pima Community College





, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at Pima Community College Jason Frame , Chief Information Officer for Southern Nevada Health District





, Chief Information Officer for Southern Nevada Health District Jamie Hornstein , North America CIO for ProDriven Global Brands





, North America CIO for ProDriven Global Brands Bharath Prabhakaran, Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at the University of Cincinnati

"The most important thing IT leaders can do is measure stakeholder satisfaction and act on the feedback," said Nielson during the session on June 12, 2025. "It's a privilege to recognise two sets of leaders this year: those who were scored highest by stakeholders via Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision program, as well as those nominated for their vision and impact in the industry."

Panellists shared candid insights into how they built trust, scaled innovation, and delivered results, from implementing AI solutions and addressing technical debt to launching campus-wide infrastructure upgrades and redefining career pathways. During the session, the speakers also shared how they operationalised feedback from Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision survey, using it not only to measure satisfaction but to guide concrete actions and continuous improvements across their teams.

Key Dates and Application Process

Nomination Deadline: Nominations for the Innovator of the Year and Women Leading IT categories will close on August 31, 2025.

Nominations for the and will close on August 31, 2025. Selection Process: Winners will be selected through a combination of diagnostic data, nomination forms, and interviews, with additional evaluations as required .

Winners will be selected through a combination of diagnostic data, nomination forms, and interviews, with additional evaluations as required Announcement & Recognition: Awards will be publicly announced in November 2025, with winners receiving a trophy and certificate to recognise their achievements.

For full eligibility criteria and submission details, as well as detailed information about each of the awards, please visit the Info-Tech Awards 2025 page.

To stay up to date with all further announcements, please follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X .

