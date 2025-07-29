Alongside its year-end trading update, PCI-PAL announced that it has put in place a new strategic plan to drive the growth of the business. FY25 revenue grew 25% y-o-y and both revenue and adjusted PBT were in line with consensus. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) was 25% higher y-o-y and to support growth at 18-20% per year over the next three years, the company intends to increase investment in marketing and product development as well as continuing to expand and support its partner ecosystem.

