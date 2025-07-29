New assays from RK-25-227 return 12.0 m at 3.46% U3O8, including 2.5 m at 14.9% U3O8 and 0.5 m at 31.0% U3O8.

All 2024 assays received

Completed assays adding to the best intercepts previously disclosed in holes RK-25-232 (15.0 m at 15.9% U3O8 including 3.0 m at 47.8% U3O8, 1.5 m at 29.4% U3O8 and 0.5 m at 68.8% U3O8) and RK-24-222 (17.0 m at 3.85% U3O8).

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) ("NexGen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional exciting 2024 and winter 2025 assay results from exploration at Patterson Corridor East ("PCE"). Assays from 2024 are now fully received (Table 1).

New assays received from early winter 2025 with RK-25-227 returning 12.0 meters (m) at 3.46% U3O8 including 2.5 m at 14.9% U3O8 and an impressive 31.0% U3O8 over 0.5 m (Figure 1, Table 2). RK-25-227 is located 100 m down plunge of hole RK-25-232, and 100 m up dip from RK-24-222, demonstrating the continuity of this high-grade mineralization.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "These new assays demonstrate PCE's high grade intensity and scale of mineralization, reflecting the emergence of a second major high-grade mineralized system 3.5km to the east of Arrow. To date, PCE is mirroring Arrow in many respects - basement hosted with a high grade sub-domain. Drilling will continue to systematically test both the overall footprint extent and inner high grade sub-domain at PCE which both remain open in all directions.

As demand for nuclear power continues to grow and Big Tech companies alongside global policy makers and a wide range of industries continue to adopt nuclear power. The demand is increasing considerably faster than ever anticipated and the opportunity for the southwest section of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan to service this worldwide demand is massive for local communities, Saskatchewan and Canada. NexGen will continue to add resources through its efficient discovery and delineation of uranium resources to its already world recognized Rook I Project and prospective land holdings that remains over 95% unexplored."

Jason Craven, Vice President, Exploration, commented: "With the complete assay results for 2024 and early 2025, we are excited by the rapid growth of this material discovery and the similarities it exhibit to Arrows. The majority of the 2025 drill campaign remains ahead of us and the team is intensely focused on further unlocking the scale of PCE in the same cost and time efficient manner delivered with Arrow."

Figure 1: Core photo of assays from RK-25-227, grades are shown as % U3O8

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/260470_b8322aaf644a6a43_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Interpreted model of mineralization at PCE (as of this release) with newly received assay results highlighted; view is a long section that looks perpendicular to the primary mineralized plane; total mineralized footprint in orange and the high-grade subdomains in red

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/260470_b8322aaf644a6a43_003full.jpg

Table 1: 2024 Assays received since May 27 news release

Drillhole Unconformity Depth (m) SRC Geoanalytical Results (Cutoff 0.01%) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total

Depth

(m) From (m) To (m) Width

(m) U3O8

(wt%) RK-24-207 330 -70 801.0 114.9 730.5 732 1.5 0.33 RK-24-208 310 -70 756 104.3 655 655.5 0.5 0.03









657.5 658 0.5 0.04









658.5 659 0.5 0.01









659.5 660 0.5 0.02









661.5 662 0.5 0.02









665.5 667 1.5 0.03









669.5 671.5 2 0.15









673 675 2 0.08









679 679.5 0.5 0.01









680 681 1 0.04









685.5 686 0.5 0.04









686.5 688 1.5 0.27









689 691 2 0.26









691.5 697 5.5 0.19









697.5 698.5 1 0.05 RK-24-209 310 -70 840 110.7 No Significant Intersections RK-24-210 310 -70 1095 102.4 854 855 1 0.04









855.5 856.5 1 0.10









858 858.5 0.5 0.10









862.5 863 0.5 0.03









863.5 864 0.5 0.01









869.5 870 0.5 0.01









874.5 875 0.5 0.02









875.5 883.5 8 0.13









884 885 1 0.01









885.5 887 1.5 0.08









888 889 1 0.05









915.5 916.5 1 0.02









920 920.5 0.5 0.01









921 921.5 0.5 0.03 RK-24-211 310 -70 1302 103.1 No Significant Intersections RK-24-214 310 -70 989 111.6 859.5 860 0.5 0.01









