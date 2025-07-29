

ANYANG, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2025 - From July 23 to 27, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media and Think Tank Summit was held in Henan Province. During this event, guests from multiple countries visited Anyang, Henan, one of China's Eight Ancient Capitals, to gain profound insights into this ancient city's historical legacy and modern vitality.





Anyang is home to Yinxu (the Yin Ruins), a UNESCO World Heritage site, the hometown of Oracle Bone Inscriptions and the birthplace of the Book of Changes (I Ching). Along the banks of the Huan River stands the Yinxu Museum, its form echoing a monumental bronze Ding, radiating solemn grandeur. In the Oracle Bone Inscription exhibition hall, characters carved onto tortoise shells and animal bones seemed to grow more mysterious under dramatic lighting, as guests clustered around displays, intently deciphering each stroke's meaning.



Yinxu Museum

"China's enduring civilization is a cornerstone of its global standing," said Robinder Nath Sachdev, President of Imagindia Institute, New Delhi, India, visiting China for the first time. Deeply impressed by China's profound culture, he added, "This visit has aroused a curiosity and I'll delve further into Anyang's history and culture upon my return."



At the Red Flag Canal Museum in Linzhou, Anyang, Olga Migunova, Scientific Director of the Center for the Study of China, St. Petersburg State University of Economics, lingered before the large photograph Celebration of the Red Flag Canal's Water Flow.



As the guide narrated, scenes from over 60 years ago came alive. Under extreme hardship, local people leveled 1,250 hills, excavated 211 tunnels, and carved a 1,500-kilometer "river of life" into cliff faces. This feat ended Linzhou's history of "nine droughts in ten years," a time when water was "as precious as oil".



"We've read much about Anyang, but experiencing it firsthand is entirely different. This, I believe, is the 'cradle of Chinese civilization'," Migunova said. She noted that Red Flag Canal embodies the Chinese people's tenacious spirit toward life and nature, reflecting their cultural tradition of uniting to overcome adversity. "Similarly, if SCO countries stand together, we too can surmount countless challenges."



Aman Mambetaliyev, Deputy Director of the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, remarked: "The Red Flag Canal spirit offers inspiration to other countries. Coming from Kazakhstan where water scarcity and global warming challenge us, we might adopt this approach. The Canal demonstrates that shared conviction and purpose can achieve the impossible."



Guests also visited Henan Guangyuan New Material Co., Ltd. in Linzhou. In its electronic fabric workshop, automated production lines drew them to pause and take photos. "We've read about this in journals, but witnessing cutting-edge materials being made is truly awe-inspiring," said Nikolay Migunov, Chief Editor of "Daotong Eastern Literature Press" Company Limited. "I realize now: the hum of precision machines and the rhythm of assembly lines foster a social bond, igniting collective pride in 'Made in China'."



This journey, bridging history, illuminates the future. Walking through Central China, guests absorbed the splendor of Chinese civilization, heard tales of tenacious endeavor, and perceived the pulse of economic development. Meanwhile, the sincere fellowship of the "SCO Family" grew ever stronger.