863 864 1 0.08









865 866.5 1.5 0.05









868 869 1 0.18 RK-24-215 310 -70 840 114.8 542 547.5 5.5 0.31









551.5 553.5 2 0.04









560.5 561 0.5 0.01









570 571 1 0.04









571.5 572.5 1 0.04









575 575.5 0.5 0.01









583 584 1 0.02









584.5 590 5.5 0.13









590.5 591.5 1 0.02









595 595.5 0.5 0.01









597 598 1 0.01









600 600.5 0.5 0.04









601 601.5 0.5 0.02









603.5 605.5 2 0.02









609 609.5 0.5 0.30









610 610.5 0.5 0.16









621.5 622 0.5 0.09









633.5 634 0.5 0.02









634.5 635.5 1 0.01









646 647.5 1.5 0.08









648 648.5 0.5 0.02









657 657.5 0.5 0.04









658 659.5 1.5 0.08









681 682 1 0.06 RK-24-221 310 -70 861.6 115.9 594.5 596 1.5 0.05









597.5 598 0.5 0.60









599 599.5 0.5 0.17









642 643.5 1.5 0.02









644 644.5 0.5 0.02









650.5 651 0.5 0.01









690 690.5 0.5 0.01









698 698.5 0.5 0.05 RK-24-222* 354 -65 753 108.4 588 588.5 0.5 0.08









600 600.5 0.5 0.01









602.5 604.5 2 0.15









604.5 621.5 17 3.85







incl. 607 610 3 10.12









622 626 4 1.14







incl. 625 626 1 2.85









628.5 630 1.5 0.07









638 638.5 0.5 0.02









640 641 1 0.05









649 649.5 0.5 0.02









658 659 1 0.06









668.5 669 0.5 0.03 RK-24-223 345 -66 876 106.8 737.5 738.5 1 0.13









743 743.5 0.5 0.06









749 750 1 0.02









756.5 757 0.5 0.02









757.5 758 0.5 0.01









758.5 759.5 1 0.05









760 760.5 0.5 0.06









763.5 764.5 1 0.02









773.5 774.5 1 0.46 RK-24-224 310 -70 744 115.8 495.5 496 0.5 0.02









501.5 504 2.5 0.03









509 516 7 0.08









516.5 520 3.5 0.04









522 524 2 0.06









536 537 1 0.04

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.

Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.

Minimum thickness of 0.5 m downhole.

Cutoff grade 0.01% U 3 O 8 .

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

* Results for RK-24-222 from 604.5 to 621.5 m previously reported on May 27, 2025 and shown here for complete reference

Table 2: 2025 Assay results received since May 27 news release

Drillhole Unconformity

Depth (m) SRC Geoanalytical Results (Cutoff 0.01%) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total

Depth

(m) From (m) To (m) Width (m) U3O8

(wt%) RK-25-225 330 -70 684 108.6 474.5 477 2.5 0.02









479.5 480 0.5 0.16









482 482.5 0.5 0.12









483.5 485 1.5 0.03









486 486.5 0.5 0.01









488 489 1 0.02









491 491.5 0.5 0.02









496.5 497 0.5 0.01









498 499.5 1.5 0.09









500.5 501 0.5 0.01









508.5 511.5 3 0.04









512.5 513 0.5 0.02









517.5 518 0.5 0.02









520.5 521 0.5 0.01









523 524 1 0.04









526.5 527 0.5 0.05









538.5 540.5 2 0.02









541 543 2 0.07









574.5 575.5 1 0.03 RK-25-226 330 -70 655.5 N/A 537 542 5 0.02









578 581 3 0.07









581.5 583 1.5 0.02









583.5 584.5 1 0.22









586.5 587.5 1 0.02









589 594.5 5.5 0.11









595 603.5 8.5 0.07









605.5 606.5 1 0.03 RK-25-227 330 -70 657 113.4 493 494 1 0.02









496 497 1 0.02









497.5 498.5 1 0.03









505.5 510 4.5 0.13









511 512.5 1.5 0.02









513.5 524.5 11 0.33







incl. 517.5 518 0.5 1.0







incl. 520 520.5 0.5 1.5









525.5 526.5 1 0.02









529 531 2 0.03









533.5 545.5 12 3.46







incl. 537.5 540 2.5 14.9







incl. 538 538.5 0.5 31.0









551.5 553.5 2 0.06









562 564 2 0.05 RK-25-228 330 -75 609 117.1 492.5 495 2.5 0.03









495.5 497.5 2 0.04









508 508.5 0.5 0.02









545.5 546 0.5 0.06









561.5 562.5 1 0.02 RK-25-229 350 -70 681.4 113.2 Assays Pending* RK-25-230 330 -70 598 112.5 Assays Pending* RK-25-231 329 -69.5 885 102.7 Assays Pending* RK-25-232** 330 -70 552.4 112.5 388 389 1 0.01









392.5 396 3.5 0.04









408 409 1 0.05









409.5 413.5 4 0.04









414.5 415 0.5 0.01









426.5 428 1.5 0.02









431 431.5 0.5 0.01









433 433.5 0.5 0.01









435 438 3 0.05









443.5 444 0.5 0.01









444.5 445.5 1 0.02









447 447.5 0.5 0.01









449.5 450 0.5 0.06









452 467 15 15.9







incl. 458.5 461.5 3 47.8







incl. 459.5 460 0.5 68.8







incl. 463.5 465 1.5 29.4









482 482.5 0.5 0.06









483.5 486.5 3 0.07









495.5 497 1.5 0.11









499.5 500.5 1 0.09









502 503.5 1.5 0.06









505 505.5 0.5 0.01









515.5 516.5 1 0.04









541.5 542 0.5 0.03 RK-25-233 330 -70 694 109.7 Assays Pending* RK-25-234 330 -70 747 113 Assays Pending* RK-25-235 270 -70 858 105.5 Assays Pending RK-25-236 267 -65 541 129 Assays Pending* RK-25-237 340 -70 816 104.6 No Significant Intersections RK-25-238a 279 -67 165 123.4 No Significant Intersections RK-25-239 278 -68 594 123.4 Assays Pending* RK-25-240 270 -70 893 106.1 Assays Pending* RK-25-241 320 -71 534 117.2 Assays Pending* RK-25-242 270 -70 555 124.5 No Significant Intersections RK-25-243 276 -66 579 126.8 Assays Pending* RK-25-244 330 -70 586.6 112.4 Assays Pending*

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.

Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.

Minimum thickness of 0.5 m downhole.

Cutoff grade 0.01% U 3 O 8 .

All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

* Denotes results that correlate to high-grade levels of radioactivity (>10,000 cps)

** Results for RK-25-232 from 388.0 to 440.0 m and 452.0 to 467.0 m previously reported on May 27, 2025 and shown here for complete reference.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Technical Disclosure*

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 3, 2025 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and Edgar at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260470

SOURCE: NexGen Energy Ltd.